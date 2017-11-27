What the heck is the Jeep Life?

Photographers: Rick Péwé

So what the heck is Jeep Life? I think there is more to life than Jeeps, but the Jeep Life entails and includes every aspect of Jeeps, Jeepers, Jeeping, Jeepdom, and all other iterations of the word Jeep. Some people are new to the lifestyle, and others have grown up and old with it. It’s a special thing, like a group effort where you can still have your individuality at the same time. I live and breathe Jeep and everything associated with it: driving, building, camping, wrecking, fixing, and just adoring Jeeps.

I don’t even worry about who owns or owned the name Jeep. Right now it is FCAUS for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US, and it has been Chrysler and Daimler and AMC, and of course Kaiser and Willys. Just because someone buys or sells a company and changes the name overall, it doesn’t take away from the core, the basis of what we enjoy—Jeep. And that is whether we Jeep for fun, profit, sport, hobby, lifestyle, political statement, or any other reason. Jeep is the tie that binds our community together. That’s why we wave to each other, because we recognize others like ourselves in Jeeps. Yes, it’s trying sometimes for newbies to figure out the Jeep wave, but it exists. Keep doing it and pass it on.

It doesn’t matter if you drive a restored WWII model or a spanking-new Wrangler JL. It doesn’t matter if it’s stock, modified, or changed so much that it only sports a Jeep grille. What does matter is the feeling we get when we strap into a Jeep and go wheeling, or lie underneath it during the dead of night fixing that pesky broken clutch linkage, or get an award for best of show, or go cresting the Big Elim at Gravelrama—even just sitting on the front porch admiring the angles, edges, stark beauty, and pure mechanical perfection of machine design of a flattie, or the graceful curves and roundness of a modern Wrangler. They all have their place in Jeepdom, and some of us can appreciate them all for what they are and what they can and cannot do.

That’s the basis of Jeep Life. It is everything related to the best four letter word we can say in mixed company. What’s your idea of Jeep Life? Send us a note and let us know. Here at Jp our parent company is now on its 6th or 7th name and owners as well, but we still remain true to the Jeep core.

—Rick Péwé

jpeditor@jpmagazine.com