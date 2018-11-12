Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

We Want Your Photos!

•Busted trail carnage (we do like the gnarly breakage)•Family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (like, a giant ball of whatever)•Vintage military Jeeps, especially when they’re old-timey with your old-timey relatives•And, of course, sunk/stuck/rolled/drowned JeepsBe sure to send us the high-resolution version of the photo and don’t forget the most important parts of all:And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo.

Make sure the photo is a JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 2,000 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). No PDFs or other formats. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with “Sideways” as the subject line.

1.

The Power of a Vest

We’d like to say this photo is about more than a man and his hat and his vest. But it’s not. Sure, there’s a Jeep in the background (oh, you hadn’t noticed it at first either?), but this is about style. OK, we’ll call it Jeep style. Brian Kessler sent this pic in of his father, Richard. “I know this is a driveway shot,” Brian began. Brian, please. Man. Hat. Vest. Jeep. No apologies needed. “The photo was taken at our house in Laramie, Wyoming, July 4, 1968,” when Brian was almost 4 years old, he said. The Jeep was an early-50s Willys wagon that “had really bad brakes. I remember my mom running into the garage door coming home from grocery shopping when I was around 6.” We’re not entirely sure it wasn’t because she fell under the spell of Man. Hat. Vest.

2.

Like Nesting Dolls

We’re liking this version of Jeep nesting dolls—a Jeep within a Jeep within…well, that’s the end of this nesting. It was engineered by Mike Bachelder. “I did it to get my grandson’s birthday gift to him.” We too can see no other means of transport. Good luck when grandchild learns that the small one is his Jeep.

3.

Jeep Mural

“Wall murals are a good example of a place we visited, and we pull up next to them with our Jeeps for a ‘you where there’ memory,” said John Kistner of Fort Worth. “This is on the side of a furniture building west of Fort Worth, a famous Instagram spot to grab a photo for many social media junkies.” The eye-catching art behind the eye-catching Jeep comes via the shop owner having commissioned it “to share his love of Texas with the community,” said John.

4.

Getting Schooled in Jeep

Truth is, this letter from Canada’s Scott Middleton was every one of our school fantasies wrapped into one. “I pulled my son out of school and we went on a camping road trip, hitting up as many national parks and state parks as we could. The highlights were Badlands, Yellowstone, Arches, Mesa Verde, and Hot Springs in Arkansas, before heading back north. We ended up doing around 6,000 miles. We went whitewater rafting, listened to wolves some nights, saw bison, geysers, the Crazy Horse Memorial, dinosaur and mammoth bones, crazy stone formations, forests, cliff dwellings, hot springs, Route 66, fantastic breakfast restaurants, and lots and lots of Jeeps, sunsets, and highways.” Envious yet? Read on: “My son did math by the light of a lantern and read novels on the road. He learned science and history in every park we went to and then he blogged about it all. I know my son learned more on this trip than he would have in school.” That pic is their Jeep with a Yellowstone bus.