Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

1.

They Got Maui’d

Bobby Noble sent us photos from not one but two family vacations. That’s vacation as a plural. Due to space limitations, we’re only able to run this pic, which is his rental Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (the other trip was in his personal ’15 Wrangler). It’s parked 10,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean. Bobby says, “This is on top of the Haleakala Volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui. We love Jeeping, so when on vacation 6,000 miles away, we rented a Jeep.” One day, Bobby and Jillian’s kids, Molly and Charlie, will grow up and move out. That’s when we’d like to be adopted and take their spots on a Jeep vacation—plural.

2.

Army Buddies

“This is a picture of my mother, Mamie (Mary) E. Lombardi (maiden name), leaning on the jeep, when she was assigned as a military nurse in Azerbaijan, Iran, during the American Russian lend lease program of WWII,” explains Marcus Wiese. “This is in far northern Iran adjoining Russia. She was in what was called the ‘Persian Gulf Command’. America supplied Russia with war supplies (airplanes, weapons, etc.) and helped take care of injured Russians. She later married a military man she met there, Walter Wiese.” And that’s her “lifelong friend” Margaret Lanham at the wheel. “They knew/visited with each other until their deaths in New England in 2000.” He also points to “the Russian markings on the American jeeps! I have no idea what model or year this jeep was, about 1944 or so.”

3.

Totality Eclipsin’

Woot! Here’s a historic one for Sideways: August 21, 2017, or as you may recall, the date on which almost everyone looked up at the sky through special glasses, Saltines, paper plates, colanders, or other innovations. This is Kenneth Carlson’s capture. “Witnessing the total solar eclipse was truly an amazing experience that I will never forget! Driving over 1,000 miles with my wife, Mary, in my ’13 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon to Salem, Oregon, we were determined to get into the zone of totality!”

4.

#Muddy

From James Stevenson: “A ride in Ocala National Forest in Florida. ’17 Jeep Willys, Firecracker Red.” Well, to his credit, it all does look pretty self-explanatory.