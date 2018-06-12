Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

Endorsing the Easter Jeep Safari

Here’s Dennis Riggs and Dennis Riggs’ ’84 Scrambler in Moab for Dennis Riggs’ trip to the ’18 Easter Jeep Safari. “What a great time, and what a great assortment of Jeeps and people,” said Dennis Riggs. This documented assortment of people and Jeep and great time happened on the Crystal Geyser Trail “where the view was fabulous, but the geyser did not cooperate while we were there.” Also, Dennis Riggs had an interesting observation: “I noticed only four other Scramblers out of the hundreds of Jeeps at the event.” People with Scramblers, who like to have a great time…where were you?

From the Jp Magazine Mailroom Archives

We dusted off an envelope and discovered gold inside. This vintage pic came from Jamie and Jeremy Morrow, and pictured are Aeriel and Laine way back as their toddler selves. “I think that America would love it,” wrote Jamie of this photographic capture of all the greatest things ever. What isn’t to love here?

Heard of Jeep Road? It’s Real

This is the Hamran Basin near the Israeli-Egyptian border, “and it’s a real axle-breaker.” That was a warning given by Tomer Hadar, who sent this pic from Israel. “Many people don’t know—without Jeeps, we would not have a country. Army surplus Jeeps were the only off-road–capable vehicles in Israel back in the day. And in 1948, when Jerusalem was under siege, a group of soldiers broke the siege by arriving through a back road that was impossible to travel with a regular car. The road is officially called ‘Jeep road.’ We also have a Jeep factory in Nazareth that made everything from the FC to CJ-7.” Seen here is Tomer piloting his ’06 Jeep Liberty. “Everyone in their Rubicon JK had a laugh when the Liberty showed up. But we showed them...lol.”

CJ Genes

“This was me and Mom, and me and Dad, as they took turns with the Brownie. It’s in the genes. Since I was a youngster, Jeep has been part of my life,” said Rick Nelson. He also explained that this ’47 Jeep CJ later got a redo as a flatbed truck. “It went everywhere on the farm and into the woods hunting. It was used to pull most anything, from skaters on a frozen lake to hay wagons to broke-down trucks or tractors.” Rick grew up to own many different Jeeps himself, including a ’70 CJ-6 and ’63 CJ-5.