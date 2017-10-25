Jeep Shots

Photographers: Readers

Built Commando

Marvin Stammel of Atlanta, Georgia, has one heavily modified ’73 Commando. Built by Green Country Off-Road in Vinita, Oklahoma, the Jeep rehash goes far beyond a frame-off restoration. In fact, the original frame is gone, and in its place is one from a Jeep Wrangler TJ. Powering the Jeep is a 6.1L Hemi V-8, which is backed by a 545RFE automatic transmission. The Atlas transfer case splits power to a set of trussed Dana 60 axles. The wheelwells have been modified to make room for the 42-inch-tall IROKs mounted on 20-inch ATX Slab beadlocks. The 3-link front and 4-link rear suspension system works with 14-inch-travel Fox coilovers, which were paired with Offroad Only SwayLoc sway bars front and rear. Other upgrades include Tom Wood’s driveshafts, PSC Motorsports hydraulic-assist steering, PRP seats, Warn Zeon winch, and KC HiLites auxiliary lights.

Solar Hunt

Gregory Hunt states that he’s picked up much of his automotive knowhow from wrenching on his Solar Yellow ’02 Wrangler X and reading Jp. Purchased stock, Hunt has steadily modified the TJ over the years. After a few years of wheeling on smaller tires, Hunt moved up to taller treads and a 4-inch suspension lift. Also adding height is a 1.25-inch body lift, which made room for the flat-belly conversion. Out back, you’ll find a Dana 44 axle plucked from under a Jeep Cherokee XJ, while the Dana 44 front was sourced from a Rubicon TJ.

Mass Rescue

George McGuinness from Methuen, Massachusetts, took this shot at the White Mountain Jeep Invasion near Mount Washington in New Hampshire. His Rescue Green ’07 Wrangler Unlimited has been upgraded with a Centerforce dual-friction clutch, Rubicon crate axles, and 3.5 inches of lift courtesy of a Rubicon Express suspension system. Smittybilt bumpers and OE Rubicon sliders add body protection, while a 10,000-pound Smittybilt winch is there just in case. The JK’s 35-inch Cooper tires were mounted on stock 17-inch Rubicon wheels. Other upgrades include Drake Industries shift knobs, Bestop Trektop NX, and Rugged Ridge window visors.

Schooled in Jeeps

With the help of his dad, Michael Nembrotti of Budd Lake, New Jersey, built this CJ-7 in high school. The Jeep now sports a Ford 302ci V-8, which is backed by an NP435 transmission. The locker-filled Dana 44 axles sourced from an International Scout spin 4.10 gears. Gone is the original tub, and in its place sits a fiberglass body. The 4-inch suspension lift was used to help clear the 35-inch-tall tires. Here, the CJ-7 can be seen wheeling at Rausch Creek Off-Road Park in Tremont, Pennsylvania.

She Said Yes!

Ben Schwieterman states that his ’99 Cherokee Sport served as his only means of transport (and off-road fun) when he and his then girlfriend, now wife, were dating. He writes that the most memorable trip in the XJ was when he used it to drive out to the couple’s favorite arboretum by the lake, where he proposed. Currently, the Jeep runs on a 3-inch Rough Country Suspension lift, which helps clear the 31x10.50 Goodyear tires. Adding a little front end protection is a Nates 4x4 front bumper.