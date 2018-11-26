Jeep Shots From Around the World

Traci Clark Writer

Photographers: Readers

Mitsubishi Jeep

Emmett from Ohio didn’t provide us with much information on his 1988 Mitsubishi Jeep. He said it is completely stock with a turbo diesel engine and a four-speed manual transmission. Emmett enjoys driving it on the trail, around the farm, and back and forth to work. He did tell us that this is his first Jeep. Thanks for sharing with us!

Way Up North

Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, is where Andrew Burrell calls home. He sent in a photo of his 1999 Wrangler TJ Sahara. Modifications include a 4.0L with a ported and polished head, AX15 trans, a Dana 300 with flipped driver-side drop and custom twin-stick shifters, and 4.56 gears and an Aussie locker in the Dana 30 front axle. The rear axle is a Ford 8.8 with matching gears and locker. A Currie 4.5-inch lift, Fox shocks, Warn 8274 winch with synthetic rope, and 35-inch General Grabbers on Pro Comp rims round out the list.

Daily Driven

Dustin Cathey from Fort Smith, Arkansas, submitted his 2004 Wrangler TJ Rubicon. He didn’t give us any additional information other that it is his daily driver. From the photo he sent in, Dustin either has one crazy commute to work or a whole lot of fun on the weekends.

Family Adventure XJ

Colorado resident Kevin Bianco sent this photo of his 1996 Jeep Cherokee. He has owned it for over 15 years and uses it as a daily driver and to explore the many trails the mountains have to offer. He says he loves his 5.5-inch Rubicon Express long-arm kit and the 33-inch Pro Comp MTR tires. Kevin tells us the major upgrades were done in the first few years he owned the Jeep, and that it may not be as cool as some other Jeeps, but he loves it and it’s perfect for his small family. That’s what counts, Kevin!

Bayou Baby

Summer Couture from Marrero, Louisiana, sent in her 2017 Jeep JKU named “Teeter.” This is her daily driver and adventure vehicle. Teeter is equipped with a 3.5-inch Rubicon Express lift, Bilstein 5100 shocks, 5.13 gears, an Eaton ELocker in the rear, an Aussie locker in the front, and Ten Factory chromoly axleshafts.

Works in Progress

Tyson Neil didn’t tell us where he calls home, but he sent us his two Jeeps. The first is his 1965 Willys CJ-5 with the F-134 Hurricane engine. Tyler tells us it needs a lot of work and it will be one of his winter projects.

His second submission is his 1982 CJ-7. He purchased it with a blown 258, which he plans to rebuild. He is looking for another windshield frame and a tailgate, and then his search for sheetmetal will be complete. We can’t wait to see them when they are finished.

Listen to Your Heart

Canadian resident Kevin Powers not only shared his 1999 Jeep TJ with us, but he also shared his personal story. Kevin loves to Jeep in the area around Ardbeg, Ontario, Canada. He said he was out on the trails at least once a month, but things in Kevin’s life changed at the age of 28 when he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. After over a decade of life changes and medical treatments, Kevin felt ready to return to the trails. He tells us this photo hangs on his wall at home to remind him that life is too short to not do what you love with the people you love to be around. All of us here wish you continued good health and many years of Jeeping!