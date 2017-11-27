It’s Called Creep For A Reason

Photographers: Rick Péwé

I know what you’re thinking: that weirdo guy that hangs around the shop and won’t leave, or the one that leers at your sister like a politician. But surprisingly, that’s not what I’m talking about here. I’m talking about the collection of Jeep parts, pieces, and projects that start out well and then fizzle out into a pile in the corner. The pile starts to grow bigger as you forget to “get around to it” or are waiting on time or parts, and pretty soon the pile gets bigger and creeps up on you. You walk into another room or area and you finally realize that you have more than one pile creeping up, with some rounding the corners like an amoeba or space alien—in fact it well may be!

When was the last time you decided to work on one pile at a time rather than splitting the day up into 27 different projects? Sure, you can stockpile stuff and wait for the right time, but then it’s a constant state of nothing getting done, as the walls surround you and creep on in. It’s not that I’m being paranoid from all the piles of undone projects, but I do see the pattern and have resolved to change the ongoing creep of doom. Here’s six ways on how to move forward without creep:

1. Refrain from starting any new projects until at least two previous ones are completed. Notice I said previous rather than current. I have plenty of previous projects that aren’t current. In fact, many of them may even border on irrelevant.

2. Make a ranking or list of importance, timeliness, criticality, or want. Is it for a deadline? Or is it for a dreamline? Prioritize depending on the situation at hand.

3. Be realistic. That awesome J-truck that would be so way cool as an overlander will take five years to finish if you start now. And you aren’t starting now. Nor will you.

4. Don’t hoard. I have more little bags and boxes and containers to put stuff in that are waiting to get stuff put in them that I will never run out. And then I buy more. Do you really need 15 driveshafts off various projects that don’t fit anything you have?

5. Start with the project most complete that you have all or most of the parts on. Not 50 percent done? Leave it be and move onto the project that’s nearly finished.

6. Finish. Yes, actually finish a project and move it down the road, into its storage space, or whatever it takes to remove it from the pile. I know we always say a Jeep project is never finished, but if it’s 98 percent done, call it done.



There are so many cool Jeeps and jeeps out and about that it may be OK for someone else to enjoy. Same with parts: it’s OK to hoard 1/4-20 UNF bolts in a jar in the garage. Having a pile of Dana 27 Wagoneer front axle assemblies for no good reason is another. Anyone need some parts?

Rick Péwé