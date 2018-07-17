Jeep Shots From Around the World: Readers Submit Their Jeep Photos

Traci Clark

Photographers: Readers

Cool Collection

Jp Magazine reader Vance Bohannon from Illinois submitted his collection of awesome Jeeps. His pride and joy is the 1974 CJ-6 with a 232 inline-six and three-speed manual, and it sports a Meyer half cab. It has 18,000 original miles. He tells us he drives it everywhere and it turns a lot of heads. His under-construction 1953 Willys CJ-3B is in the process of being returned to stock specs. It still sports the original F-head four-cylinder engine, and he is looking forward to cruising the backroads in it soon. The family camping and adventure rig is this 1999 Jeep Cherokee. His trail rig is a 2003 Jeep Wrangler TJ with trussed-up Dana 30 and trussed Ford 8.8, lockers in both ends running 35s with GenRight armor, and a Rock Hard cage. Pictured with it is his 2-year-old son in his mini JK Wrangler.

PNW JKU

The Pacific Northwest is where Mr. and Mrs. Brian Davenport call home. They submitted their 2015 Jeep Wrangler JKU. They didn’t include a lot of information about the build, but did tell us that it has a 3-inch TeraFlex lift, Nitro shocks, Smittybilt bumpers front and rear, and LED lights all over. They enjoy getting out on the trails in the PNW and taking photos of their Jeep. Thanks for sharing!

Built to Shine

Danny “Apollo” Bruce from Los Angeles, California, sent us some photos of his 2006 Jeep Commander Limited. This is a custom build to help raise awareness for the Special Olympics. We could fill several paragraphs with all the cool stuff in this build, but here are a few of the highlights. A modified Superlift kit with Old Man Emu front and rear springs and Bilstein 5100 shocks make up the suspension, and 17x8 five-spoke Jeep wheels have been painted black and carry 285/70R17 Federal Couragia M/Ts. The custom green chrome vinyl wrap is over satin black vinyl. Its engine is the stock 4.7L V-8 backed by the stock five-speed automatic transmission.

Dad’s Footsteps

Spencer Proch from Harrisonville, Missouri, submitted his 1997 Jeep Wrangler TJ. He tells us his dad’s Jeep was in a magazine back in the ’90s, and it has been Spencer’s dream to follow in his father’s footsteps and have his Jeep published as well. Spencer bought this Jeep when he was just 13 years old, and it has been his high school and college project. He has worked hard building this fine trail rig. Some of the mods he has done to date are a 4-inch Skyjacker lift; Pro Comp wheels; 35-inch Mickey Thompson MTZ tires; Poison Spyder BFH Brawler front bumper with a Warn M-8000 winch; Poison Spyder cage; custom rock sliders; OX Lockers front and rear; Revolution 4.56 gears; and chromoly ’shafts. You built an awesome Jeep, Spencer—thanks for sharing it with us!

Fourth Coast Jeeper

Tim Spadaro out of northern New York sent in his 2011 Jeep JK Wrangler. He states it has a 4-inch “Franken-lift,” sits on 35-inch tires, and has a whole bunch of other accessories. Tim is the co-founder and president of the Fourth Coast Jeep Club, and they do a lot of wheeling trips and charity rides in New York.

Mud-Life Crisis

Beautiful British Columbia is where Bill and Joy Willett call home. They are avid outdoor folks and spent many years hiking the stunning backcountry. They tell us that due to some health issues, becoming “Jeepers” was a natural transition. Bill and Joy submitted their 2004 Rocky Mountain Edition Jeep TJ, which they named “Mud Life Crisis.” They tell us that driving down the highway with the top off feels downright illegal.

Follow Your Dreams

High school student Tommy Bueno sent in his 2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. He started saving for it when he was 12 years old, and at the age of 16 he was able to buy his dream first vehicle. Tommy did all the work on his Jeep himself, and more modifications are planned for the future. So far, he has added the VKS Fab prerunner front bumper, a Warn Zeon 10-S Platinum winch with Factor 55 ProLink, and an aftermarket exhaust. Next on the list are lift, tires, and wheels. Keep up the great work, Tommy. We can’t wait to see it when it is finished!