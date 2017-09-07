This 1949 Willys 663 Wagon is a Show Stopper and Trail Crawler

Traci Clark Photographer, Writer

Photographers: Rick Péwé

Walking through the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, a place filled with bright, shiny, and new, our eye was drawn to something that seemed forlorn, forgotten, and somewhat out of place. Its tarnished appearance beckoned us to step closer and look at what was beneath the fading exterior. Some may call it a rust bucket at first sight; however, there is a rare beauty in old things. One must look deep to truly appreciate it. The Max-Bilt 1949 Willys Northwoods Edition 663 Wagon is one of those beautiful items from the past that has been revived and brought into the 21st Century, yet retains much of its original appearance.

Max-Bilt Offroad in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, started this build for a customer that unfortunately changed his mind. We’re happy the guys continued with the build so we could bring it to you. As we explored the Original Overlander, as it’s called, we were transported back in time to those family camping and fishing trips. The whole fam-damily, Rover, and a week’s worth of food and gear crammed into the family truckster. Thinking back though, we wish our transportation had been as cool as this.

While the faded exterior tells of days gone by, it also camouflages the modern upgrades quite well. The team met a few challenges along the way. Attaching the 1999 Cherokee drivetrain to a frame 50 years its senior required some ingenuity and a little extra reinforcement. The end result is a flawless daily driver with moderate off-road capabilities.

Why This Jeep

Some people are drawn to stray animals. I’m drawn to lost and forgotten Jeeps. This Willys Wagon called to me; I hastened near to hear the story of this once neglected 663. The team at Max-Bilt did a fantastic job of honoring the scars of a life well lived, while bringing the engine and running gear up to date. Subtle hints of interior comforts and electronic upgrades aren’t glaring and offensive to the eye. This build preserved the charm and appeal of the past.

A factory 4.0L I-6 from a 1999 Jeep Cherokee provides horsepower and a little fuel economy to this wagon. Some of the custom retro touches are the oil bath air cleaner that has been modified a bit to accept a modern paper air filter. A little patina and the Overland Willys logo were added to the valve cover. Vintage Air heating and air conditioning system help keep the occupants comfortable in any season.

Front suspension modifications were one of the major challenges for the Max-Bilt Original Overlander. Some long hours were spent beefing up the front three feet of the Willys frame to handle the coil spring conversion. Stock high-pinion Dana 30 with 3.55 gears, disc brakes, stock ride height 2015 JK coil springs, Crown shocks, and the RT Off-road heavy-duty XJ steering kit, give this wagon impeccable road manners.

The Original Overlander wasn’t built to be a serious rock crawling machine. The Chrysler 8.25 rear axle with its open differential and 3.55 gears is capable of handling some nice scenic trails in the woods. Stock leaf spring packs and Crown shocks offer rear passengers an enjoyable ride as you scout out your campsite or fishing hole. The complete stock Cherokee exhaust system was retained, with the exception of a Crown muffler.

This wagon was originally a column-shift, three-on-the-tree manual. Through some creative engineering, the team converted the original shifter to operate the Aisin Warner 4-speed automatic transmission. To engage the NP242 transfer case, an additional vintage emergency brake handle is mounted against the driver-side kick panel. JR Driveline built the driveshafts, and a 1-inch body lift was needed to help clear the transmission.

Waxed canvas upholstery over 5-inch memory foam pads keep the driver’s and passengers’ posteriors cushioned on those long road trips. The floor had to be re-tunneled to deal with some rust issues and the size of the automatic transmission. The factory gauges have been converted to 12 volt, and they do talk to the modern engine computer system. The floor has been spray-lined for a quieter ride. Check out the raised Overland Willys logo in the center. The stereo system is a one-channel amp with a 3.5mm jack in the dash to blast your favorite phone playlist through a 6x9-inch speaker.

The cozy cabin design is apparent throughout the interior. The plaid burlap headliner, oak paneling, and roof slats make the deer antler coat hooks fit right in. Hidden modern accessories include USB charge ports inside the original rear ashtrays and a working cruise control.

No blingy chrome wheels here. Max-Bilt did a little junkyard picking to find these factory 1970 Lincoln Continental black steel wheels. The tires chosen for the Northwoods Edition are 31x10R15LT Pit Bull Growlers, and they handle the pavement and rocky roads with ease.

One of the cool body mod features for us was the use of an old two-man saw blade for patching a rusted-out section of the tailgate. The reproduction 1928 Bobber-style dual lamp taillight with vintage glass lens is a whimsical addition.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: 1949 Willys 663 Wagon

Engine: 1999 Jeep Cherokee 4.0L I-6

Transmission: Aisin Warner 4-speed automatic

Transfer Case: NP242

Suspension: Jeep Cherokee stock rear leaf springs, 2015 stock Jeep Wrangler front coil springs, and Crown shocks

Axles: High-pinion Dana 30, 3.55 gears, open differential, and disc brakes (front); Chrysler 8.25, 3.55 gears, open differential, and drum brakes (rear)

Wheels: Stock 1970 Lincoln Continental steel

Tires: Pit Bull Growler 31x10R15LT