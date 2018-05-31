Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

ALERT: Send us your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (rock shaped like whatever works for us). We also want to see the usual fare: Rather than the same built rides that we put in Readers’ Rigs, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, family experience with a Jeep, or other personal history in which a Jeep played a part. We want to see and hear, so send us a high-resolution pic and don’t forget the most important parts of all—tell us who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and the fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo. Make sure the photo is JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 2,000 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). No PDFs or other formats. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “Sideways.”

1.

Start ’Em Young

“Here’s my 6-year-old nephew, Damien, on the beach in Corolla, North Carolina, in July 2017 in our ’17 Jeep Wrangler,” wrote Chris Shortridge. And what better age to enlist the next generation of Jeep enthusiasts? Answer: No better age. “I’ve promised him that he gets the Jeep when he starts driving, so he told me he thinks he should be old enough to drive by the time he is 10!”

2.



Up

Here’s Michael Moss in Florida. “Got a little confused and thought I was at the Monster Jam. Nothing broke.”

3.

Mood Lighting Makes Mood Wheeling

When Rob Greenwood added new off-road lights, this moment was necessary. “I took the Jeep out to my home trail, Broken Arrow in Sedona, Arizona, in the full-moon moonlight. It was awesome. Next time, I'll pack a telescope!” P.S. to Rob: The lights work.

4.

Expect the Unexpected When Least Expected

Ethan Rice and his Jeep Wrangler LJ had an “unexpected adventure” while crossing a small bridge located on his property in Spring Hill, Kansas. What you see here happened “after pulling some trees out of the timber for firewood. I guess I need to put up a ‘slippery when wet’ sign after it rains. Had to get the skid steer out to anchor the winch.”