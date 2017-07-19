Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

Korean War, By Way of Canada

Check out Clint Tauber’s ’53 Willys M-38A1. Clint’s from Masset, British Columbia, Canada; his Willys is from the Canadian Army, stock, just like when it left that gig in 1974. The only additions are the vintage Allstate Traction tires. Clint said, “Most ’53 M-38A1s in Canada were built under license by Ford of Canada, but this is one of the U.S.-built ones, purchased during the Korean War, delivered 2/53.” And it still gets used—it’s a daily driver (that’s his wife Stephanie behind the wheel), and has been all over the Queen Charlotte Islands.

Define “Dumb Idea”

Welcome to Adham Sproat’s first time doing the dunes, which were in Florence, Oregon. He “just got my axle swap done, last trip before I caged it. Rolled it trying a dumb idea.” After the roll, Adham drove his ’95 Cherokee the two hours home without a windshield (legal in his state), then rebuilt the Jeep and added a rollcage. It has a 9-inch rear, 5.13s, and more goodies.

Going Dutch

Hey, it’s the Netherlands! Erwin van der Wacht let us know there aren’t many Jeep drivers around there, “and most of them leave their Wranglers stock.” This pic of his Jeep was taken in the Belgian Ardennes, but Erwin’s also done the U.S.—Moab, several times.

Up Salt’s Creek

It’s story time, courtesy of John Black of Monticello, Utah. “In September of 1975, a group of teenagers decided to go for a Jeep ride on a Sunday afternoon in Salt Creek inside of Canyonlands National Park,” John began, about this ’74 CJ-5 with a 304 V8 and three-speed trans. “The astute teenagers didn’t notice that the willows were laying down six-feet up on the sides of the creek, only that there seemed more water than normal.” You can figure out where this is going: Next, the Jeep was in water hub-deep. Then, there was water in the tub. “The driver slammed it into Reverse and sucked water into the motor, dooming their trip for the day.”

Enter, the winch. “After a little diving and fishing around for the winch controls, the cable was wrapped around a cottonwood tree, and with the push of a button, the Jeep started inching out of the five-foot-deep water. Long before MacGyver, we had his predecessor with us and dipped some long pieces of bark into the under-seat gas tank, and then with the help of two loose pieces of wire to cause a spark off the battery, we soon had a fine fire burning to keep us warm. I can say this since the statute of limitations has expired.” By the way: “Apparently, a flash flood came through the night before and spun the sand out of the creek bed. The hole in the creek bad still remains 40 years later.”