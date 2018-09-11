Classic Jeep Duo

He’s heard them all: Chip off the old block, like father like son, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Richard Philippi is good with all that. They were best buddies and shared a keen interest in the Jeep culture. His dad had a built 1952 M38A1, and Richard’s early years were filled with Jeep adventures in the wild and open landscape of the American West with his father.

Chip

The white (original ’65 color sprayed by Dick Vale Kustom Kolors) 1965 CJ-5A Tuxedo Park features the original chrome bumpers, but now also sports Bushwacker fender flares, bobbed rear fenders, and custom rock guards done by T&J Performance Center. Two KC HiLites are perched atop of the custom six-point rollcage. Inside, we found a modern GM tilt steering column and a Boyd Coddington steering wheel, a full roster of Stewart-Warner gauges, a Sunpro Super Tach III, and a Radio Shack TRC-504 CB radio. We especially like the long-throw gearshift lever.

Underneath the clean but obviously trail-familiar body is a mostly original frame. Some reinforcements were added at key stress points to avoid cracking, custom mounts were made for the engine and drivetrain, and a custom support was built for the rear fuel tank. There is a fuel tank under the seat and an auxiliary under the rear end. Rancho 2-inch-lift leaf springs and Rancho RS5000 shocks make up the suspension system. Custom skidplates protect the transmission and transfer case, and the leaf-spring perches have their own skids.

Power comes from a ’99 Chevy small-block 350ci V-8 crate motor that at the time of its installation was rated at 333 hp. It carries a Holley carb, Hedman headers, and a twin Flowmaster 2 1/2-inch exhaust system. A Stinger ignition system lights up the mill, and intake air is scrubbed by a K&N filter setup. An SM465 transmission passes power to a Model 18 transfer case. Custom driveshafts spin Currie Dana 44 front and Currie 9-inch rear axles that both carry Detroit Lockers in their centers. Disc brakes are on all four corners and Warn manual hubs cap the ends of the front axle.

Richard’s ’65 CJ-5A Tuxedo Park has also been upgraded with a power steering conversion, triple-pass radiator, Warn Powerplant winch, and custom-upholstered vinyl bucket seats. He installed a MICO Brake Lock system for the trail and kept the manual hand brake for long-term parking.

Old Block

If this green M38A1 looks familiar, then you’ve been reading off-road magazines for a long time. It was featured in the October 1978 issue of Petersen’s 4-Wheel & Off-Road. (That’s 12 years before I worked there, so that’s a looooong time ago.) Richard says he built his ’65 CJ-5A “because my dad had an M38A1 and I wanted a Jeep like his.” It’s no surprise that similarities abound between the two Jeeps.

The ’52 M38A1 has bobbed rear fenders, Bushwacker fender flares, two Cibie lights atop the custom rollbar, Bostrom suspension seats covered in black vinyl, Stewart-Warner gauges, a Sun Super Tach, GM tilt steering column and Boyd Coddington steering wheel, and a Radio Shack TRC-483 CB radio. There are differences—some are subtle, such as the wooden gauge panel and knobs on the dash, and some, such as the DuPont Green Go paint, are not so subtle. This rig’s nickname is “Grasshopper.”

Chassis mods are also remarkably similar. The original ’52 frame was beefed up at critical weak spots, and Rancho 2-inch-lift springs (with Deaver front helper springs added to support the weight of the massive Ramsey PTO winch on the nose) and Rancho RS5000 shocks handle damping and control duties. Custom underbelly skids cover the transmission and transfer case, and the spring perches have their own skids. A power steering conversion helps turn the 33x12.50R15LT Goodyear Wrangler MT/R tires on 15-inch Centerline wheels.

A ’74 Chevy small-block 350ci V-8 features modified ’63 Chevy heads, TRW 10:1 flat-top pistons, an Edelbrock intake and Holley 650 carb, Stinger ignition system, Flowmaster 2 1/2-inch dual exhaust system, and a K&N air filter. Passing that power to the axles is the job of an SM420 transmission and Model 20 transfer case. Custom driveshafts spin the Detroit Lockers inside the Currie Dana 44 front and Currie Ford 9-inch high-pinion rear axles. Superwinch manual hubs lock up the front axle. Both axles have been upgraded to disc brakes.

The M38A1 has also been upgraded with a MICO brake lock system and maintains the manual hand brake. A rear auxiliary fuel tank was mounted between the framerails, and the underseat fuel tank was retained, for a total of 34 gallons. We got a kick out of the fact that the original machine gun mount is still on the frame, and the nearly full-length custom tube-frame sunscreen on top of the rollcage makes long days on the trail much more enjoyable.

His father passed away some years ago, but as a fitting memorial, Richard maintains both Jeeps to keep them in working order and regularly takes them to major Southern California off-road events and Jeep runs. It’s always good to see old iron like this in great shape and on the trail.

Why These Jeeps

Both Jeeps are major classics in their own right, and enough of their original charm has been left alone to keep all but the most hard-core purists happy. At the same time, the upgrades done have made them more powerful, comfortable, reliable, and trail capable. It’s a fine line to walk when building vintage Jeeps. This father-and-son duo serves both sides very nicely.

Hard Facts

Engine: 1999 Chevy 350ci V-8 crate motorTransmission: SM465Transfer Case: Model 18Suspension: Rancho 2-inch-lift leaf springs and Rancho RS5000 shocksAxles: Currie Dana 44 (front); Currie Ford 9-inch low-pinion (rear); both w/ Detroit LockersWheels: 15-inch Pacer aluminumTires: 33x12.50R15LT Goodyear Wrangler MT/R

Vehicle: 1952 Jeep M38A1

Engine: 1974 Chevy 350ci V-8 w/ ’63 heads

Transmission: SM420

Transfer Case: Model 20

Suspension: Rancho 2-inch-lift leaf springs all around; Deaver helper springs in front to offset weight of the big Ramsey winch

Axles: Currie Dana 44 (front); Currie Ford 9-inch high-pinion (rear); both w/ Detroit Lockers

Wheels: 15-inch Centerline

Tires: 33x12.50R15LT Goodyear Wrangler MT/R