When 1971 rolled around, Jeep was still in the midst of a massive corporate reorganization. American Motors Corporation (AMC) bought Kaiser Jeep in February of 1970, and even a year later the old organization was still in the middle of a floor-to-ceiling house cleaning. It was a good thing overall, but it took a while to implement. AMC reviewed upcoming plans inherited from Kaiser and made a lot of changes to projects it didn’t think were suitable for a new direction. Many of those decisions are lost to time, but one thing is clear: AMC management and marketing weren’t big Jeepster Commando fans.

In the mid-1960s, the SUV started on a big upswing, and new buyers were focused on the rigs that offered the best daily driver features. By today’s standards, those “features” were primitive, but the 1961 IH Scout debut had upped the ante, the ’63 Jeep Wagoneer had carried it 10 steps farther, the ’66 Bronco was a big hit, and Jeep had debuted a stylish rig called the Jeepster Commando as a 1967 model.

Kaiser Jeep had revived the 1940s-era Jeepster concept, added modern touches and powertrains, and offered them in four variations: Station Wagon, Sports Utility Pickup, Convertible (Jeep’s only true convertible), and Roadster. Codenamed C-101 by Jeep, they had many appealing features, not the least of which was a snappy 225ci V-6 option, but they didn’t capture the hearts of buyers in a big way. After the first year, sales began dropping, so Jeep sales looked at ways of attracting more attention. In 1968, Jeep turned to Hurst Performance Products and began a relationship that started with a gussied-up promotional CJ-5. That would eventually lead to the famous Hurst Commando for the 1971 model year. Why does this matter when we are talking about the SC-1?

The Hurst Commando attracted a fair bit of attention, but it didn’t translate into many sales—of the Hurst Commando itself, or the C-101 line in general. The reported problem with the Hurst package was cost. It added around $300 to the cost of the Jeepster Commando and it was only available on a well-equipped unit. You were out the door for a minimum of about $4,100 if you didn’t order any other options. That doesn’t sound like much now, but it’s about $25,000 of today’s dollars. By adding other goodies, it wasn’t hard to get it up to nearly $5,000—about $30,100 today.

Fortunately, if you wanted a Jeepster Commando with a special package, you had a lower-cost option: the SC-1. “SC” stood for “Sport Commando.” Little documentation remains about how this package came to be, how much it sold for, or how many were made. Still, like the Hurst, it was oddball enough that Jeep assigned an SSR & O (Special Sales Request and Order) number to it. This indicated a low-volume unit with special features. In the case of the SC-1, the package included a special color, Butterscotch Gold, with unique striping on a V-6 Station Wagon. It came with a white top with a roof rack and an AM radio. The early product announcements list them as coming with the cast-aluminum “mag-style” wheel covers, but nearly all of the survivors have the standard chrome wheel covers. Indications are the cast wheel covers were discontinued early in SC-1 production.

At its best, the C-101 was selling half the number of Broncos, Scouts, or even Wagoneers and CJs. When the Chevy Blazer hit the market in ‘69, C-101 sales numbers really dropped. Still, Kaiser Jeep kept production up, and when AMC took over they (apparently grudgingly) adapted the platform to accept AMC engines, including the 304 V-8. The Commando (“Jeepster” deleted) C-104 hit the market in ’72 with the repower, a longer wheelbase (104 inches), and a new front wrap. Sales picked up a little, but the writing was on the wall. After two model years, the new Commando was retired and replaced by the Cherokee, a revival of the two-door Wagoneer platform for ’74. The idea matched the market trends toward larger SUVs.

The reasons for the Jeepster Commando’s demise had a lot to do with sales, but the numbers were not a complete bust, given Jeep’s array of products. Kaiser Jeep’s laidback business model made it work better for them than AMC. The low sales numbers counted for more once AMC was in charge, but even more important was production complexity. While the C-101 and C-104 shared many components with other Jeeps, they also had many parts that were unique and used only on the one model. The Cherokee SJ shared most parts with the Wagoneer SJ and many with the J-Series trucks. They could be built on the same assembly line as the Wagoneer, so production complexity was reduced by leaps and bounds. Finally, the Jeepster Commando was a little off the styling mark from what people wanted in that era. Sure, they are beloved now, and it’s that retro look people like. Back then, not so much. The other SUV trend was size. People wanted more room and more towing capability, and SUVs based on a light-truck platform answered those desires.

The number of SC-1s built has not yet been determined. Only now have people begun to notice them. When production rolled over to the C-104, an SC-2 version was offered. It had a similar treatment, as with the SC-1—special paint and woodgrain graphics—but it isn’t generally regarded to be as attractive as the SC-1.

