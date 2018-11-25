1976 Jeep CJ-7: Right Kind of Hybrid Jeep

1976 Jeep CJ-7: Right Kind of Hybrid JeepPosted in Features on November 25, 2018
This rig began life as a 1976 CJ-7, but Pat Gremillion knew his Jeep had to be totally different—not like anything else seen on the trails. Pat’s professional fabrication and welding skills came into play in a big way, and the transformation began in 2004. It’s been in a state of flux, getting altered, upgraded, and updated every once in a while, but most of the original work is still there. We captured Pat’s Jeep on film (in a digital sense) at the 2018 Easter Jeep Safari. It’s made up of parts from a Ford Mustang, Hummer H1, CJ-5, and CJ-7, just to name a few. While not purely Jeep, it is a mechanical dream made true, and enough of the primordial DNA exists to get our attention.
A mildly built 1996 Ford Mustang 5.0L V-8 was mated to a C4 three-speed automatic transmission through an Advance Adapters kit. The C4 carries an Art Carr 900-rpm stall-speed torque converter, and a Bronco remote trans fluid cooler is mounted in the Jeep’s nose. Splitting the power is the job of an Advance Adapters Altas 4.3 transfer case. Tom Wood’s Custom Drive Shafts did both spinners, but the front ’shaft is of particular interest. Although the H1 drivetrain is a full-time four-wheel-drive system, the new custom front driveshaft features a Remco disconnect at the differential and can be disconnected on the top end at the transfer case. The Jeep can go down the highway at 65 mph with no vibrations in two-wheel drive.
Its original CJ-7 suspension was gutted, and the frame was cut here and there to create a hybrid chassis that’s mostly handformed steel tube and 1996 Hummer H1 running gear. Pat traded a welder for the remote-reservoir coilover shocks, and then he had them rebuilt and tuned by Walker Evans. Keep in mind that all the tube work was hand-drawn; he didn’t have a bender. A 115-inch wheelbase was created using two Hummer H1 portal axles (1.92 hub ratio). The axle centers are loaded with 2.73 ARB Air Lockers for an overall axle ratio of 5.24:1. Falken Wildpeak M/T 38x13.50R17LT tires are stuck on Hutchinson beadlock wheels.
A custom exhaust system is tucked away behind frame tubes for protection, and custom skidplates and tube frames cover major vital organs. A PSC hydraulic-assist kit with GM crossover setup steers the wheels. Beard seats and a custom rollcage surround passengers, a minimalistic custom dash holds a good mix of gauges, and a gated Art Carr shifter works the C4. The rear compartment is filled with a storage box, a Pull Pal and other assorted extraction equipment, a fire extinguisher, and a Power Tank. All of the fenders, bumpers, and doors are custom-made, and to top it off, Pat used a CJ-5 grille up front because he liked the way it looked on the narrowed nose.
When asked about the color, the answer was “Extension Cord Orange.” We like it. If you’ve never seen Pat’s CJ-7/Mustang/H1 hybrid in the wild, then you need to get to more major Jeep events. It’s never really stopped evolving bit by bit since it was originally built, and it has been appearing at Jeep events all over the country ever since. It’s always parked in or nearby the Pull Pal booth, and if Pat is around, he’ll be more than happy to give you a tour.
Hard FactsVehicle: 1976 Jeep CJ-7
Engine: 1996 Ford 5.0L V-8
Transmission: C4 three-speed automatic
Transfer Case: Advance Adapters Atlas 4.3
Suspension: Custom integrated Hummer H1 four-wheel independent unequal A-arm, coilover shocks
Axles: Hummer H1 (1.92 ratio portal) axles used front and rear, ARB Air Lockers, 2.73 diff gears, 5.24:1 overall axle gear ratio
Wheels: Hutchinson beadlock
Tires: 38x13.50R17LT Falken Wildpeak M/T