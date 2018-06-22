Jp Reader Letters To The Editor

Jeep or Off-Road Nation

I’ve been reading the whole thing about the Jeep wave. My take on it is that this separates the Jeep nation from the off-road nation. The problem with many new JK owners is not that they bought and didn’t build their Jeeps (I wish I could afford that), but that they get a Jeep that is far beyond their skill level. They get into places, not due to the driver’s skill, but due to the Jeep’s ability. Then when there is a problem, drivers that are more experienced have to help them even if we are not a Jeep nation person. Let’s slow down, learn how to stay on trails of the driver’s ability, and most important, remember that all off-roaders should wave, not just Jeep owners. Jeeps work great, but don’t try to put your group over all others.Mulino, OR

That’s interesting insight and good advice. The Jeep JK and JL Wrangler Rubicon models are arguably the most capable Jeeps ever offered. Previous versions of the Wrangler were not as on-road friendly as the JK and JL. The Wrangler is no longer the toy and daily driver of off-road enthusiasts. It has become comfortable enough that nearly anyone can drive one daily without many compromises. Of course, the new owners would eventually take them off-road, so it makes sense that you would see more new Jeep people than ever using their vehicles in the dirt, and some getting into trouble. In the beginning, it’s fun to help the new person out and teach them things along the way. But you are right, it can be frustrating for a seasoned wheeling veteran to see off-road spots become clogged with more and more people driving extremely modified vehicles on trails that are far above the driver’s capability. You could also blame the easy access to information. The information on how to build a capable 4x4 was once only available through a few small shops and word of mouth. Today, anyone with internet access has an insane amount of information readily available. Off-roading in Jeeps is no longer a niche hobby, it’s become fairly mainstream. As it becomes more popular, the trails will likely become even more clogged, but hopefully time will produce more experienced drivers, less inconsideration, and ultimately less frustration for everyone.

Jeep Helping

I loved the Trail Head column in the June ’18 issue about us as a wheeling community sticking together and helping each other out. My local club, Southern Indiana Jeep Militia, has 4,000-plus members. We recently helped flood victims in Utica, Indiana. We helped move families out before the Ohio River crested, then went back for cleanup afterwards. Our club gives as much back to the community as we can, which includes our yearly Back the Blue ride, and donating our time to local charities. Thanks for a great magazine. Been a reader for 18 years.Via email

Backlog Proof

Is there a way to read older articles from the ’90s? I've been Jeeping since 1994, but have friends new to it and they don't believe me that 33-inch tires were considered big back then and 35-inch tires were considered extreme.Via facebook.com/jpmag

You can find some of the older stories at jpmagazine.com. You’ll need to use the search field to find them, but it’s best to have an idea of exactly what you are looking for. Back issues are available at circsource.com; however, they only go back to about 2015 and not all issues are still available. You can also do a simple Google search for images of some of the popular ’90s off-road events such as Fun in the Desert, Desert Safari, Easter Jeep Safari, and so on.

Sub Solutions

I’ve subscribed via the iPad app on iTunes, but for some reason I can only download the July ’18 issue. I have the 30-day free trial and presumably the billing starts after. I couldn’t just subscribe without the free trial. I’ve tried restoring purchases several times the last couple days, but it’s the same problem. Is there any solution for this? Many thanks!Via facebook.com/jpmag

For subscription problems, please contact our Reader Services department at 800/678-8012 or email them at jp@emailcustomerservice.com. Please include your name, address, and phone number on any inquiries. The magazine editors and social media personnel aren’t part of the subscription department.

Club Props

I’m the president of a Jeep Club here in Paintsville, Kentucky, and I read Jp all the time. I love the how-to stories and the events to go to among other great stuff, but I was wondering if you would be interested in doing a small story on our little group. We not only do the normal trail rides, we give back to our surrounding communities. We hold food drives for the homeless and animal shelters and provide coats and backpacks for the less fortunate kids. If this is something that may interest you, give me a shout.Via facebook.com/jpmag

We always love to hear positive stories about the Jeep community. If you or your Jeep club want to be mentioned in the pages of Jp, drop us a line with your story at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com. It may end up here in Mailbag, or it may end up as a full story in the pages of Jp.

More Back Issues

Thank you so much for putting our Moab picture and story in the June ’18 issue. We love it; however, now everybody in my family wants a copy. How do I go about ordering eight copies of the June ’18 issue of Jp? I keep trying online, but I’m not having any luck.Via facebook.com/jpmag

Newer back issues of Jp are easy to get your hands on! You can purchase digital back issues at zinio.com and print back issues at circsource.com.

