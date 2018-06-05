Jeep Shots From Around The World

Traci Clark

Photographers: Readers

Arizona Trail Tamer

Arizona resident Greg Yeo submitted his 2013 Jeep Wrangler. Greg said his JK takes on everything from hills and rocks to the occasional trip to the mall. Equipped with a 2.5-inch TeraFlex lift, Rough Country adjustable control arms, 4.88 Revolution gears and Detroit Truetrac limited-slip differentials front and rear, the JK is sure to keep Greg and his family outdoors with the doors off and enjoying their favorite trails like Lower Terminator and Elvis in their home state.

Sweet Carolina CJ-5

Mike Fresquez of Moyock, North Carolina, sent us several photos of his 1977 Jeep CJ-5. This is his first Jeep, and he has spent some time making it into the beautiful and capable off-road rig that you see here. The AMC 304ci V-8 is equipped with a Holley Sniper EFI system, and keeping it cool is an aluminum radiator with a FlowKooler water pump. He has dual Optima batteries under the hood as well. Underneath is a Dana 44 rear axle, a high-steer kit, Warn winch, Rock Hard rear swing-out tire carrier, and rock sliders. It runs 35-inch Mickey Thompson Baja MTZ tires and a spring-over conversion. Mike uses the rig for overland adventures and he built the 1975 M416 trailer to pull behind.

Jeep Squad, Family Style

We love Jeep families, and the Ledgerwood family from Knoxville, Tennessee, submitted their Jeep Squad. Pictured from left to right starting with daughter Kylah’s 1999 black Wrangler TJ, six-cylinder, five-speed, 4-inch lift on 35-inch Yokohama Geolandar tires with 17-inch Mickey Thompson wheels, SYE, 4.56 gears, winch, snorkel, and tube flat fenders. Mom Paige’s 2005 Red Wrangler LJ, six-cylinder, six-speed, 2-inch lift with 31-inch BFG KO2 tires and 15-inch American Racing wheels. Dad John’s 2005 Silver LJ, six-cylinder, automatic, 4-inch lift with Core 4x4 control arms on 35-inch Nitto Trail Grappler tires and 17-inch TR Hardrock beadlock wheels, 5.13 gears with Detroit lockers and chromoly shafts, Trail Forged HD steering, SYE, Adams driveshafts, Rock Hard rollcage, and Warn winch. Son Tyler's 1997 Blue Wrangler TJ, six-cylinder, automatic, 4-inch lift with Core 4x4 control arms on 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler tires and 15-inch steel wheels, SYE, Adams driveshafts, tube flat fenders, and swing-out spare tire carrier. A pair of JK Rubicon Dana 44s & DV8 beadlock wheels will soon be transplanted under it.

Long Overdue

After being Jeepless for nearly 20 years Chris McMahon of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, returned to the fold. In 2014 Chris purchased his ’14 Wrangler JKU Sport and soon began making a few modifications to his daily driver, and daily driven it was. As Chris said, “I got all the miles possible out of the stock suspension and tires before I stated upgrading.” He replaced the suspension with take-off Jeep Rubicon springs and shocks and added an AEV 2-inch spacer lift and JKS Quicker sway bar disconnects. A set of 255/80R17 Toyo Open Country ATII tires give his Wrangler better ground clearance, as well as a better look and stance. He also added a set of take-off Rubicon Rock Rails. Chris told us, “Wheeling with a six-speed manual is a blast, and the only way to do it in my opinion!” The family enjoys an annual trip to Silver Lake Sand Dunes and frequents the mud holes at their local ORV park.

Micro Mini Renegade

Delmar Andrade from Brazil submitted his “micro-mini-short-little-thing.” He didn’t include a lot of information on his 21-month one-of-a-kind build. He did state that the platform for the build was a 1997 Daihatsu Cuore, and that the front and rear of the vehicle were handmade using fiberglass, and no forms were used. He also tells us that Jp Magazine is the first American publication to receive photos of his creation. Thanks for sharing this with us, Delmar.

Ramblin’ Rob and Green Eugena

Sedona, Arizona, is home to Rob Greenwood and his 2006 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited “Green Eugena.” He has spent the past two years working toward a “do-everything” Jeep, and the build phase is ongoing. Currently equipped with a small lift, Rancho shocks, Pro Comp steering stabilizer, and Westin tube rockers and rear bumper, the Jeep sits on 33-inch Goodyear DuraTrac tires mounted on Pro Comp alloy wheels. A Rock Hard stubby front bumper houses a Warn VR winch. An array of KC HiLites and LED lights help him navigate through the desert at night. Rob has plans to upgrade axles and gears, and to add a bigger lift and sway bar disconnects in the future.

Double Scoop with Sprinkles

In 2016 Kaitlyn Lachner of Jamestown, New York, was just 16 years old, but she had a dream. She wanted a Jeep! She worked all summer scooping ice cream and saved every penny so she could buy her 2000 Jeep Wrangler Sport. When she purchased it, it needed some serious TLC and her original plan was to make it safe and get it running well enough to pass the state inspection, but she says she fell in love with the idea of making it exactly the way she wanted it. Dad joined in and over the next 247 days they spent many late nights in the garage making her dream come true. They replaced front fenders, front floor pans, fuel tank skidplate, patched the frame and some body panels, and changed the color from green to orange. They did the following modifications and upgrades as well: Barricade Trail Force HD front bumper, Rugged Ridge 8500 winch, and LED lights, Red Rock 4x4 side armor running boards, 6-inch pocket-style fender flares, 2-inch Rough Country lift, 33x10.50R15 BFG All-Terrain T/A K02 tires, and Mammoth 8 beadlock-style wheels. You have an awesome Jeep, Kaitlyn! You can be proud of all your hard work.