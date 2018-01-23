Reader’s Jeeps From Around the World

Traci Clark

Photographers: Readers

Jeep Scrambler Family

The Campbell family, of San Diego, California, spends as much time on the trail and camping as the constraints of normal everyday life will allow. They enjoy wheeling on the Rubicon, Miller Trail, Calico, and out in Johnson Valley in their 1982 CJ-8 Jeep Scrambler. This Jeep is built to handle any trail they point it up. A pair of Dana 60s with Detroit Lockers spinning 39.5-inch Interco IROK tires are framed by GenRight fenders in the front. Kevin didn’t tell us what transmission is behind the AMC 401ci V-8, but the Dana 300 transfer case is a 4:1. Thanks for sharing your awesome Scrambler with us!

Colorado Kids Hit the Trail

Jason Tarno from Colorado Springs, Colorado, knows the importance of teaching his sons how to drive off-road. During a recent family vacation they were put behind the wheel of the family’s two Jeeps around Ouray in southwestern Colorado. Their eldest son drove Dad’s black 2009 Jeep Wrangler. This is outfitted with a 2-inch AEV lift, 5.13 gears, manual transmission, and 35-inch Goodyear DuraTrac tires. The youngest drove Mom’s red 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a 2.5-inch Mopar lift and 35-inch Goodyear DuraTrac tires. This photo was taken on Imogene Pass.

Ru-Bark-On J-K9

We really enjoyed the story behind Kris and Lisa Lavery’s 2008 Wrangler. Lisa is a dog groomer that offers PUDO (pick-up and drop-off) service. This is their pick-up and delivery vehicle. This is a seriously sweet Jeep with a 3.5-inch Rugged Ridge lift, 37-inch Atturo Trail Blade BOSS tires, and 17-inch GRID Off-road GD4 wheels covering the TeraFlex big brake kit. Those are only a few of the mods we have room to list. When they aren’t using it to safely transport your pet for that bath and brush-out, they hit the trails with their two Boxers, Albie and Santina.

Second Owner—CJ-5 Super Jeep

Eric Dean from northeast Georgia is the second owner of this gorgeous 1973 CJ-5 Super Jeep. It has 38,000 original miles on the 304ci V-8 and the factory 3-speed transmission. He tells us the Jeep has two repaints, one owner before him, and was purchased brand new at Hinkle’s Jeep Sales in Picken County, South Carolina. This is rumored to have been one of the largest Jeep dealerships back in the AMC glory days.

Backcountry R & R Canadian Style

Prince George, British Columbia, resident Landyn Fellers sent us this photo of his 2003 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Landyn said the TJ allows him to escape the city strife and get out in the backcountry for some much-needed rest and relaxation. With the 6.5-inch BDS long-arm kit and 3/4-inch body lift it easily clears the 37x12.50x15 Pit Bull Rocker tires mounted on the Hutchinson Rock Monster beadlock wheels. MetalCloak Overline fenders with 8-inch flares give him plenty of space for flexing this beauty over the biggest of boulders. Should he find himself in a bit of a predicament the Superwinch LP8500 should easily extract him.

“Bouncing Betty” Built Not Bought

Colorado reader John Brawner shared his dream vehicle with us, the Jeep he has been dreaming about ever since he was 10 years old. A few decades, and lots of sweat equity later, he finally has it. John started with a bone-stock single-owner 2003 Jeep TJ Sport; he did all the work himself on a strict budget. He tells us at the start of this build his mechanical ability was next to nothing, but through reading Jp Magazine, watching some videos, and trial and error, he was able to achieve his dream. He upgraded the gears to 4.88s in the Dana 44 rear and Dana 30 front, and then added Factory Ten chromoly shafts and Powertrax Lock-Right lockers to both ends. A blend of Currie, Rough Country, Synergy, TeraFlex, and Skyjacker parts were used to create a custom suspension with 6 inches of lift to clear the 37-inch-tall Cooper Discovery tires. New Tom Wood’s driveshafts were installed. John says that in spite of the mix of old and new parts his Jeep performs the way he wants it to, and he has done some of the hardest trails in Colorado alongside rigs built with an unlimited budget.

The Sky’s the Limit

Nevada resident Daniel Britton is relatively new to the Jeep family, just four years in to his obsession. He sent us this awesome photo of his 2010 Jeep Wrangler JKU. Daniel is a photographer by trade, and loves that his Jeep can take him anywhere he wants to go to get that perfect shot. Sitting on 37-inch Pro Comp MT2 tires with a 4.5-inch Rubicon Express long-arm kit, he has enough Jeep to get to those out-of-the-way places.

Long Build

That is how Mark Houston from Kansas City, Missouri, described his Jeep Shots submission—his 1996 Jeep Cherokee built by him over 14 years just the way he wanted it. A very short list of the mods he made would be removing the rear sway bar and adding disconnects to the front, and adding skidplate armor underneath to protect the gas tank, control arms, and differentials. Mark also added some rock rails, bumpers, and a winch. His wheeling buddy is “Clarice” the Bloodhound. This photo taken was her first Jeep Jamboree in Palo Duro, Texas.