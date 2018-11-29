2007 Jeep JKU: Pinup Poster Jeep

If you own an off-road fabrication shop, you should probably have a well-built 4x4. For Scott Martin, owner of Dirty’s Garage in Hesperia, California, it had to be trail capable, the shop truck, and a daily driver. Finding that balance of modification, utility, and reliability was crucial.

While the bold patina and pinup wrap graphics grab the eye, it’s this 2007 Jeep Wrangler’s undercarriage that will keep your attention. A custom suspension was put together with a blend of parts that uniquely fit Scott’s needs for this rig. To begin with, the front and rear coilover shocks (12-inch Fox shocks with Eibach coils) were outboarded, requiring some custom mounts on the axles and modifications to the frame (Tribe 4x4 front coilover towers and VKS Fabrication rear coilover towers), and the frame was beefed up in places that would see the most stress. A Rock Krawler 3-inch long-arm system completes the triangle, and massive 40-inch Toyo Open Country M/T tires wrapped around 17-inch Raceline Monster beadlocks make contact with the ground.

The 3.8L V-6 is hanging in there until the very last mile, and it is augmented by Gibson headers and a Dynomax exhaust system that exits ahead of the rear axle for clearance. The S&B cold-air intake, Genesis/Odyssey dual battery system, sPOD accessory switching, and York onboard air setup are also visible.

The V-6 still had a lot of miles left in it at the time this build began, so it was mildly upgraded with an S&B cold-air intake, Gibson shorty headers, and a DynoMax Ultra Flo 2.5-inch welded comp exhaust system that dumps before the rear axle. The 3.8L feeds the Jeep’s four-speed automatic transmission and NV241OR (Rubicon 4:1) transfer case. JE Reel custom driveshafts get power to the axles.

A ’79 Ford F350 Dana 60 kingpin-style axle sits up front and is filled with a 5.38 Yukon air locker. Lugnut4x4 brakes and Yukon locking hubs round out the axle hardware. Check out the rock lights embedded in the Poison Spyder Customs RockBrawler BFH front bumper.

Up front you’ll find a ’79 Ford F350 Dana 60 kingpin-style front axle, and out back is an ’86 Chevy 2500 14-Bolt rear axle; both axles carry 5.38 gears. The front got a Yukon air locker, and the rear is filled with an ARB Air Locker. Builder parts from Artec helped immensely when Scott was fitting up the Dana 60 and GM 14-Bolt. JP5 Performance Engineering did the six-lug conversion, Artec High Steer arms turn Reid Racing knuckles, and Lugnut4x4 brakes and Yukon locking hubs round out the axle hardware. VKS Fabrication made up some custom tone rings for the axles.

Out back you’ll find an ’86 Chevy 2500 14-Bolt rear axle; it carries 5.38 gears and an ARB Air Locker. Builder parts from Artec helped immensely when Scott was fitting up the Dana 60 and GM 14-Bolt. JP5 Performance Engineering did the six-lug conversions, and VKS Fabrication made up some custom tone rings.

The rear shock towers (pictured here) from VKS Fabrication were integrated into the JK frame and made space for the 12-inch Fox/Eibach coilovers. Tribe 4x4 towers were used on the front end.

Artec High Steer arms turn Reid Racing knuckles, helping to move the massive 40-inch Toyo Open Country M/T rubber and Raceline 17-inch Monster beadlocks.

Scott created a custom suspension system to suit his needs by combining a Rock Krawler 3-inch long-arm kit with coilover shocks.

Armor begins up front with a Poison Spyder Customs RockBrawler BFH bumper, stretches under and over with JcrOffroad skidplates and a custom rollcage with frame tie-ins, and a JcrOffroad rear bumper and tire carrier wrap around the rear. Scott’s JK was wearing its TrailMods set of bendable, foldable, ultra-narrow flares that day for the trail.

A Warn M8000 winch (converted to rope with a Factor 55 ProLink) sits on the front bumper. Forward lighting was augmented with J.W. Speaker replacement headlights, twin PIAA lights mounted on the fairlead bracket, two more PIAA lights on the A-pillars, and a pair of rock lights set into the underside of the front bumper. A Genesis Offroad dual battery setup packed with Odyssey batteries, sPOD electrical accessory switching system, and a York onboard air kit complete the underhood mods. Interior highlights include Bartact seat covers, speaker cans and amplifier from CrawlTunes, and a Line-X tub coating.

A Warn M8000 winch was converted to nylon rope with a Factor 55 ProLink, and two PIAA lights are perched on the fairlead bracket. It fits nicely on the stubby-style Poison Spyder Customs RockBrawler BFH bumper.

Much of this Jeep’s build seems ready to take a V-8, and that is definitely in the long-term plan. However, as much as he would have already liked to unleash a stampede of horsepower from under his 2007 Jeep JKU’s hood, Scott’s plan is to squeeze out every last mile the 3.8L V-6 has in it before considering an engine swap. We can’t wait to see the result!

Why This Jeep

Scott not only uses his Jeep JKU as a daily driver, shop truck, and trail cruiser, it also serves as a wheelin’ billboard for his custom 4x4 shop, Dirty’s Garage. We like the patina and pinup styling he chose for the wrap.

Scott went all the way on this build, while retaining the reliable, if not desirable, factory 3.8L V-6. He is intimately aware, as a shop owner and fabricator, of the hidden costs and additional changes to properly wedge in a V-8. We like that for the time being Scott chose to squeeze out every mile that the V-6 still has left in it, as he enjoys his Jeep that will climb just about anything he points it at.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: ’07 Jeep Wrangler JKUEngine: 3.8L V-6Transmission: 42RLE four-speed automaticTransfer Case: NV241ORSuspension: Rock Krawler 3-inch long arm, Fox/Eibach coiloversAxles: Dana 60 kingpin front with Yukon air locker, GM 14-bolt rear with ARB Air Locker, Yukon 5.38 gears in both axlesWheels: 17-inch Raceline Monster beadlocksTires: 40x15.50R17 Toyo Open Country M/T