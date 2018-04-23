Jeep Shots From Around the World

Traci Clark

Photographers: Readers

Escape from the Rat Race

Tyler Carbaugh from South Mountain, Pennsylvania, sent us this photo of his 2008 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon that he calls “Redstag.” Tyler says his Jeep is his passion and it has taken him to some amazing places. He enjoys rockcrawling, snow wheeling, and escaping the daily rat race for a cruise in the mountains. His Jeep is more than capable of handling any terrain he points it at with its EVO Enforcer 4-inch lift, King 2.0 shocks, and 37x12.50x17 Nitto Trail Grappler tires mounted on 17x9 ATX slab beadlock wheels. Tyler has an awesome rig that he can be very proud of. Thanks for sharing it with us.

High School Senior Project

Joe Gagliani and his father completed this project five years ago for Joe’s high school senior project. The 1977 Jeep CJ-5 Golden Eagle is a frame-off restomod complete with a matching-numbers 304 V-8, 4-barrel, and upgraded HEI ignition. A GM TH400 automatic transmission with Quadra-Trac transfer case carries the power to the axles. The Jeep is all steel. The tub was found in an aircraft hangar with 15,000 original miles on it. The suspension is a Superlift 4-inch kit with 33x12.50x15 BFG KM2s wrapped around original Golden Eagle wheels. The bumper is a Rampage front for an ’87-’06 Wrangler retrofitted to fit the front framerails. An original Goodyear Tracker A/T is mounted on the spare tire carrier with an untouched original Goldie wheel.

Desert Adventures

Las Vegas, Nevada, resident Allan Hank submitted his 2012 Jeep Wrangler JKU. He said he and his buddies enjoy wheeling the areas around Las Vegas and Logandale, Nevada, and like to laugh at each other’s misfortunes, such as an unfortunate broken front axleshaft that Allan says he will never hear the end of. Allan’s Jeep has many upgrades. Here are just a few: EVO coilover kit; King bumpstops; and MetalCloak fenders, control arms, steering, and bumpers. Warn Zeon 10-S winch, Rock Hard rollcage, and 37-inch Toyo Open Country M/T tires on ATX Slab beadlocks.

Trail-Ready Trailhawk

Portland, Oregon, resident Tom Erickson shared photos of his 2017 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk with a Hemi 5.7 V-8 and BFG All Terrain T/A KO2 tires mounted on Method race wheels. It also sports a Gobi rack and ladder, Rocky Road Outfitter bumper, Smittybilt hidden winch, Hi-Lift jack, and Maxtrax for self-extrication in deep sand or snow. Tom says the next upgrades are lights and a communication unit, so he can enjoy more off-road adventures. He does a lot of off-roading at Tillamook State Forest, Mount Hood; and he just completed a 2,500-mile trip through the Alford Desert, Winnemucca Sand Dunes, Black Rock Wilderness, and Death Valley.

No Mud for Me

Troy Baker from North Carolina submitted his 2002 Jeep Wrangler Sahara. This father of three enjoys wheeling all over the country from the southern states to Moab, Utah, and has a trip in the planning stages for the Rubicon Trail in the next year. We think his Jeep is more than capable of handling it. The 4.88-geared Dana 44 axles with Eaton ELockers and chromoly RCV axleshafts are built to withstand the rocks and steep climbs he encounters at places like Windrock OHV Park, Rausch Creek, and Moab. Powering it is a 4.0-liter, NV3550 five-speed manual transmission, and an Atlas 4.3:1 transfer case. Helping him crawl those rocky ledges are 35-inch Cooper STT Pro tires. Enjoy the Rubicon, Troy!

Fair Weather Daily Driver

“My wife immediately adopted it for her daily driver,” says Sonoma, California, resident Tom Fogle, in his submission of their 1983 CJ-7 Renegade. This beauty was providing transportation as a hunting vehicle in northern California when it was acquired by the Fogles in 2017. The paint and body decals are all original, and Tom says there isn’t any body damage. The engine has unknown miles and runs very well, but needed a serious emissions upgrade to pass the rigid California smog testing, so they installed a C.A.R.B. legal throttle body injection system and it passes with flying colors. The original transmission was replaced with a five-speed manual at some point in its previous life. They have plans for a road trip through the southern California desert and the Sierras. Happy trails!

All-American XJ

Billy Breiling from California didn’t send a lot of information on his 1995 Jeep Cherokee Sport that he calls “Bill Dozer.” The drivetrain is the stock 4.0/AW4/NP231 combo. He has a welded rear 8.8 axle, a Dana 30 front axle with a Spartan locker, a Badlands 12k winch on a homemade stubby front bumper, and a 5.5-inch lift that will clear his 37-inch Toyo tires. However, this old photo pictures it on the 35x12.50x15 Goodyear MT/Rs.

This Girl Is on a Budget

Crystal White sent us her “budget-built” 2004 Jeep Wrangler. This is her first Jeep and she is very happy with the places it has taken her near Big Bear, California. She assisted her boyfriend with all the work on her Jeep but gave us limited details. She did state they swapped the rear axle out for an 8.8 and lifted it a bit to clear the 35-inch tires. She says it’s no SEMA Jeep but has taken her places she never would have seen without it.