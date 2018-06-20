Jeep Shots From Around the World—Readers Submit Their Jeep Photos

Traci Clark

Photographers: Readers

Pacific Northwest Stretched TJ

Shawn Walker from Washington State sent in this shot of his 1998 Jeep TJ taken on an annual snow-wheeling trip. Stretched 15 inches and driven to work every day, it’s equipped with a 3.5-inch lift, Clayton long-arm kit, and 35-inch BFG KM2 tires on ATX Slab wheels. Dana 44 axles, 5.13 gears, and ARB Lockers sit front and rear. MCE Fenders allow for a little extra tire clearance. A Warn M8000 winch with a Bigfoot 100-foot Kevlar rope and Factor 55 FlatLink round out the front. The Jeep has been driven back and forth from Washington to Moab for Easter Jeep Safari and handles the pavement as well as it does the rocks.

New Mexico Mud Slinger

Albuquerque resident Daniel Chavez submitted his 1973 J-Truck. He didn’t include a lot of information about the build but did say he chopped 8 inches off the frame and bed. He also did a 6.0L LS engine swap backed by a 700R four-speed automatic with a 203/205 doubler setup and 40-inch Toyo M/T tires. Daniel said it went from a hobby to an addiction very rapidly.

Rental Jeep to Rock Dominator

Rick Jones from Las Vegas, Nevada, tells us his 2014 Wrangler JKU started life as a rental Jeep in Hawaii. It has been budget-built with 90 percent used parts. He swapped in Dana 44 axles from a 2013 Rubicon and added RCV front axleshafts. A MetalCloak 3.5-inch Game Changer lift with King shocks makes room for the 37x12.50R17 Nitto Trail Grappler tires. A Smittybilt 12,000-pound winch with synthetic rope is perched on the MetalCloak front bumper. We had the privilege to see this Jeep in action during the 2017 Jp Dirt ’N Drive event.

Trail Mom Carol

2017 Dirt ’N Drive participant Carol Newton from Inyokern, California, earned the title of “Trail Mom” during our journey. She welcomed everyone she met with open arms and willingly took in a couple of folks that were camping on a cold, frigid night in Utah. Carol submitted her 2007 Jeep Wrangler JKU with 225,000 happy miles on it. 71-year old “Mom Newton” told us she started Jeeping after her husband passed on about 10 years ago. She tells us that the Jeep and all the wonderful people she has met along the way have restored her life. Our thanks go to you, Carol, for taking care of so many of us on the trail.

Low-Mileage LJ

Las Vegas, Nevada, is where Russell Miller calls home. He sent in his 2006 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited with a mere 36,000 miles on it. Its former life was as a lumber company security vehicle. Russell purchased it two years ago and made a few upgrades with the help of a local 4x4 shop. The upgrades include Savvy mid-arm suspension, Savvy armor and rock rails, Clayton skidplates, Under Cover Fabworks body mounts, JE Reel Drivelines, and Fox 2.0 shocks.

Jenni’s Jeep

With a little guidance, a lot of gumption, and her own hands, Whitewater, Wisconsin, Jeeper Jenni Arnold built her 2011 Jeep Wrangler Sahara. She installed a 4-inch Rancho Crawler short-arm lift, Westin fenders, Westin Snyper triple tube slider steps and skidplates, and front and rear bumpers among other Westin Automotive products. DV8 inner front fenders, Superchips TrailDash2, and Poison Spyder hood louvers are a few of the other highlights. Jenni says she wheels it and daily drives it, and that she still has a list a mile long of things still to do.

Running Wild in the Desert

The Sweeney family from California sent in a few photos with limited information on their 2004 Jeep Wrangler. They enjoy wheeling in the desert with their two daughters. The Jeep is outfitted with a Rubicon Express 4.5-inch long-arm kit, Poison Spyder sliders, and Warn bumpers front and rear. Future upgrades for ARB Lockers and an ARB compressor are on the list.

One Piece at a Time

18-year-old Jordan Monteruil from South Carolina has a decade-long Jeep story. It all began when he was 8-years-old and went for a ride in his cousin’s Jeep. Jordan says he worked his backside off and saved for a very long time to purchase his 2012 Jeep JK. For the past year he has been building it piece by piece. His upgrades to date are a 2.5-inch Rock Krawler lift, Bilstein 5100 shocks, 4.56 Yukon gears, and LoD bumpers front and rear. The Jeep sits on 35x12.50R17 General Grabbers mounted on AEV wheels.

Not a Trailer Queen

Michigan resident Bob Skoutelas built this Jeep to drive to and from the trail as well as on the trail. His 1997 Jeep Wrangler Sahara was a wedding present for him and his wife and they have enjoyed it for many years. In its early years it was the weekend exploration and camping vehicle, but the past few years they have gotten more involved in off-road adventures. To keep up with their evolving Jeep lifestyle they have made the following modifications to the TJ: 3-inch lift, 4.56 Nitro gears, and 30-spline Nitro axleshafts; ARB Lockers front and rear and Rusty’s adjustable control arms; and MetalCloak Overline front and rear fenders help clear the 35-inch Cooper STT Pro tires. They have driven the Jeep to several off-road events from South Dakota to Tennessee.