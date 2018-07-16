1967 Jeepster Commando Barn Find

1967 Jeepster Commando Barn FindPosted in Features on July 16, 2018
During the 50th Jeepster Anniversary (fourwheeler.com/events/1708-jeepster-invasion), we stumbled upon this incredibly clean and simple 1967 half-cab Jeepster Commando C-101. The original owner was a World War II veteran who bought the Jeep for the proper purpose of Jeeping in the Colorado high country. For one reason or another, it was eventually parked in his barn. Decades later the owner passed on, and the Jeepster was hauled out and donated to his church in Santa Monica, California. They didn’t really know what to do with it, and so it sat again. It had some broken bits and pieces, but it was in near-original condition with just 18,000 miles on it. It was as complete as Jeepster Commandos get, right down to the oil bath air cleaner, when Alex Earle found it on a side street some years later. It wasn’t a runner at the time, but there was no doubt in his mind this was the perfect rig to take home.
Driver NowUnder the hood of this Jeepster resides the factory Buick 225ci Dauntless V-6 that Jeep was using at the time. This old motor has gobs of low-end torque, a unique odd-fire design, and an extra-heavy flywheel. The odd-firing impulse of the V-6 is what gives the engine its characteristic rumble that many Jeepers and old Buick guys are familiar with. Fuel is fed through the stock Rochester two-barrel carburetor for simplicity. They usually run decently enough off-road when they are clean and properly tuned. This Jeepster Commando also houses a GM TH-400 automatic transmission that was a new factory option for the Jeep brand thanks to the longer 101-inch wheelbase. The torque was then split to the front and rear axles through the Dana 20 transfer case.
Below the RailsWhen Alex brought the Jeep home to Marina Del Rey, California, it was sporting the factory Dana 30 rear axle (not a typo) and Dana 27 front axle, and those sufficed for a while during camping and off-roading excursions all over the California deserts. Eventually it was time for larger tires and more reliable axles. A set of narrow-track axles from a CJ-5 were sourced and hung on a new set of Alcan 4-inch lift springs. The front Dana 30 was rebuilt with new 4:10 gears, and the disc brakes provided greatly improved performance compared to the original 10-inch drums. A limited slip was added to the rear Dana 44 with a new set of 4:10 gears as well. Bilstein shocks are fitted to all four corners of the Jeepster’s chassis and 33-inch tires tip the axles.
Inside and OutThe half cab was a later addition to give the Jeepster a little pickup style and functionality, and for Alex that meant lots of bed space for camping essentials and off-road equipment. If additional space is needed, the rooftop basket can carry the extra load while also hosting some auxiliary KC lighting and a high-lift jack. The paint is original from the factory, and aside from a few dents and dings from past adventures, it’s in fantastic shape. The original “half-moon” or “dog-dish” Jeep hubcaps, along with the Warn 5721 winch on the front, give the rig an authentic old-school look.
Inside the Jeepster, things are simple and to the point—pretty much original down to the dashpad. One easy-to-spot upgrade is the set of in-cab control cables for the Warn winch. A large steering wheel provides the driver some leverage for turning the manual steering box. The center console was specific to the automatic transmission–equipped Jeeps, straddled by original low-back vinyl seats protected from the desert sun and dust by Bestop seat covers.
Why This JeepIt’s not often you come across a 50-plus-year-old 4x4 with 59,000 original miles and good factory paint that is still hitting the trails. It’s a simple take on getting outside to experience the real world. Alex told us, “I look at this Commando as a time capsule of what it was like to venture off-road in 1967. Carburetors act up, no heat or sound insulation to speak of, the electrical system is woefully inadequate, and steering is just a suggestion. Yet, when it is gliding across the desert and making its way up steep slickrock ascents, I can't think of a modern rig I would trade it for!”
Hard FactsVehicle: 1967 Jeepster Commando
Engine: Buick 225ci odd-fire Dauntless V-6
Transmission: TH400 Automatic
Transfer Case: Dana 20
Suspension: Alcan custom 4-inch leaf springs, Bilstein shocks
Axles: Dana 30, 4.10 gears (front); Dana 44, 4.10-regeared limited slip from a Kaiser CJ-5 (rear)
Wheels: Original Jeepster wheels and factory hubcaps (re-centered for correct backspacing to prevent tire rub)
Tires: 33x10.50R15 BFGoodrich Mud-Terrains