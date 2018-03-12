Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Sideways Readers’ VehiclesPosted in Features on March 12, 2018
ALERT: Send us your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (statue of whoever works for us). We also want to see the usual fare: Rather than the same built rides that we put in Readers’ Rigs, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, family experience with a Jeep, or other personal history in which a Jeep played a part. We want to see and hear, so send us a high-resolution pic and don’t forget the most important parts of all—tell us who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and the fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo. Make sure the photo is JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 2,000 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). No PDFs or other formats. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “Sideways.”
G’JeepKel Schofield shipped us this photo from an Australian spring—a 1991 spring, to be exact, and “the very first time my daughters saw snow up close, as you can see by their reaction! In summer, bushfires sometimes rage through the Australian Alps, where the photo was taken.” That not-camera-shy nor snow-shocked one in the pic? A ’74 Jeep CJ-6.
Right Coasting, Left WheelingThat’s Nick D’Ambrosio’s ’73 Jeep CJ-5, along with Bill Bailey’s ’47 CJ-2A, on the Rubicon Trail back in September 2017. Why should you find this fact and photo fascinating? Well: “We are members of the Mohawk 4 Wheel Drive Club in upstate New York,” Nick explained. In case you forgot, the Rubicon Trail is in California.
