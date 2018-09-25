Jeep Shots from Around the World

Traci Clark Writer

Photographers: Readers

MB With Muscle

Timothy Brinner from Norwich, Connecticut, shared his 1944 Willys MB with us. His Willys has plenty of muscle under that vintage body. It’s powered by a 5.3L V-8 and backed by a turbo 350 automatic transmission and Atlas 2 transfer case. He stretched the frame and nose 5 1/2 inches and added Dana 44 Jeep Wagoneer axles front and rear with 4.56 gears. The front sports an Eaton ELocker and the rear a Detroit locker, and those help the 36-inch IROK radial tires on 15x10 beadlocks get a good bite on the terrain.

High-Altitude Adventure

Chris Gaustad submitted their 2004 Jeep Wrangler. Chris didn’t tell us where they are from, but they enjoy wheeling in Colorado. This photo was taken at the top of Red Cone. The Jeep is equipped with a 3-inch lift, 33-inch BFGoodrich MTs, 4.88 gears, and an Under Cover Fabworks tummy tuck kit.

Georgia Peach

Sugar Valley, Georgia, is home to Anna Satterfield and her 2010 Jeep Wrangler JKU, “Razzy.” Anna didn’t tell us a lot about her Jeep build, but Razzy sports factory half-doors and sits on 18-inch KMC XD Crank wheels with 35-inch Federal Couragia M/T tires. She runs Detroit Truetracs front and rear along with a Smittybilt XRC winch, flat fenders, and rock sliders. We want to know what trail you were on for this photo, Anna?

Saved From the Scrapheap

Frank Schoenrock from Elgin, Ontario, Canada, saved this Jeep Cherokee from the scrapheap. He tells us the rear end was rusted out and he and his son had planned to part it out, but they decided to resurrect it instead. They sleeved the rear part of the frame, built a custom rear bumper with swing-out, and added a 4-inch lift and tires from the wife’s JK. Frank’s son made the front bumper in high school several years ago. They gave it a rattle-can paintjob and it is now Frank’s daily driver.

Mud Boggin’ 3B

New England is where Paul Ferrari hangs his hat. He submitted several of his Jeeps to our column, and we chose his 1954 CJ-3B. Paul still runs the stock F-head motor, T90 transmission, and Dana 18 transfer case with a Warn overdrive. The rear axle is a custom 44 with an OX locker, alloy ’shafts, disc brakes, and 5.38 gears. The front axle is a Dana 30 with 5.38 gears, OX locker, alloy axleshafts, and Warn lockout hubs. He runs 32-inch Swampers on CJ slot mags. Also along just in case: a Warn Belleview winch, Premier Power welder, and York onboard air under the hood. We love this little high hood!

Off-Road Rhino

Gabie Smith from Salt Lake City, Utah, submitted this Jeep Wrangler JKU—didn’t tell us what year it is, but did share some of the goodies on it. A 3.5-inch MetalCloak lift and 3.2 Falcon shocks give it the right amount of clearance for the 37-inch Nitto Trail Grapplers. It spends most of its time wheeling in Moab, but sees a fair amount of overlanding as well. The TrailRax system helps carry plenty of gear.

Blown Up to Built

Chris Whipple from Fresno, California, bought his 1999 Cherokee Sport with a blown motor and some of the typical XJ electrical gremlins. He built it into the wheeling machine you see here. Chris installed the TNT Customs long-arm upgrade and put 6.5-inch Clayton coils in the front with 0.75-inch Daystar coil spacers and Rubicon Express shocks. The rear end features 3.5-inch Rubicon Express leaf springs with Rough Country extended shackles and Bilstein shocks. To add stability off-road he added a Currie Antirock system up front. He trimmed the fenders a bit to clear the 35-inch Mickey Thompson MTZs on steel wheels. As with any Jeep, this one is still under construction.

Looks Can Be Deceiving

Colin Day from Kimberley, British Columbia, Canada, built this 1997 Jeep TJ Sport. Just from appearances you think this Jeep is a nice little wheeler with the 2-inch Daystar spacer lift and a 2-inch Zone Offroad body lift. Well, looks can be deceiving. This little TJ is a sleeper; under the hood sits a 1998 Jeep ZJ 5.2 Magnum V-8 with Hedman block-hugger headers and a custom Flowmaster exhaust. Colin used an Advance Adapters engine mount kit and a 2000 Ram 1500 five-speed ECM. The wiring harness was custom made by combining the stock 4.0 and 5.2 harnesses. A Dodge Dakota 3.9L V-6 bellhousing was used to mate the stock AX-15 transmission, and he used a Dakota 5.2L flywheel and clutch. Mickey Thompson 33-inch MTZs on black steel wheels give it a lean, mean look. These are just a few of the mods on this sweet TJ. Thanks for sharing!