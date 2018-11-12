Jp Reader Letters to The Editor

Final Word

This is the final word on if a Mahindra Roxor or any other Jeep is a Jeep. If the occupants of other Jeeps wave to you on the road or trail, it’s a Jeep. If they don’t, it’s just a grocery getter or commuter in Jeep clothing.Sonoma, CA

That seems like kind of an arbitrary measuring stick for Jeepdom. If you just so happen to live in a snobbish area where no one is friendly, no Jeep would be considered a Jeep. Conversely, if you live in a small town where everyone knows each other, even a Chevy pickup could be considered a “Jeep.” We’re not so sure this is the best method of Jeep identification. What do you think makes a Jeep a Jeep? Drop us a line at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com and let us know!

Credit Due

Should trail badges represent the exploits of the vehicle or the driver? I had a built ’98 Wrangler that I wheeled extensively on the top trails in Colorado and Utah. It was well decorated with badges for the trails we ran. Because of my age and physical issues, I replaced it with a ’11 Rubicon Unlimited. My Jeeping buddies say it is unethical to put badges on it unless the Jeep has run the trails. I don't have the time, and in some instances may not have the skills to rerun all of those trails, although I think my modified Rubicon can do them all. I recently ran Iron Chest twice without ever kissing a rock with steel.

I am proud of my wheeling over a period of many decades and would like to advertise the trails I have run without verbally tooting my own horn. What is standard practice?

Terry J. Peavler

Buena Vista, CO

Well, you’ve actually brought up quite the dilemma. We can certainly appreciate the desire to openly advertise the trails you have accomplished, but if done improperly, it could surely be considered misleading. Perhaps it’s the same as WWII markings on the side of a fighter plane, which were used to identify the number of enemy planes the pilot had shot down. Should an ace pilot lose all of his victories when put into a new plane? That hardly seems fair, right? Although, if you were to put badges of extremely difficult trails on a nearly stock Jeep that clearly never would have traversed them, you’ll likely be considered a fraud by those in the know, regardless of how many other Jeeps you have owned and modified or where you have driven them. You’d probably find yourself constantly defending and explaining the circumstances of each of the badges, depending on where you travel and who you travel with. It would seem easier to associate each badge of honor with the Jeep that made the accomplishment. However, clearly the Jeep couldn’t have completed the trails without someone behind the wheel. Maybe you could modify the badges to indicate the year you accomplished the trail. Or could you modify the badge to include the model of the Jeep that traversed the trail? Either of these options could help avoid any confusion, especially if the Wrangler Unlimited is far newer than when the trails were originally traversed. If you decide that only trails traversed in the Jeep should be indicated by badges on that Jeep, you could have a jacket made up with sewn-on badges of the trails you personally have accomplished. This way both your Jeep and you as a driver receive proper credit for all trail accomplishments.

Collard Overland

Wow! My two favorite magazines sharing my favorite adventure writer, Chris Collard, the Editor-at-large of Overland Journal! So glad to see overland travel working its way into Jp.

I’ve been a Jeep guy for 43 years. I’m heading for the Trans-America Trail on another birthday adventure as I write this. Keep up the diverse work and I’ll see you guys on the trail.

Rick Flowe

Kannapolis, NC

We’re glad to hear it! We love Chris Collard’s irreverent adventures and style of storytelling. He has been a freelance contributor to Jp on and off for many years. He’s a busy guy, but we run into him fairly regularly. We’ll do our best to keep him around in Jp.

Learning

Regarding “Shafting Experience" (Your Jeep, Aug. ’18), Mr. Cappa’s tech response to Mr. Williams’ question on broken axles was excellent. I’d like to see more technical articles with similar information that makes me feel like I learned something. Add some pictures to that response and you have a great article. Or how about the right way to mount beadlock wheels with starter fluid and celebrate afterwards with SoBe bombs?

Anyway, pictures of pretty Jeeps with big tires and a picture log of a lift install are nice, but I’d appreciate more grease in my articles. Remember, Playboy also had pictures between the great articles!

Bill Adelmann

Via email

You can always count on Jp to have grease-under-the-fingernail kind of tech stories. Every issue has at least a couple in-depth tech stories as well as the Your Jeep column by John Cappa. If you have a tech question about your Jeep or want a more in-depth explanation about something Jeep related, drop us a line at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com. We read every email and always do our best to answer them too. Who knows, you may even find your letter in the Mailbag or Your Jeep columns! Write in today and keep an eye out every month; we try to run letters, questions, and comments as we get them.

Clean Up

I’m a huge fan of the Jp Facebook page and magazine. Could you do an article about what should be included in a proper spill kit?Via facebook.com/jpmag

That’s really a good idea! In the meantime, a proper off-road spill kit should at the very least include a small shovel, a few rags or oil-absorbent pads, and some thick garbage bags so that the leaky liquid, rags and contaminated soil can be collected and disposed of properly at a later time. Although, the most efficient way to control off-road oil spills is with something like the Off-Road Oil Spill Kit from Oil Sponge (oilsponge.com). Other companies offer similar compact spill kits as well.

