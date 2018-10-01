Jp Reader Letters to the Editor

Liberty Props

‎I have been reading your magazine for some time now. I own a ’12 Jeep Liberty and was happy to see a Liberty in the September ’18 issue. I have a Jeepin By Al lift on my Jeep. I have found it hard to find aftermarket upgrades, but I have added enough to allow me to ’wheel on the beach on Long Island, New York, and on trails in the Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine areas. Thank you for a great mag. I get many ideas from it and really enjoy the articles.Via facebook.com/jpmag

We’re glad you are enjoying your Jeep and Jp. You’re right though—aftermarket parts for the Liberty are few and far between. It certainly does not enjoy the same aftermarket support as the Wrangler, but there are parts and modifications available for it. As you have noted, there are some niche companies like Jeepin By Al (jeepinbyal.com) that do offer lift kits and off-road components for the Liberty, along with other Jeep models that are less likely to be modified. In fact, Jeepin By Al has a 2.5-inch and a full 4-inch lift kit for the ’08-’12 Liberty and a 2.5-, 4-, and 6-inch lift for the ’02-’07 Liberty. Of course, in the grand scheme of things, the Liberty chassis will not be as durable as what is under a Wrangler when coupled with massive tires and off-road use, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with wheeling what you got!

If you’ve built up a less commonly modified Jeep model, we want to see it. Drop us a line at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com. Send us some pics and tell us how you use it, what you changed, and most importantly, the companies you found that still support the Jeep model you have.

Not Obsolete

In Your Jeep (Sept. ’18) there was a letter about converting the Quadra-Trac transfer to a part-time unit. I did this a year ago but had difficulty ordering the conversion kit. I contacted all my go-to supply houses that advertised this kit and was told by all of them that the kit was obsolete and no longer available. I found that CarID also advertised the kit and I contacted them. The sales tech told me it was an obsolete part, but he also went the extra step to contact MileMarker to verify availability. He found out that the kit was still available as a special-order part and got it for me. I’ve used it now for a year and it works fine.Via email

Must Read

“The Pygmy Lives” story (Sept. ’18) spiked an interest to pull out my vintage book, The Jeep Bible by Granville King, along with another publication (Smithsonian, Nov. ’92), which incidentally was sent to me as a free trial. I purchased my ’83 CJ-7 around 1991. As I was being absorbed into the Jeep culture, I deemed this free issue nothing short of an act of God. I purchased Granville’s publication in the same timeframe. The Smithsonian article covers Jeep’s work in WWII very well. Granville’s account of Jeep’s development is more detailed and has his colorful historical account.

Just thought I would chime in, in case any Jeepers, new or old, wanted to take their Jeep history lesson to the next level. These old publications would be a good start. Granville’s publication lists other titles to read at the back of his bible.

Steven R.

Highland, CA

Many of us read and enjoyed the meanderings of Granville King, sometimes scratching our heads in wonderment and disbelief. Did he really whittle a piston from a hardwood tree to block off a cylinder, and then proceed to drive the vehicle? The answer is most likely yes. Stories like this and many others made him a legend. Speaking of legends, let’s not forget Superdawg! Granville King’s The Jeep Bible is still available today and certainly worth a read, especially for dyed-in-the-wool Jeep or off-road enthusiasts.

Write In!

Thank you for answering my tech question in the Your Jeep column (Oct. ’18). In truth, I couldn’t find anybody with your knowledge, and certainly not anyone with confidence enough to commit to an answer. Do you have any idea how appreciated you are under such circumstances? God bless.Via email

Thanks! Glad we could help! We actually do read every letter and email we receive. It’s not always possible to answer all of them personally, but we do try. If you have questions or comments about Jp or any of the stories and columns, drop us a line. Likewise, if you have a tech question about your Jeep, we’d love to receive that as well. Send all Jp comments and Jeep tech questions to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com. We sometimes answer them as we can, but who knows, your question or comment could end up here in Mailbag or in the Your Jeep column!

