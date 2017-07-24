Traci Clark

Photographers: Rick Péwé

Many in the Jeep community know Greg Henderson (Unofficial Use Only) has an extremely creative mind and a slightly twisted sense of humor. When MyTop commissioned Greg to design and build them a Jeep for display purposes at the 2016 SEMA Show we knew it was going to be something over the top (pun intended). Upon seeing it as an entry in the show’s Battle of the Builders competition, we knew he had succeeded. It also made our Top 10 Jeeps of SEMA list. (http://www.fourwheeler.com/sema/2016/1611-top-10-jeeps-2016-sema-show-tensema16/)

When asked about the complexity of the build and what it took to accomplish it, Greg replied, “698,000 swings of a hammer, 18 cases of carbonated caffeine, wishes on two shooting stars, and one drop of Unicorn blood.” In all seriousness though, this is one awesome Jeep.

It has been deemed an “XJK,” as it is the flawless blending of the 2001 Jeep Cherokee front sheet metal and grille to the rear two-thirds of a 2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. From concept to completion the build took Henderson roughly five months. The Cherokee grille assembly and front clip were ordered from Omix-Ada. Greg stressed numerous times that no XJs were harmed for this build. It was essential for the Jeep to have clean lines and be fully functional on- and off-road. We have watched Pathkiller, as Greg nicknamed it, on the trail, and it is aptly named. It is one heck of a wheeling machine.

Why This Jeep

We could say it is because of the Henderson tartan accented interior, but that would only be a small fraction of the truth. From the subdued exterior color with the small pop of color in the grille to the seamless transition from Cherokee to Wrangler, we spent a long time looking for flaws—a slightly misaligned body line, some little something—but there were none. This build is exquisite. Once again, Greg Henderson has exceeded our expectations.

Hard Facts:

MyTop is an electric convertible soft top for two- and four-door 2007 to 2017 Jeep Wranglers. The company understands how quickly the need to go from top-down to top-up (and back again) is in rapidly changing weather conditions. With the push of a button you can be warm and dry or enjoying panoramic views.

Externally, the front third of the XJK is all Cherokee. Under the hood beats the 3.6L Penastar V-6 engine from the 2014 Rubicon that makes up the balance of the Jeep. A RIPP supercharger gives it that extra boost of power. The NSG370 6-speed manual transmission and NV241OR 4:1 transfer case is an unbeatable combo on steep climbs and descents.

Greg didn’t install a suspension lift system on Pathkiller; the suspension was left stock. A factory Rubicon Dana 44, 4.10 gears, and the OEM Tru-Loc lockers manage just fine. The disc brakes were upgraded to R1 concepts. Tactik cast aluminum differential cover, and powdercoated color-matching skidplates from JCR Offroad provide extra protection.

The RIPP exhaust gave it a crisp throaty roar on acceleration, and it fits nicely around the factory rear coils springs. A factory Rubicon Dana 44 rear axle, factory Tru-Loc lockers, and 4.10 gear ratio offer the low-and-slow for off-road as well as decent fuel economy on the highway.

Notch Customs XJ front fender flares frame the 35x12.50R17 Pitbull PBX All Terrain tires. Even though there is no lift kit the 35s fit well, and no rubbing issues have been noted. Quadratec Moab 5 spoke alloy wheels help keep the factory appearance. The JCR Offroad Cherokee bumper snuggly holds the Quadratec G9500 winch. JCR Classic sliders provide solid rocker panel protection.

Mopar highline rear fender flares keep most of the mud from slinging up the side of the vehicle. A JK “frame chop” style rear bumper by JCR complete with receiver and shackle mounts provides plenty of recovery points. The Bugout Rack system provides additional space to carry self-recovery gear.

Greg designed the upholstery, and Roadwire Leather did an amazing job putting it together. The black leather and Henderson tartan complement one another. The only thing missing was Albannach (bagpipes and drums) being blasted out of the Android based stereo system by Insane Audio.

The rear cargo area is an intricate network of storage compartments. Every inch of space has been utilized and it is efficient and easy to access. TrekBoxx “System Alpha” locking storage boxes keep your gear safe. The system is equipped with heavy duty lock-in and lock-out Accuride drawer slides, which makes getting that chilled adult beverage from the Dometic fridge freezer a breeze at the end of a long trail day.

Vehicle: 2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon/2001 Jeep Cherokee front clip graftEngine: 3.6 L Penastar V-6Transmission: NSG370 6-speed manualTransfer Case: NV241ORSuspension: Stock 2014 Jeep Wrangler RubiconAxles: Rubicon Dana 44, 4.10 gears, OEM Tru-Loc lockers (front and rear)Wheels: Quadratec Moab 5 spoke alloyTires: 35x12.50R17 Pitbull PBX All Terrain