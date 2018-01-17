For the past two years Jp Magazine has put on a 4-day Jeep trip from Las Vegas to Moab, arriving in Moab just in time for the Easter Jeep Safari. It’s called Dirt ’N Drive because it is an adventure on both road and trail. It’s not the most hard-core trip, but it’s not a posy-picker run either. In fact, it’s just for fun—100-plus Jeeps traipsing along the backways and highways of the Southwest truly is a great time. But this year we are mixing it up and starting in Arizona instead of Nevada. Indeed, DND ’18 will travel over 500 miles along the highways and backroads of the great state of Arizona and, of course, Utah. If the local population and the weather holds, we may even hit Colorado and New Mexico! Of course the actual route isn’t revealed until the start, but rest assured there will be plenty of dirt as well as roads.

Due to the early date for the Easter Jeep Safari this year, naturally our date moves back a bit too. This means another factor may be in play, and that would be snow. Now, those of us in SoCal don’t have much of a chance to play in the fluffy white stuff, while the rest of the world contends with it for a few months at a time. However, we will be prepared for any weather, as Dirt ’N Drive goes on through wind and rain or sleet and snow, as does the Safari. But if you plan on attending, make sure to grab an extra coat and all your survival gear. If all goes well the clouds of winter will part and the sun will shine through on our motley crew.

