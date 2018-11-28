Jp Magazine Reader’s Jeeps

Traci Clark

Photographers: Readers

Wheeling at Disney

Allan Peterson of Burleson, Texas, loves wheeling at Disney (Oklahoma). He sent in this photo of his 2014 Wrangler JKU. Allan’s Jeep is equipped with a MetalCloak 3.5-inch lift, Falcon 3.3 shocks, TeraFlex HD44 axles with Eaton ELockers, and a Warn winch. Providing traction for all trail conditions are 39-inch BFG Krawlers mounted on ATX beadlock wheels.

Massachusetts MJ

Raynham, Massachusetts, is home to Marc Herbert and his 1987 Jeep Comanche Chief. He swapped in a 1996 4.0L H.O. engine, and it has the Aisin-Warner AW4 automatic transmission and an NP231 transfer case with the Tom Wood’s Super Duty rear yoke eliminator conversion. He runs 4.56 gears and ARB Air Lockers front and rear, and he has over 7 inches of overall lift with a combination of spring-over rear and 4.5-inch springs up front. This helps him easily clear the 35-inch BFG MT tires. Marc tells us he still has a few tweaks to make here and there.

Past and Present

Joe Korpiewski from South Dakota shared both of his Jeeps with us. His vintage 1947 CJ-2A is a full frame-off restoration with the addition of a pair of vintage seatbelts from a 1958 flying boat. He also sent in his daily driver 2006 LJ that he has cruised from Florida to Alaska and many places in between. His LJ is outfitted with a 2.5-inch lift and 33-inch BFG tires.

Jeepers for Life

Bill and Jan Finkel from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, sent in their 2015 Wrangler JKU Rubicon. They have been wheeling for 40 years on trails in Colorado and around the country. They were with Jp Magazine on the 2017 Dirt ’N Drive event and were chosen for 2018, but unfortunately couldn’t attend. “Red Dog” is equipped with a BDS lift, RockHard bumpers, and rides on Goodyear MT/R tires.

Squeaks—It’s a Jeep Thing

Marco Sierra didn’t tell us what part of the world he and his Jeep known as “Squeaks” call home, but he did give us the lowdown on his build. Marco has owned the 2001 TJ for more than 14 years. Under the hood is a mostly stock 4.0L backed by a five-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed Atlas transfer case. A pair of Dana 44 axles with ARB Air Lockers and 4.56 gears have been beefed up with chromoly shafts. The suspension is a Rock Krawler X Factor 3.5-inch long-arm kit with a 5-inch rear stretch and Fox remote-reservoir shocks. Squeaks runs 35x12.50R15 BFG KM2 tires on Raceline beadlocks.

Salvaged Scrambler

Preston Rhea from Auburn, California, responded to our Instagram call to action for Jeep Shots. He sent in his 1984 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler he rescued from a local shop where it had been sitting for many years. He has done a lot of work to get it back on the road. With a 1995 EFI 4.0L it is California smog-legal. It sports a T5 transmission and a stock Dana 300 transfer case. The Dana 30 front has 4.88 gears and a Spartan locker, and the AMC 20 rear has one-piece axleshafts and a Spartan locker. Old Man Emu springs with shackle conversions on all four corners make up the suspensions mods.

Franken-Lifted

Traverse City, Michigan, resident Terry Biglin submitted his 2004 Jeep TJ. He bought the Jeep in 2005 and began modifying it right away. Terry pieced together a 4-inch suspension he calls a “Frankenstein” lift to clear the 33-inch tires, and he told us the rear axle is a Super 35 with a Detroit Locker and the front 30 sports a Truetrac. It has a custom front bumper with a VR8000 winch. He frequents Drummond Island in Michigan and attended the 2017 Jeep Jamboree there.

Illinois Jeep TJ

Dan Hughes from Canton, Illinois, didn’t give us a lot of information on his 2004 Jeep TJ. It has a 4.0L engine, five-speed manual transmission, Rusty’s Off-Road long-arm kit with 4.5-inch MetalCloak springs, G2 Core 44 axles, 4.88 gears and lockers, and 35-inch Mickey Thompson M/T tires on Fuel wheels. Nice Jeep! Thanks for sharing it with us, Dan.