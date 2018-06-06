Dirt ’N Drive Jeep Trip From Phoenix To Moab

Photographers: Rick Péwé

If you don’t know by now, Jp Magazine hosts the Dirt ’N Drive event each year where we take over 100 Jeeps on a three-day adventure across several states. For three years in a row we have had Jeep as the presenting sponsor, and rightly so, since we also end up at the start of the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab. We also have a host of sponsors that join us for the trip—and yes, it is a Jeep-only event. You can check out the first part of the trip in this issue, and then wait for the conclusion next month.

This year we changed it up, as previous jaunts were from Las Vegas to Moab, and this year we started in Phoenix, Arizona. The Southwest has so much varied terrain to wheel in that it’s not hard to make an awesome journey, even with over 100 Jeeps. But the trip isn’t just about highways, roads, dirt, or even hard-core wheeling. It’s a fun trip where any Jeep can participate—we have alternate routes for stock rigs and usually some beastly obstacles for those that want to challenge the world. Yes, it’s a trip unlike any other; it’s truly a Jeep thing where everyone gets along because of our common love of Jeeps.

Next year’s event may start from a different location than Phoenix or Las Vegas. We are currently running trails all over the Southwest to pick which way is best, but all leading to the Easter Jeep Safari. Do you have a favorite trail or route you think would fit? Remember that it has to legally involve over 100 Jeeps at the same time, and if your club or organization wants to help that’s even better. We can’t do everything at once, and multiple routes work very well. We have our own ideas of course, but we always love to listen to our readership and hear what they think is cool as well. Drop us a line at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “DND Where to Go,” and we will check it out!

—Rick Péwé

jpeditor@jpmagazine.com