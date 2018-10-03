Tori Tellem

•Busted trail carnage (we do like the gnarly breakage)•Family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (like, a giant ball of whatever)•Vintage military Jeeps, especially when they’re old-timey with your old-timey relatives•And, of course, sunk/stuck/rolled/drowned JeepsBe sure to send us the high-resolution version of the photo and don’t forget the most important parts of all:And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in photo.Make sure the photo is a JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 2,000 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). No PDFs or other formats. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with “Sideways” as the subject line.

If we may quote Editor Rick Péwé: “Full-on WOW.” This came from Jordan Stray. “My parents Jerry and Jane Stray have been married for 40 years and have the same ’69 CJ-5 that came factory with the Buick 225. The Jeep has been rebuilt and brought back from the dead twice. A daily driver since bought; my dad is the second owner. Photos are from 1975 and 2017. Same Jeep, same couple, same street corner in Centralia, Washington. Their honeymoon was a road trip in the Jeep from Centralia to Starbuck, Minnesota, in 1977 for my mom’s reunion.” Between Jordan and his dad, the Strays have owned/built six Jeeps. “Dad still has a ’47 CJ-2A and the CJ-5. I still have my ’42 Ford GPW and a ’15 built-up Rubicon Unlimited.”

Wayne Brown and his wife traveled from their home in Georgia through the Rocky Mountains for their vacation. “Out for a joyride, we came across an FS road across from the sign for the Shoshone National Forest sign on Highway 29, just outside of Cody, Wyoming. It was the most scenic and beautiful ride to date!” Not seen: the pronghorns they saw.

Damien Granados sent this pic of his son, the “future wheeler,” when he was out Sideways-ing in the yard as a wee one. “Notice the custom rollcage. Safety first!”

Robert Arnett told such an elegant story about himself and his Jeep. We’ll just let him repeat it to you: “I spent the night in the Jeep after losing the road in a whiteout near Durango, Colorado. I made use of a new crock-pot I just bought—never used again!”