Herm Surprise

I have a funny story about Herm the Over Drive Guy ( hermtheoverdriveguy.com ). I built my ’68 C101 over a period of four years. I finished it and drove it often. I love the whine of the 225ci Dauntless V-6 engine. One day, on a trail ride with some buddies, I broke First gear in the factory T-86 transmission. The C101 sat dormant for a few years. I then got the bug again and I began to look to have the T-86 repaired. Everywhere I called, they told me one of two things. The T-86 is junk and not worth fixing, and from my area code of 360, why don’t I just call Herm? I had no idea who Herm was at the time.

I finally settled on Advance Adapters’ recommendation of a GM SM420 swap. I was saving money for the purchase when one night I went to my wife’s bowling league to cheer her on. In the back of the alley were a group of old, white-haired men with long beards. They were playing cards in between balls. I overheard one guy say, “Turbo 400 blah, blah…” and “Dana 300 blah, blah…”

Those guys know transmissions I thought! I walked over and introduced myself and asked them if they knew where I could get a good SM420. Herm stuck out his hand and said, “Allow me to introduce myself. I’m Herm the Overdrive Guy!” It turned out that I had been going to church with him and seeing him on Sundays for three years.

Rod Tiffany

Via facebook.com/jpmag

You never know where your fellow Jeep enthusiasts are until you ask!

Family Job

My father has an extensive history with creating some awesome vehicles. My brother and I had always wanted to learn his trade and have him guide us through a project. After a year of hard work and long nights, we rolled our dream Jeep out of the garage. It’s a ’56 Willys CJ-3B with a 4BT Cummins diesel.Via facebook.com/jpmag

’06 Rubicon Input

I know it is a year old, but I was reading through Mailbag (Apr. ’17) and ran into the “TJ Speedo Calibration” letter. Someone had asked about adjusting the speedometer after a regearing the axle and adding 35-inch tires on a ’06 Rubicon. The only option that I am aware of is using a device like the one from Blue Monkey Motorsports ( bluemonkeymotorsports.com ), to change the signal from the 241OR. Just putting it out there in hopes of helping others.Via facebook.com/jpmag

Jeep Retiree

I’m planning my retirement and looking for your input. What are the top five places that you can off-road year round in the United States?Via facebook.com/jpmag

There are many places that you can easily go off-road year round, but it will depend on your tolerance of the weather. Our top five places might be different than what you would choose based on weather alone. With that said, much of the southwestern U.S. enjoys temperate weather and year-round off-road activities.

Moab, Utah, would be on the top of our list. Summers can get warm and winters can get cold, but year-round wheeling would be easy here. Hurricane, Utah, is also a favorite. It’s very close to the Sand Hollow State Park and hundreds of miles of trails that make their way to the north side of the Grand Canyon. Higher elevations in Arizona, such as Prescott, Flagstaff, and Sedona have great off-road opportunities without the summer heat southern Arizona is known for. If you don’t mind triple-digit temperatures three months a year, Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is a possibility too. Pretty much any of the mountain areas in Southern California are great for off-roading. This would include Big Bear, Arrowhead, Wrightwood, and other areas at higher elevations that are still near the deserts. In most of Southern California you can enjoy mountain wheeling in the summer when the nearby deserts are too hot, and winter wheeling in the deserts when the mountains are too cold.

More MJ

I really like Jp, but I would like to see more features on Cherokee and Comanche Jeeps. This is a Jeep magazine and they are Jeeps. The CJs, YJs, and TJs are really cool, but not all of us drive them. Although, I did own a YJ for 14 years. I’ve also had two Cherokees and my Comanche for 11 years. Please put some MJs in the magazine. I don’t subscribe, but the few issues I have bought off the shelf make it so I wouldn’t want to get the magazine each month with only articles on the other Jeeps. It’s a great magazine for those who do drive or build CJs, YJs, and TJs.Via facebook.com/jpmag

We do cover all Jeeps in Jp. Unfortunately, the Comanche MJ hasn’t been built in 25 years and the XJ Cherokee has been out of production for nearly 20 years. Many of them have long since made their way to the wrecking yards, especially in states with salted winter roads. Rest assured that we take full advantage of the few feature-worthy XJ and MJ Jeeps we find on the trail, but we can’t find them all. We need your help! If you think you have a Comanche or Cherokee worthy of a full feature article or being included in Jeep Shots, drop us a line at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com. Don’t forget to include a few pics and the full specs of your Jeep.