CJ Oops

I’m a longtime reader, first-time writer. I just wanted to comment on the High School Senior Project Jeep Shots entry (Aug. ’18). From the looks of it, it appears to be a CJ-7 Golden Eagle rather than a CJ-5 Golden Eagle. But, I could be wrong and have been wrong on many occasions. Thanks for reading!Via email

In this case, you are right! Based on the door opening and longer wheelbase alone, this is clearly a CJ-7 and not a CJ-5. However, a Golden Eagle CJ-5 was available during the same ’77-’80 era. We goofed—sorry for the confusion. We clearly should have spotted that the AMC V-8, TH400, and Quadra-Trac transfer case would never fit in the shorty CJ-5. If nothing else, this drivetrain combo certainly would make for an interesting and impossibly short rear driveshaft in a CJ-5.

Mystery Rocks

In your article “Hidden Death Valley” (July ’18), you state that the rocks on the valley of Racetrack Playa are moved (pushed) by the wind. This is incorrect. They are moved by thin sheets of ice.Via email

Second-in-command Jp Technical Editor Stuart Bourdon replies (it’s a little known fact that Editor Péwé is a formally trained geologist): “Both mechanisms are considered to be interacting during some winters to move the stones. An explanation of the complicated process was too detailed to fit into an easily readable photo caption. Those thin sheets of ice trapping the stones are moved by changes in water level and wind. Scripps Institution of Oceanography used time-lapse cameras and GPS-device embedded stones during an especially cold and wet year to see the ice sheet–locked stones being dragged along the mud by water and wind flow.”

—Stuart Bourdon

More Me!

I was recently featured in an article in Jp. I was wondering if that article makes it into the paper copy, and if so can I buy one?Via facebook.com/jpmag

Well of course it will make it into a future print copy of Jp. All of the Jp content typically hits the web two to three months in advance of print. If you’re like us and many other people across the world, you still enjoy having a real paper magazine in hand, especially if you’re into saving mementos. If you can’t find Jp at your local newsstand, you can always purchase current and back issues online at circsource.com. However, not all print back issues are available. Some go as far back as 2015, but once they are gone, they are gone forever. If a print back issue you want is no longer available, don’t fret—digital versions are still available at zinio.com, and these go back as far as August 2008.

’Tube Review

You should do a feature on Jeep YouTube channels. Maybe spotlight one every issue. I think you could find some interesting videos and stories.Via facebook.com/jpmag

That’s an interesting idea. There certainly are plenty of YouTube channels to sift through. We suspect we’re not the only ones that start with something as simple as watching a Jeep tech video, and the next thing you know, you’ve breezed through three ship breaking videos and ended up watching penguins slide down an iceberg. The videos and format on YouTube can be an impossible rabbit hole to avoid. Maybe we’ll look into it.

Anyway, if you have a story or column idea for Jp, drop us a line at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com. We’d love to hear about it, even if it’s something as simple as wanting Jp to cover more TJ modifications, or fewer JL mods, or whatever. We can’t know exactly what you want if you don’t tell us, so send a note today.

Jeep-Capable

They say a Jeep can’t do much. They are wrong! Being handicap, my Jeep Wrangler hauls my handicap scooter everywhere, as you can see by the photo.Via facebook.com/jpmag

Very cool. We love to hear how people use their Jeeps. Not everyone uses them specifically for off-road fun. Some of our favorites are when people modify their Jeeps to perform a specific task that the Jeep was never originally intended to be used for. We love the ingenuity and backyard engineering. Send us pics and write in to tell us how you use your Jeep at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com.

Collard Patrol

I was up on the world-famous Rubicon Trail this weekend for the 66th Annual Jeepers Jamboree. My first time driving this trail was in 1984, and I continue to be drawn to the beauty of the region. Just a short distance from where this image was captured is the boundary of Desolation Wilderness and Rockbound Lake, one of my favorite places to disappear with my day pack and a fishing pole.Via facebook.com/jpmag

One-Year Congrats!