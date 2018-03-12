Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

ALERT: Send us your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (statue of whoever works for us). We also want to see the usual fare: Rather than the same built rides that we put in Readers’ Rigs, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, family experience with a Jeep, or other personal history in which a Jeep played a part. We want to see and hear, so send us a high-resolution pic and don’t forget the most important parts of all—tell us who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and the fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo. Make sure the photo is JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 2,000 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). No PDFs or other formats. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “Sideways.”

1.

G’Jeep

Kel Schofield shipped us this photo from an Australian spring—a 1991 spring, to be exact, and “the very first time my daughters saw snow up close, as you can see by their reaction! In summer, bushfires sometimes rage through the Australian Alps, where the photo was taken.” That not-camera-shy nor snow-shocked one in the pic? A ‎’74 Jeep CJ-6.

2.

Right Coasting, Left Wheeling

That’s Nick D’Ambrosio’s ’73 Jeep CJ-5, along with Bill Bailey’s ’47 CJ-2A, on the Rubicon Trail back in September 2017. Why should you find this fact and photo fascinating? Well: “We are members of the Mohawk 4 Wheel Drive Club in upstate New York,” Nick explained. In case you forgot, the Rubicon Trail is in California.

3.

Photo: Cebu A.

Is This a Trending and Viraling Jeep Thing?

Not too many months ago, we shared a reader pic of Jeep-on-Jeep action—just like this. And now this one was spotted in Los Angeles. Can someone tell us why/if this is a trend/thing now? And what should we name this trend/thing?

4.

From the Jp Archives

We recently unearthed this pic circa A Long Time Ago from reader Phillip Harader, and we’re stoked to finally feature it. The thing with carnage? It’s ageless and timeless. “Some friends and I were out playing one weekend on the river when somebody got stuck. After I got done pulling them out, I unhooked the strap and got back in. We went about 30 yards down the trail when all of a sudden, my Jeep broke in two!” They removed the rear driveshaft, used a ratchet strap under the front half of the frame and over the top of the rollbar, and then cinched it up. The Jeep was then driven in front-wheel drive for about a mile to the trailer. Also ageless and timeless? Helping others, and then no good deed going unpunished.