Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

1.

Send Us M715s, M’kay?

Question: If there were more than 30,000 Kaiser Jeep ’67-’69 M715s built in the U.S., why don’t we see more Sideways submissions of them doing things? Well, that’s why Joe Schigel is our favorite person at the moment…he sent us his ’67. Sure, it’s not in the habitat we most like seeing M715s (dirt, rocks, mud, wheeling), but we’ll take this snap from the Woodward Dream Cruise. “I had spent the prior six months getting the old truck running and driving reliably after I had bought it. After sorting out the brakes and fuel system, she was good to go. My dad came into town for the Dream Cruise and we decided to drive the 715.” A highlight of the trip? “I was lucky enough to park next to the modern rendition of my truck.”

2.

Curbed His Enthusiasm

This pic, as explained by Douglas Frey: “The bent rim happened leaving my fiancée’s place one slippery night. I fishtailed and then 360’d into the curb hard. Bent a bunch of suspension parts, too…that was about 2 years ago and that tire/rim are still in my yard and still holding air!”

3.

We Bought a Jeep

“I was surfing the Net while deployed last fall when I realized that I have always wanted a Jeep…” is probably the same sort of start to almost all of our own stories of how we got our rig. This one happens to be from Brent Ornes. “I called home to my wife, Terri, to run it by her and she seemed OK with it, so of course I bought one before she could change her mind.” Picking up the Jeep in Washington State and getting it home to Minnesota became a massive adventure—or as Brent said, “A nice 3,200-mile testdrive and a great chance to get reacquainted with my wife.”

4.

Lunch Break

Alan Michaud snapped this during lunch at last year’s San Diego 4 Wheelers Superstition Mountain Run in California. Alan and his daughter, Cheyenne, timed their eats well, as the Navy’s Blue Angels flight team was in mid-practice. And that’s his ’95 Jeep Cherokee, “unusually filthy for this dusty tract of desert due to the heavy rains.” Isn’t that how Jeeps get their wings, from getting dirty?