2008 Jeep Wrangler X— Boyd Christensen’s Two-Door JK

2008 Jeep Wrangler X— Boyd Christensen’s Two-Door JKPosted in Features on September 27, 2017
When the four-door JK Unlimited hit the market, the Jeep world exploded. Jeep enthusiasts no longer had to decide between a super-capable Wrangler or one of Jeep’s capable-but-not-as-capable sport utility vehicles, such as the IFS Cherokee of the same year. JKUs have almost taken over the Jeep world, but there are still those who want the shorter wheelbase and/or don’t want to have the expense and size of the longer Jeep.
When Boyd Christensen was deciding what Jeep to use for getting into the Jeep culture, he chose a two-door because it made sense for him. Being a secondary vehicle, Boyd’s 2008 Jeep Wrangler X didn’t need to deal with the soccer-mom duty of daily life. The smaller rig also meant lower entry cost, leaving more room for upgrades.
The two-door JK Wrangler is a bit bigger than its TJ predecessor, but still has great maneuverability and classic Jeep looks. Boyd didn’t want to build a full-tilt, high-budget, uber-capable Jeep. He just wanted something that he and his family could comfortably enjoy the great outdoors in while still being able to tackle some challenging obstacles.
Suspension
To elevate the Jeep, 2-inch Old Man Emu Heavy Duty Springs were installed front and rear along with a set of Rock Krawler lower control arms. To smooth out the ride and give the suspension some extra down travel, a set of Fox 2.0 Adjustable Reservoir shocks were bolted into the stock locations. TeraFlex front sway bar disconnects help free up even more travel for maximum flex situations.
Exterior and Underbelly
So that the 35-inch Toyo Open Country Mud-Terrains on Mickey Thompson Series 8 17-inch wheels had plenty of clearance to move around, Boyd added Poison Spyder Crusher Flares front and back, and had them color-matched with red and black DuPont Kevlar coating. ACE Engineering inner fender inserts also help create a little more room in the front end.
ACE Engineering front and rear bumpers were installed to bolster front and rear end protection while adding tow points and a heavy-duty spare tire carrier. ACE Engineering rock sliders are also in place to protect the body between the wheels. Under the Jeep, the stock differentials were re-geared with Yukon 4.11 ring and pinions. A Mountain Off-Road Enterprises skidplate provides ample protection for the oil pan and 6-speed manual transmission.
Interior
Boyd also added a few goodies to the interior. A Cobra 75 WX ST 40-Channel all-in-one unit handles the requisite CB radio duties, and a Garmin Nuvi 350 GPS provides easy directions with the help of a Funtreks data card. He also added a Rugged Ridge Dash Organizer Tray that doubles as a GoPro mounting point. Mastercraft grab handles give occupants a place to hang on to, and the Tuffy Security console locks up valuables while the Jeep is in open-top mode.
Under The Hood
The stock 3.8L breathes a little easier through a K&N drop-in filter, and gets a little extra boost from a Superchips programmer. To provide air support, an ARB CKMA12 High Output Compressor was installed over the brake booster. Control of the compressor and the 50-inch LED lightbar is accomplished through an sPOD circuit control system.
Why This Jeep
This rig may not be a showstopper or a can-climb-literally-anything beast, but it serves Boyd’s purpose—and looks great doing it. Key modifications were methodically chosen to improve the abilities of an already capable Jeep, and added style while doing it. Lockers are next, but he hasn’t needed them yet, and Boyd didn’t want to sit at home waiting while he could be wheeling already.
Hard Facts
Vehicle: 2008 Jeep Wrangler X
Engine: 3.8L V-6
Transmission: MSG-370 Manual Transmission
Transfer Case: NV-241
Suspension: Old Man Emu Heavy Duty springs front and rear with Rock Krawler front control arms
Axles: Stock Dana 30 with 4.11 Yukon gears (front); Stock Dana 44 with 4.11 Yukon gears (rear)
Wheels: 17-inch Mickey Thompson Series 8
Tires: 35-inch Toyo Open Country M/Ts