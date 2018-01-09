Giddy Up: This Jeep Knows the Way

The great thing about the annual Jp Dirt ’N Drive event is that it’s open to all Jeep-brand vehicles. We have seen everything from a pair of tricked-out ’42 Willys to a bone-stock fresh-from-the-factory JK join the fun, and it seems like the participants and their Jeeps come from far and wide. For the 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep, things were no different, and within that broad brush of Jeepdom was the Rescue Green 2010 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon two-door owned by Jim Chabot of Warhougal, Washington. The civil engineer and his wife, Mary, had wanted to enjoy the trails and festivities of the Moab Easter Jeep Safari and figured a great prelude to that would be joining us for a few days of merriment, adventurous sight seeing, and cruising some of the backcountry roads and Jeep trails between Las Vegas, Nevada and Moab, Utah.

The Chabots’ two-door Rubicon featured a 4-inch-lift long-arm TeraFlex suspension system damped by Fox shocks front and rear. The Rubicon 44 axles were upgraded sleeves up front and chromoly axleshafts in the rear, and 5.13 gears were swapped into the electric locker–stuffed 44s to help more easily spin the 37-inch Cooper Discoverer tires wrapped around 17-inch wheels. Upgraded discs and pads helped to slow down the action when needed.

Inside, the Wrangler has received some extra attention in the way of a Poison Spyder sport cage for passenger protection—and a CB, ham radio, and Rugged Radio FM unit for complete communications coverage on the trail or the highway. Exterior upgrades include Poison Spyder rockers and Rugged Ridge front and rear bumpers and rear spare tire carrier. A Smittybilt XRC10 winch and KC HiLites floods are perched in and on the front bumper. Jim told us the only thing the Jeep really needed was more skidplates before the next big adventure.

We didn’t see the Chabots’ 2010 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon two-door on the trail so much as we heard it. You see, Jim loves the western life, and that includes the cowboy hat ever-present on the trail, saddle stirrups that can be rolled out of the Jeep’s open doors to help get in and out, and more obviously the horse “whinny” horn that announced his arrival, departure, or successful challenge of a trail obstacle during the 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: 2010 Jeep Wrangler JK Rubicon two-doorEngine: 3.8L V-6Transmission: MSG-370 6-speed manual transmissionTransfer Case: NV-241JSuspension: TeraFlex long-arm 4-inch-lift suspension system, Fox shocksAxles: Sleeved Rubicon 44 with 5.13 gears, front; Rubicon 44 with 5.13 gears and chromoly shafts, rearWheels: 17-inch steel wheelsTires: 37-inch Cooper Discoverer STT