Jeeper in Training

Our Jeep-obsessed (and snorkel and winch and drive in the mud tires) 4-year-old received a Rugged Terrain catalog from a neighbor with an ad for your magazine. He wants to get it, but I have two questions first. One, I know this may seem odd, but I want to make sure there are no scantily clad women in the magazine, and two, is it possible to just get one magazine instead of a year subscription? His birthday is coming up, so I thought maybe if he is still obsessed, we will get him a subscription for his birthday. Thanks so much!Via facebook.com/jpmag

We strive very hard to keep Jp a family-friendly publication. At one point in the history of Jp, there were those types of photos, but not anymore. For single-issue sales you can visit the magazine rack at your local grocery store or bookstore. You can also purchase single issues of Jp through circsource.com. You’ll surely find a subscription insert in any of the issues of Jp you come in contact with, which will give you the ability to sign up for a subscription. You can also subscribe online at circsource.com. Please note that it can take up to 8 weeks to receive your first subscription issue in the mail.

Clubbing

I’m reaching out to you for some information. I recently opened a club/group of Jeepers Nationwide. It’s called Spiel’s Jeep Club. It’s based solely on social media. I have giveaways every month, but I’m doing it out of the goodness of my heart with my own paychecks and it’s getting rough. Does your company have any incentives or promotions for new and upcoming clubs? We have over 2,100 members and only started two months ago. We are growing at over 1,000 members a month. My name is out there and I’m known nationwide for my Jeep, but my goals are to start my own brand someday with my painting skills. Any help would be awesome and appreciated. I have only contacted you so far because I read Jp at work all the time and love the content. Any information will be awesome!Via facebook.com/jpmag

Cool! Good luck with your club. Perhaps readers and potential sponsors will find out about your club here. As always, we love to hear about local clubs and the good they provide to the Jeep community. If you have a club that you want noticed, drop us an email at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com. We’d love to hear what you and the club are up to.

How to Get in Jeep Shots

I saw a post on your Facebook page inviting a show and tell of our Jeeps. I have a ’69 Jeepster Commando with the original Buick 225 V-6 and a swapped-in TH400 mated to the Dana 20 transfer case. The Dana 27 front axle was swapped out for an open-knuckle Dana 30 with disc brakes. The rearend was converted to disc brakes as well. The Jeep also features a spring-over suspension, Crane cam, a four-barrel carb, Yukon lockers front and rear, 3.73 axle gears, and power steering. It still needs lots of rust repair and the lights upgraded, but there never seems to be enough time or money.Via facebook.com/jpmag

We’d love to see all our readers’ Jeeps. Anyone can send info and high-resolution images of their Jeeps to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com for the Jeep Shots column. Images should be at least 1,200 pixels in size across the long side. If you’re not sure about image size, just send the original image from the camera—no cropping, no changes, just the image straight out of the camera (or phone). Please put “Jeep Shots” in the subject line. Include your full name and where in the world you live. If you think your Jeep is extra special and would love to see a full feature on your Jeep in Jp, put “Do a feature on me!” in the subject line. Include detailed information about your Jeep, how it is equipped, where you live, and all of your contact information. Thanks, and we can’t wait to see your Jeep!

Cover Boy

Was surprised when I received an envelope in the mail. Thank you, Jim Wiseman Jr., for sending me your January ’14 edition of Jp. Adam Shoemaker and his crew at Unlimited Offroad Centers had built the Green Beast and their hard work was showcased on the cover of Jp. My wife and I bought the Green Beast a few years ago from Adam and appreciate having such a well-built rig. We originally had a ’99 Jeep Wrangler built by his crew and then had my wife’s ’15 Hard Rock edition Rubicon JK Unlimited built by them. The Green Beast replaced my ’99 Jeep Wrangler that we had called Little Red.Via facebook.com/jpmag

50-Foot FSJ

I just bought an FSJ. She looks great from a distance, but after I looked it over really close I think I’m way over my head. My big concerns are frame and undercarriage rust. There is body rust on the firewall. The suspension and steering are all shot. The brake lines are rusty. The fuel tank has a rust hole leak. There is a whole lot of amateur wiring and the doors flare out at the bottom and fill with water when it rains. I’m hoping for suggestions, but I would also appreciate if some of you would lie to me and tell me everything will be ok.Via facebook.com/jpmag

A basket case FSJ can offer a lot of rewarding work. Don’t get overwhelmed, just peck away at the problems one by one. Avoid the temptation to tear the Jeep all the way down to a non-running rig. Projects that go down that path often never return to the road. Get to work, and everything will be fine, but realize you don’t have a showpiece so your repairs don’t have to be show quality. Most importantly, enjoy your FSJ!