Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

1.

Rockin’ the Rocks

“Calamity Trail near Deadwood, South Dakota, during the Jamboree last weekend.” That’s all Jon Murad told us, so we decided to go Google-crazy, in case you’re not in the know. According to jeepjamboreeusa.com, “Black Hills National Forest is home to the monumental Mount Rushmore and some of South Dakota’s most intriguing and historic locales. It encompasses the legendary town of Deadwood, best known for the exploits of Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane.” And according to dakotacruisers.com, “Calamity Canyon (3+) trail is in a beautiful, narrow-walled canyon for most of its length. The trail crosses Bear Butte Creek numerous times. A major obstacle on the trail is the Boulder Highway, a 200-yard stretch of large, jumbled rocks.”

2.

His First Jeep

Robert Wortham owns this ’17 Jeep Rubicon Recon Edition, and given how he has to get around, “recon” sounds about right: “I travel for work and am frequently in other-than-perfect driving conditions.” We’re guessing like what’s seen here, which we’d actually call “perfect!” Robert told us this is his first Jeep, so welcome to the club. “Not disappointed,” he added.

3.

Jeep on a Jeep

Photo: Cebu A.

One of our readers snapped this pic, telling us, “As seen in Los Angeles. I like to think they drove all the way from Washington like this,” referring to the home-state license plates. We like how you think, Jp reader. We especially like how they think.

4.

From the Mud Bog Archives

Oh, how we love this throwback: “The year was 1965. My father decided to haul the whole family to Mexico for the summer. At 50 mph from Castro Valley to Baja, it took three days. (Probably lots of stops.) The stories behind this trip are endless,” teased Rock Capri. “This photo has my brother Brad and my mother in it. All together there was five of us: mom and dad, me, and my two brothers. I think my father found the only mud puddle in Mexico and decided to drive through it.”