Traci Clark Photographer, Writer

What would Grandpa Bob do if he found a little spare cash? Buy something to tinker with, of course. When Grandpa Bob passed away, he left his grandson Stephen Rudy from Conifer, Colorado, a bit of extra coin, which Stephen used to find the perfect little project to build in honor of his grandfather. When Stephen started this search, the main criteria were floorboards and a title. The finished project, a 1947 CJ-2A affectionately known as the Stude-a-Willys, would make Gramps proud.

The search didn’t take Stephen very far from home. The little gem was just a few miles up the road sitting abandoned in a mountain meadow. It barely ran, but most of the parts were there, and it met his two main requirements. Several months of sweat equity and a few modifications later he had a great trail rig in which he attends several of the flatfender events around Colorado.

Its exterior is all Willys, however, when you hear it run there is a little different ring to it. Most common engine conversions for this era of Jeep lean toward the Chevy 4.3L V-6, but there is something more intriguing under this hood. In it beats the heart of a Champion: a Studebaker Model 6-170 Champion six-cylinder, to be exact. This engine has been beefed up a bit to perform at high altitude where the air is thin. At lower elevations, it might produce as much as 100 horsepower; at elevations above 8,000 feet, it is estimated more in the neighborhood of 60 to 70 hp. Even with horsepower that averages close to the age of most who may have driven a Champion, the CJ-2A gets up and goes. Read on for all the details.

Why This Jeep?

There are some very interesting features on this little Willys. The homemade PTO winch setup is extremely well thought out and functional. Today almost everything is a pre-fab bolt-on accessory that some variation of is readily available from any aftermarket supplier. The ingenuity behind the design and the pride of this rig that is evident in every weld speaks of true craftsmanship. It was made to withstand the test of time.

The heart of a Champion or a Weasel? A little careful trimming of the firewall was needed to fit the Studebaker Model 6-170 Champion straight-six originally found in the WWII Studebaker M29 Weasel. This engine bolts easily to the T90A transmission and Dana 18 transfer case combo, but a few other mods needed to be made to accommodate the length of the block. Custom motor mounts were built, and the front crossmember was removed and replaced with C-channel so the new four-row radiator could be moved closer to the grille and leave enough room for the fan.

The radiator outlet had to be moved to the other side of the tank. Intake/exhaust, starter, and generator are also on the opposite side of the original L134 “Go Devil” engine. This situation required an “interesting” throttle linkage to be crafted. The engine was bored 0.40 over by the previous owner, and Stephen replaced the original head with a shaved Studebaker Lark head for a little higher 8.5:1 compression ratio to help deal with thin-air life at elevation. The handmade cloth-covered plug wires with exposed Rajah screw-down terminals are a blast from the past.

One of the things that caught our interest, aside from the engine conversion, was the PTO-driven winch setup. The rear output PTO was refitted with a sprocket that runs down through a roller chain to a shaft that is supported by pillow blocks. U-joints and square-shaped driveshafts transfer the torque to the handmade winch. A skidplate installed prior to Stephen purchasing the Willys protects the oil pan, T90A transmission, and Dana 18 transfer case.

White Kelsey-Hayes slotted civilian wheels set off the Colonial Red Rust-Oleum red exterior color. STA Super Traxion 6.50-16LT tires provide great traction in all weather and trail conditions. Dualmatic locking hubs keep that vintage vibe going. The frame horns have been boxed, and the home-fab “Farm-tough 2000” front bumper houses the PTO-driven homemade winch. The steering box is a Ross cam and lever style.

Plush interior comfort isn’t the idea when it comes to owning an old Willys. The seats are naturally heated by the power of the sun, so care must be observed in summer if you hop in wearing a pair of shorts. Stephen added a couple of Stewart Warner gauges to the dash panel along with the stock gauges to monitor oil pressure, temperature, vacuum, and fuel consumption.

The Dana 25 front axle is original equipment. A Power-Lok limited-slip differential was added to help the 5.38 gears on some of the steep, loose climbs Stephen often encounters when wheeling in Colorado. He believes these are the original leaf springs from 1947. KYB Excel G gas shocks cushion the bounce a bit.

When Stephen bought the little Willys, a previous owner had given the Dana 41 the old “Lincoln Locker” treatment. The welded spider gears were removed and Stephen had planned to leave it stock until he found out how easy it was to get stuck in a minor amount of snow. Now a Lock Right locker and 5.38s in the rear help this little flattie go just about anywhere.

Stephen and Stude-a-Willys have attended several flattie gatherings in Colorado—a favorite being the annual Fall Color Tour. Future additions to this little sweetheart include returning the windshield to the stock configuration. Stephen also said he needs to break down, give in, and get a soft top for those cold September trail rides.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: 1947 Willys CJ-2A

Engine: Studebaker Model 6-170 Champion six-cylinder (WWII Studebaker M29 Weasel)

Transmission: Spicer T90A

Transfer Case: Dana 18

Suspension: Stock leaf springs and KYB Excel G shocks

Axles: Dana 25, 5.38 gears, Power-Lok LSD, Dualmatic locking hubs (front); Dana 41, 5.38 gears, Lock-Right (rear)

Wheels: Kelsey-Hayes slotted civilian wheels

Tires: 6.50-16 STA Super Traxion tires

