Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Slippery When Wet Behind the Ears

One Jp Magazine staffer tells the story of a sibling who got into a wreck on Day 1 of having a driver’s license; he made a right turn directly into a parked car. How’d it happen? Borderline Darwin nominee: “I looked left, so that means I don’t have to look right.” Here’s how Todd Isaacks’s daughter Tori’s Day 1 went with her Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, proving no good deed goes unpunished: “She was on her way to pick up her sister from school when a school bus approached the curve; she tried to make room, slipping off the road in a steep drop-off that’s hard to see due to the vegetation. Fortunately, we were able to get it out just by dropping it in Lo for a little extra traction. The only thing damaged was her pride.”

Farm Fresh

Tractors? So yesterday ago in hipness. Meet David Granat’s ’99 Jeep Wrangler, so now in hipness. The TJ gets used around the Chosun Coffee Farm in Tarrazú, Costa Rica. “On this particular farm, I haven’t used the tractor in a few seasons, doing all farm work with the Jeep!”

…To Be Your Lawfully Wrangler’d Husband?

Chad Pfleger sent this. It’s from 2004. It’s his ’98 Jeep Wrangler. The trail is Hal Johns in South Dakota. That’s all you need to know in advance. And now, please proceed, Chad: “I was in the driver seat and my girlfriend Heather was riding in the passenger seat. It was the first time she had been in the rocks or doing any off-roading for that matter. While climbing up the rock to get a good flex photo, the suspension unloaded and tipped us into the wall. All I remember is looking over at her and seeing her white-knuckle the grab handle on the dash. She looked over at me with this scared look, shaking her head, and I swear she was about to start yelling.” Let the wagering begin on whether she broke up with him that day, right there, on Hal Johns, in South Dakota, in 2004. Well, you lost that bet—they’re now married, have kids, and still have the TJ. “I can’t get my wife out of the driver seat, which makes wheeling with the family even more fun.”

From the Jp Archives

We recently unearthed this submission to Sideways from Wayne Martin. Can you figure out what’s happened here? Hint: “The ground opened up.” Wayne lived 5 miles from the San Andreas Fault, which, if you’re unfamiliar with it, is the fault line in California where The Big One—earthquake—is expected to be centered when it happens. Until then, might as well play on it in a stock Jeep! “I tried to cross this wash when the ’43 GPW fell in,” Wayne explained. “It took about half an hour to get the front wheels on the ground, then it pulled itself out.” Since Jp Magazine HQ is in the same state as this fault line, we’re currently interviewing Jeeps that can pull themselves out.