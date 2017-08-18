Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

ALERT: Send us your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (world’s largest grain elevator, or whatever). We also want to see the usual fare: Rather than the same built rides that we put in Readers’ Rigs, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, family experience with a Jeep, or other personal history in which a Jeep played a part. We want to see and hear, so send us a high-resolution pic and don’t forget the most important parts of all—tell us who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and the fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo. Make sure the photo is JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 2,000 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). No PDFs or other formats. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “Sideways.”

1.

Double the Jeep for Single the Price

Ontario, Canada: That’s where Dan Monague captured this double-image of his ’83 CJ-7. He was out for an evening ride with his Jeep and took this photo—but the artsy-fartsy awareness came much later: “Didn’t realize you could see the reflection in the water until months later.”

2.

Sand Dune Bash

This is photographic evidence of Philip Holton’s first time to the Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Michigan. “Weekend up north trail riding and the Jeep Blessing in Mesick, Michigan,” he wrote. It seemed to go really well, as in, “had a blast and can’t wait to get back to the trails and sand.” We’re betting the ’15 Renegade Trailhawk had all the same feels.

3.

Vintage Harry

“This is a picture of my grandfather, Harry Neuhauser,” explains Todd Kaltenbach. He says the image was snapped in early 1942 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. “He took my mother, who was about 12, riding in the dunes. He served in the army throughout WWII.”

4.

Two Men and a Baby

What you see here on the left is Bill Wilson’s ’90 Jeep YJ. It’s blue. That’s his friend’s CJ-7 on the left. It’s red. What you also see here is they are both stuck. “I told my very pregnant wife that I was just going to go on short trail ride with my buddy and that I would definitely make the final ultrasound appointment. I had made every one of them, and on this day we were having the final one before she was to have our first child. The appointment was later that afternoon, and I assured her that I would only be gone a few hours,” Bill told Jp Magazine. “Well, me and my buddy were stuck in some bottomless, swampy muck in Bayou Labatre, Alabama, and neither of us could move.” You know where this is going…or do you? “After spending half the day trying to get back to solid ground, I drove as fast as I could to the doctor’s office. They had just taken my wife in, and I did get to see my son on the ultrasound, but I just made it by the skin of my teeth.”