Jeep Shots

Photographers: Readers

Head Honcho

Pablo Gonzalez married into a Jeep family. He writes that his father-in-law has been crazy about Jeeps for decades, and frequently toted his daughter (Pablo’s bride) along on Jeep adventures. So, when Pablo and his wife found a fairly complete ’76 J10 Honcho, they jumped at the opportunity to own a classic Jeep truck. What they didn’t know at the time was how deep into a frame-off restoration they would end up going with the Levi’s Edition rig. Under the hood, you’ll find the original AMC 360ci V-8, which is backed by a TH400 transmission. The original Quadra-Trac transfer case got a rebuild and the 4-inch lift it was purchased with remained in place. The truck rides on 35-inch mud-terrain tires and still has the original rollbar and lights. Inside, the seats, door panels, headliner, sunvisors, and dash were all given a Levi’s denim treatment.

5, 6, and Great!

Cecil Alexander has a great collection of Jeeps! The green one on the left is a ’79 CJ-5, which has been modified with a small-block 283ci engine. The middle Jeep is a ’57 CJ-6 that used to belong to the California Chuckwalla Jeep Club. It’s been sitting for over 30 years, and Alexander states he just recently purchased it from the original owner. The yellow ’00 Wrangler serves as his daily driver. That’s an impressive assortment of Jeep history in one place.

Long Stroke

Matt Gerstandt sent us this shot of his ’97 Wrangler wheeling at the Iron Range Offroad Park in Gilbert, Minnesota. He states the DIY-build has taken a few years to get to where it is today, but that’s par for the course when you are building your rig out of your own two-car garage. Under the hood, an ATK 4.7L stroked inline-six engine is used to power an AX-15 transmission. In place of the original transfer case, you’ll find a gear-driven Atlas II with a 4.3:1 low-range ratio. Up front, a high-pinion Dana 60 front axle was sourced from an ’06 Ford Super Duty, while a GM 14-bolt was pinned out back. Both axles are outfitted with automatic lockers, disc brakes, and 5.38 gears. To get the 103-inch wheelbase he was looking for, a custom stretch kit was crafted using a 4-link rear, and 3-link front suspension. A total of six inches of suspension lift, along with a 1-inch body lift make room for the 40x13.50 Mickey Thompson MTZ P3 tires. Other upgrades include a full interior ’cage, Warn Zeon winch, MasterCraft Safety seats, Currie Antirock sway bar, and custom bumpers and sliders.

AT&TJ

The AT&T branch in Dickson, Tennessee, has a crew of Jeep enthusiasts working there. This submission comes from Russ Higginbotham, an Electronic Tech for the company. He states, “The white ’15 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon belongs to Jeremy Hudspeth, a Senior-Technical Process/Quality employee. It is a work in progress. Next to it is Brian Rickard's ’99 Wrangler 4.0L five-speed with a 2½-inch lift and a 9,500-pound Superwinch. It runs on 32-inch-tall tires. Brian is a Digital Technician. Next to that is Todd Castner's ’98 Sahara TJ fit with a 4.0L and five-speed transmission. It has a 1-inch body lift and 31-inch-tall tires. Todd’s role is Senior-Network Support. On the other end is my ’06 65th Anniversary Wrangler. It has a 4.0L inline-six engine, six-speed transmission, and 4-inch RCD short-arm lift. Other mods include a Smittybilt 9,500-pound XRC winch, Barricade front and rear bumpers, Hi-Lift Jack, and a Midland CB.”

Thrill of the Hunt

Chris Dale told us that there wasn’t much left of his ’69 CJ-6 when he found the Jeep sitting on blocks. Powering the classic CJ is a Dauntless V-6, which churns a T-14 transmission. The Dana 20 transfer case splits power to the original axles. A 4-inch suspension lift makes room for 35-inch-tall BFG M/Ts, while a new rear bumper and tire carrier help tote the spare tire and extra fuel. The interior was redone with new seats along with a coating of Rhino liner, while the outside was served a rattle-can Woodland Camo paint job.

Springs Over

Bryce Crawford snapped this shot of his ’91 Wrangler twisting it up on the trail. The 2.5L four-cylinder engine YJ is equipped with a spring-over-axle conversion and 31-inch-tall Mickey Thompson Baja Claws. A Bulldog front bumper is outfitted with a Badlands winch, while a Pro Comp rear bumper finishes out the back.