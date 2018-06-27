Jeep Encyclopedia: Military Jeep CJ-3B

Jim Allen Photographer, Writer

The CJ3B-style Jeeps are either revered or reviled in greater Jeepdom. That is mostly due to looks because they are largely the same mechanically as a CJ-5, which we seem to have a love affair with. We’ll leave the judgments on looks to the eye of the beholder as we tell you about a very interesting military version of the CJ-3B. It’s well known Jeep built many hundreds of thousands of specialized military Jeeps. Less known are various lines of lightly militarized civilian Jeeps for export or non-tactical use on rear bases. One of those was the M-606, which was built on the CJ-3B chassis.

The “M-606” designation is often used for military CJ-3Bs built in the early and mid-1960s, but every militarized CJ-3B in that era is not an M-606. Historians haven’t fully nailed down what actually constitutes a “true” M-606 yet, but it is generally considered to be a militarized CJ-3B that is marked as such on the data plate. The vast majority of them were exported. The waters are muddy because they built almost identically equipped military Jeeps, some marked as M-606 and some not. Civilian Jeeps are sometimes dolled up as M-606 clones as well.

Most, and that’s in italics because there are exceptions, M-606 Jeeps were built for MDAP (Mutual Defense Assistance Program), an anti-communist aid program enacted in 1949. The M-606 was among many other products bought by the U.S. Government and given to strategic allies around the world. Better an American Jeep than a Russian GAZ, right? The program ran to about 1967, and approximately $3.3 billion taxpayer dollars were expended in the process.

Walton’s Jeep was built in March of 1964 and has a delivery date of April 1964. It’s in a batch that was equipped with Koenig hardtops, which Dan’s still had, but he opted not to install it for the resto. Dan also differed from stock by using a lusterless Olive Green rather than the glossy used originally. Because he likes to drive it, he retained a previously installed Warn overdrive. Dan later learned that these rigs were also equipped with Warn hubs and front towhooks. Since these pics were taken Dan has added period-correct Warn hubs, front towhooks, and U.S. Army registration numbers close to another ’64 3B from this batch that still had its original lettering.

The bumperettes, pintle hitch, and trailer plug are giveaways to the military origins of Walton’s CJ-3B, if the green paint isn’t. It was one of a large batch purchased in 1964. It was some sort of a multi-service purchase, with some being allocated to the Navy and some to the Army. They were not used at the front lines but there are pictures of military CJ-3Bs on bases in Vietnam, some damaged by Viet Cong attacks, so they did see some rear echelon action at least. While they were originally delivered with 6.00-16 NDT tires, Dan installed 7.00-16s because he didn’t know better at the time.

The M-606 package consisted of a front blackout driving light, military-style rear lamps with blackout covers, a pintle hook, trailer connector, magnetic drain plugs, and 7.00-16 tires. Often, but not always, an M-606 has a foldout front windshield, headlamp guards, and rear bumperettes. Sometimes a rear-mounted spare and gas can are seen. The M-606 had no special serial numbers beyond the normal CJ-3B range, but they were equipped with military data plates and a Federal Stock Number/Contract Number if used by the U.S.

Later in the ’60s, Jeep developed some CJ-5-based militarized Jeep models and resurrected the M-606 moniker. The M-606A2 and M-606A3 (the former having a 12V electrical system and the latter using 24 volts) were reminiscent of the M-38A1 of years past.

Dan Walton’s ’64 CJ-3B is not an M-606, but it’s equipped largely the same way. His is a 14-month frame-off restoration of a ’64 CJ-3B that was purchased by the U.S. Government. Typically they were used by Military Police, base engineers, or other base personnel that needed a 4x4 utility vehicle. The operational history of this Jeep is largely unknown. Because it was painted yellow when purchased, he suspects it was used by the West Virginia Highway Department after military service.

Underhood was a standard, low-compression F134 with a 12V electrical system. The difference between the low- and high-compression (7.4:1) engines (intended for high-altitude operation) was 4 hp and 3 lb-ft at sea level. By the engine number, this is isn’t likely the original engine. Partial-flow spin on oil filters replaced the cartridge type in ’64.

The interior of the military CJ-3B came with black vinyl seats, with or without a rear seat. The fresh air heater/defroster and ventilating windshield are rare and original, seen most often on military Jeeps or those with hardtops. It’s known they came with a lighter, but it isn’t clear if the ashtray is original. The Warn OD and oil pressure gauge were installed by the previous owner.

Specifications: 1964 CJ-3B Military Spec.

Serial Number Range: unknown

Engine: 4-cyl, 134.2 ci, F134

Power: 71 hp @ 4000rpm (gross, 62 net)

Torque: 111 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm (gross, 108 net)

Transmission: 3-speed, T-90

Transfer Case: 2-speed, Spicer 18

Front Axle: Spicer 25

Rear Axle: Spicer 44-2

Axle Ratios: 5.38:1

Wheelbase: 80 in.

L x W x H: 129.8 x 59 x 66.25 in.

Curb Wt.: 2,250 lb

GVWR: 3,500 lb