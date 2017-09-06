Jeep Shots

Photographers: Readers

Google Me

John Ranney of Jacksonville, Florida, noticed a Google Maps car doing work while on a drive, so he figured he would do a little search to see if it caught his ’06 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon in action. Sure enough, it did! Ranney has been modifying his LJ for the past four years. It currently sits on a 5.5-inch Rock Krawler long-arm suspension and 35-inch-tall Toyo Open Country mud-terrain tires. The Dana 44 axles have been outfitted with 4.88 gears, while the 4.0L inline-six engine was paired with a Banks turbo kit. Other upgrades include a Flowmaster exhaust, MetalCloak armor, and KMC Wheels.

Two to Four

Drew Tallant’s ’93 Jeep Cherokee originally started out as a two-wheel-drive model. After five years of wrenching, the Knoxville, Tennessee, ’wheeler’s XJ has come a long way. To convert the Jeep to four-wheel drive, a high-pinion Dana 30 front axle was used, along with an AW4 transmission and NP231 transfer case, both plucked from a ’96 Cherokee. The T-case was upgraded with a slip-yoke eliminator kit from Advance Adapters, while both axles received 4.56 gears and lunchbox lockers. A 3-inch suspension lift using a mix of components from Rusty’s Off-Road and Zone Offroad help clear the 35x12.50R15 Goodyear Wrangler MT/R tires. Iron Rock Offroad frame stiffeners, steering, and suspension bits were also put in the mix. For armor, the XJ has a Rough Country front bumper, custom exo-cage and garage-built rear bumper. The entire outside of the Jeep was also given a coating of Raptor Liner.

Clone Eagle

This ’85 CJ-7 was built by Aaron Linhares. It’s a clone of a Golden Eagle because that was one of his favorite model Jeeps as a child. It’s powered by a stroked 383ci Chevy V-8, which is backed by a 700R4 transmission. He’s using a Dana 300 transfer case to split power to a Dana 30 front and AMC 20 rear axle. The AMC 20 has been upgraded with G2 chromoly axleshafts. A 4.5-inch YJ suspension kit was used along with a 1-inch body lift. This all clears the way for the 35x12.50 Dick Cepek tires, which are tasked with turning the 500-plus horsepower into traction on the ground.

Registered Jeeper

After reading Jp for 10 years, Jeff Mosteller of Marshall, Illinois, finally submitted a photo of something he is truly proud of—his daughter Michelle. The recent nursing graduate can be seen here flexing her ’99 Wrangler. The 4.0L inline-six TJ is fit with a five-speed manual transmission, a 4-inch lift, and 35-inch-tall Maxxis Big Horn tires. Hopefully, we’ll get to see Michelle on the trail, and not at work!

Hitched to Hingle

Jimmy Hingle of Santa Fe, Texas, just got back from what sounds like a killer 14-day engagement trip with his gal Michelle. The couple’s chariot for the week was a ’15 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. Of course, it’s been wedded with a 3-inch TeraFlex suspension, 35-inch BFG KM2 tires, and 17-inch KMC XD801 wheels. Other upgrades include a trussed front axle, RCV Performance axleshafts, hydro-assist steering, and G2 Axle & Gear chromoly axleshafts. A bevy of undercarriage skidplates, Smittybilt rear tire carrier and bumper, and Warn Zeon winch help make sure they can keep moving on the trail. Other upgrades include onboard air, Superchips TrailDash2 Programmer, upgraded ball joints, and Outback adventures tailgate shelf.

Re-Rebuilt

When Bill Feier purchased his ’81 CJ-7 a few years ago, it was in rough shape. The differential gears had been welded, the lights didn’t work, and the engine was completely worn out. With some help from his son, Feier was able to whip the Jeep back into shape; building something that works well on-road and off. For starters, they rebuilt a ’79 AMC 304ci V-8. It was backed by a T-18 transmission and Dana 20 transfer case with a TeraLow kit. The Dana 44 axles were sourced from an International Scout and fit with 4.10 gears and Auburn limited-slip differentials. A Corvette master cylinder powers the four-wheel disc brakes; there’s even a hand brake from a ’10 Wrangler. GenRight armor and fenders were attached, along with a Warn winch and KC lights. The suspension is a spring-over axle setup, which uses stock YJ leaf springs and a TJ front sway bar. Along with a custom high-steer setup, there wasn’t much that Feier and his son didn’t go through on the Jeep.

First Time ’Wheelers

Adam Zuckerman and his wife drove 1,400 miles from Chicago, Illinois, to go off-roading for the first time. In fact, the couple took their ’13 Wrangler Unlimited out to Moab, Utah, for what may be the coolest “my first wheeling locale” ever. The Jeep has been upgraded with a 2-inch Zone Offroad suspension lift, Rugged Ridge rocker guards, Quadratec LED headlights and foglights, along with an assortment of auxiliary lighting from KC HiLites. A Gibson exhaust adds a little tone to the 3.6L engine, while a Body Armor 4x4 rear bumper adds protection. Zuckerman states they loved their first wheeling adventure. We’re not sure how to break it to them that they started at the mecca of wheeling destinations in the U.S.!