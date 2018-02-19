Nena Knows Jeeps: Cooperation for the common good

Nena Barlow Photographer, Writer

It’s a human tendency to lump ourselves into groups. We are naturally attracted to groups of people who have similar interests and values. Jeep enthusiasts are no different. Along with the enthusiasm for the vehicle comes a shared interest in traveling the great outdoors in it, and a desire to see 4x4 trails and dirt roads kept open for exploration. But in our efforts to keep trails open we should remember that hunters, mountain bikers, motorcycle riders, equestrians, hikers, and many other outdoor enthusiasts (including, yes, UTV drivers) also have an interest in keeping 4x4 trails and dirt roads open. What is important to the future of public roads and trails is that all of us who use them learn to identify as the same tribe—one large group of people who really enjoy the outdoors and having access to beautiful public places upon which to recreate.

Though many of us Jeepers will wag our fingers at the side-by-side crowd and say, “THEY are going to get trails closed,” all outdoor enthusiasts need to recognize that in the larger scheme of things, we must work with all those who share our common issues. We all want to continue to use public trails. Achieving that will come through providing good examples, education, and a voice in land-use management as an entire group of outdoor enthusiasts.

Hikers, side-by-sides, and SUVs, all using the same trail. Do you think any of them want to see the trail get closed? Look for common interests.

Peer pressure is a powerful thing in educating new users on good trail conduct. As off-road vehicles become more diverse and easier to own and operate, learning to share trails and educate new users effectively is only going to become more and more critical to the future of motorized recreation. The us-against-them mentality is only going to divide our forces and weaken our effectiveness. Everyone loses out when access to a trail is closed.

What I am suggesting is that you ask yourself one question the next time you encounter someone on a trail who is exploring it in a way different from your own: Is this person interested in keeping trails open for us to recreate? If yes, then consider them part of your tribe. Talk to them about what they find fun about their choice of transportation. Find out what makes their day better on the trail. Talk to them about how we can all better share the trails. Make a friend and an ally for the good of all who use the trails.

This UTV pulled into our camp to say hello and introduce themselves. They thought it was funny that we were doing Glamis in Jeeps and trucks. They said they had a Jeep at home, but don’t think to bring it because they have the UTV for the dunes. As it turns out, many people enjoy our public lands in more than one way. Don’t assume that the UTV driver is only a UTV driver—he may be interested in many other outdoor activities.

I teach our 4WD classes to pull over and let dirt bikes and side-by-sides get ahead of us. Not only are they moving faster than us, they eat more dust behind us than we eat behind them. Be considerate of other users, and usually they return the favor. These bikes stopped and chatted with us for a minute, thanked us for letting them by, and moved a safe distance away before hitting the throttle again.

We enjoy watching buggies play at Oldsmobile Hill, and we try to stay out of their way if we are going to try it. Often, they stop what they are doing to watch us struggle to get to the top. Then come flying up behind us to show us how it’s done their way.

There are more than just recreational users who have an interest in a healthy, open landscape. Though, I don’t expect you to be able to have a dialogue with ALL of them.

Commercial tour operators stand to lose more than just a fun day on the trail—their livelihood depends on open trails. Most are exemplary stewards of land use, and are expected to yield to private users.