Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

1.

On the Rocks Off the Rocks

Jp Magazine reader Kim Hanson: “When not rock climbing, I do Jeep shots at home.”

2.

Revisiting Where Jeep-Love Originally Happened

“I decided to take a trip in my ’97 Jeep to Kelleys Island, Ohio, where I lived for five summers when going to college and working as a tour guide,” says Michael Grone. Believe it or not, that area is special for a reason even bigger than being a tour guide—as impossible as that may seem. “It’s also where I first fell in love with Jeeps.” His friend had a CJ and they tooled around the island in it in the 1980s. Math and geography by Michael: The island is only 2 miles by 4 miles wide and sits in the middle of Lake Erie. “It was great to return to my old stopping grounds in my own Jeep this summer. The weather was great and it was another great adventure taking my Jeep across on the ferry boat.”

3.

The Best Rental Car Ever

This was Mike Rakow’s rental, a ’15 Wrangler (his daily driver is a ’14), and it led the charge on his family’s “epic nine-day road trip through central California.” They drove from San Francisco to the Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon National Parks; then west across California to Big Sur; then north on the coast to Monterey and Santa Cruz; then back to San Fran. He sent us a few photos from the Jeep trip, but we dig anything starring a tree pose, so here’s that—the Tunnel Log in Sequoia National Park.

4.

The Dan and Dan Show

Dan Vrieland’s ’95 Jeep Cherokee XJ got stuck. Then unstuck. Back story: “Dan Jr. got stuck trying to turn around on an old logging road late at night; had a long walk in the rain to get to civilization.” Dan Sr. and Dan Jr. went out the next morning with Sr.’s ’91 XJ to start the exhumation. “A few hours of winching, come-alonging, and digging in the clay slop. Jr. just may get a winch from Santa this year.”