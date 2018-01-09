Jeeps Of SEMA: The Good, Weird, and Ugly

Photographers: JP Staff

The SEMA Show is like nothing else in the automotive world. It reached its 50th year in 2017 and was bigger than ever, filling every square foot of the massive buildings making up the Las Vegas Convention Center, including the entire front parking lot where the drifting and driving action was happening, and then spilling out into a handful of huge temporary structures to house all the new exhibitors.

It was a good bet that once again Jeep vehicles on display would be numerous, perhaps more so than any other brand. We were not disappointed. Not only did FCA have some cool new sheetmetal to show off in the way of a video revealing what we’ve all seen so much of by now (the all-new 2018 Wrangler JL), but a full wall of ready-to-go accessory and performance parts for the Jeep JL too. Possibly more interesting than that were the hundreds of Jeep vehicles on display from one end to the other of the sprawling convention complex that stretched for nearly a mile. Almost every model, build, or treatment could be found. Here is our list of hits and misses. We call it the good, the weird, and the ugly.

Who does Comanches? These guys did, and they did a spectacular job. The JcrOffroad-built 1989 Jeep Comanche hides a supercharged and nitrous-injected 4.0L under the hood. A 6-speed manual and NV241OR t-case deliver the power to a pair of 4.88 ARB Air Locker-filled TeraFlex 60 axles. The suspension combines an Ironman4x4Fab adjustable four-link suspension kit, 6-inch XJ front coils, 3-inch TJ rear coils, and a set of TeraFlex Falcon shocks. Nitto 37x12.5R17 Trail Grappler M/T tires are wrapped around 17x9 Mamba M14 wheels.

In case you were wondering, we like retro. There’s nothing nicer than a little OG mixed with modern in the correct proportions, and we think Synergy Manufacturing’s 1971 Jeepster Commando body on a 2017 Jeep Wrangler JKU frame for a 101-inch wheelbase does just that. Power comes from a 6.0L LQ4 V-8 backed by a Gearstar Performance 4L80E and an Atlas t-case. A Synergy MFG Stage 3 suspension system, high steer drag link and tie rod, track bar and track bar mounts front and rear, and Fox 2.5-inch shocks control the 4.10 Rubicon 44 axles filled with RCV axles and beefed up with Synergy MFG truss kits. A set of 17x8 Vintique NuRodder wheels and 35x12.5/17 Nitto Ridge Grappler tires tip the axles.

Over the last few years at the SEMA Show Kenny Hauk has pulled off some amazing vehicle builds. 2017 was no exception. From the minds and hands of Hauk Designs came the Super Soldier, a completely customized vehicle with an all-aluminum hand-formed body that began as a 2010 Jeep Wrangler JKU. As it’s seen here, Super Soldier carries a 6BT (5.9L) Cummins diesel with an Industrial Injections-built turbo, an NV4500 tranny, and a 3.8 Atlas t-case. Axle beef comes in the way of 5.13-ratio Ox-locker-equipped Ford SD Dana 60s spinning 47x21-17LT Pit Bull Growler tires on 17x10 B.A.D. beadlock wheels.

If you have never been to a sand drag, get off the couch and go find one. Not nearly as popular as it was a few decades ago, building and racing a sand dragster like the Hayden-sponsored 585-hp 1972 Jeep CJ “Blue Streak” is a real thrill. Watching them scream down a sand pit in mere seconds while throwing roster tails high into the sky is the next best thing to driving one. Blue Streak is barely a Jeep, but with a 468ci BB Chevy V-8, Powerglide tranny with a 4,200-rpm stall converter feeding a 6.50-geared 35-spline Ford 9-inch rear end, we’re willing to bet it’s a heck of a good time, and everybody needs a little strange once in a while.

Speaking of strange, check out the Bruiser 6x6 Jeep conversion we found in the Sport Truck USA booth. Bruiser Conversions built this for a customer in Miami, Florida, using some gear from Sport Truck USA brands. A BDS 4-link suspension and JKS coilover conversion work with Fox 2.5 DSC and 2.0 CDA shocks, PSC ram-assist steering, JKS J-Axis rear upper and lower control arms, JKS adjustable track bars. An Ultimate Dana 60 with a 4.88 Eaton E-Locker sits up front, and a custom 9-inch tandem setup with 4.88 Detroit Lockers brings up the rear. The 6x6 hits the dirt with 40x13.5/17 Toyo M/T tires clinched onto 17x8.5 Hutchinson beadlock wheels.

Omix-ADA always has a few rare Jeeps from its collection on display at the SEMA Show. For the 2017 show, there were a handful, but our favorite was the first round fender, the 1952 Willys M38 A-1. This fully restored and running military unit features the 134ci Hurricane F-head engine and 3-speed T-90 manual transmission. With a curb weight of 2,600 pounds, the ’52 M38 A-1 has an 81-inch wheelbase, 138.6-inche overall length, and a 60.8-inch width. It sports reversed spring shackles, a contoured hood, two-piece windshield, and top-mounted windshield wipers.

The Tomahawk is a ’70s-era Jeep J-100, but with the face of a Gladiator. Created by the guys at iamroamr.com, this overlanding build was a big hit with us as well as 2017 SEMA Show attendees. We had to shoo gawkers away just to get a clear photo. ROAMR did this rig up with a rooftop tent that opens with the touch of a button, and slide-out bed storage drawers. Mechanical highlights include a 360ci V-8 is under the hood, Toyo Open Country tires, and a Warn winch.

Can’t find a CJ-5 with a body in good shape? No problem. Universal Motors Corporation has the answer. The company has been licensed by MOPAR to manufacture and sell exact replicas of the original Jeep CJ-5 body, and was showing one off and the 2017 SEMA Show. Universal Motors Corporation also sells full rolling chassis’ and powertrains too! You can build your own brand-new Jeep CJ-5 from scratch just like the ones that rolled off the factory assembly line back in the day.

We wouldn’t go so far as say these are made for kids, because we would love to have one too! Ice Bear ATV manufactures the Thunderbird PAZ125-1 “Jeep,” which comes supplied with a 125cc air-cooled gasoline engine, 3-speed tranny, chain-drive system, disc brakes front and rear, electric starter, and dual a-arm front and swing-arm rear suspension. Were not sure just how well the 330-pound vehicle will work off-road (believe me, were looking into it), but the little rig does offer almost 10 inches of ground clearance and it’s EPA/CARB-approved.

They say there’s a bad apple in every barrel, and since there were quite a few barrels of Jeeps at the 2017 SEMA Show, the inevitable occurred. Among the less-than-attractive Jeeps we found at the show were this white JK body/FSJ nose combo donk, a chained-up and over-cooked JK, and this attempt to make a Renegade look cool with tubular half-doors. We’ve said it before: If you want to pick a fight, call somebody’s Jeep ugly. But that’s not what we’re doing here; we are simply suggesting that these could have been done better.