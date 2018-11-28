Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

“Donations, Please”

“My most prized possession is a battered old garage. Invested in a new Recon rather than a new garage,” said Seth Rennau. Rather than bothering with a GoFundMe page for a garage redo, Seth mentioned to us that he will readily accept donations for the cause. Anyone? OK, then. We actually dig the look of something old, something new, something battered, something Jeep. Seth came to us with another problem: “Now I’m the type of driver who wants to keep this Jeep for as long as possible!” Wait, not a problem.

Wild Bill Beatty

We’re just going to set Bill Beatty’s note down here for you: “Spring 2016 Wildcat Road to Idaho City. RZR group left me—too slow for them. ’77 CJ 304 3-speed. Popped out of 4x4 halfway through snowfield. Had to dig for 1 1/2 hours and winch backwards under vehicle to small Aspen to get out. Locked back in 4x4, gassed the hell out of it, and away we go. Yeeha.”

The Story of Uncle Bud’s Jeep

Welcome to 1955. “My 27-year-old dad John Taylor is driving his Uncle Bud’s Jeep up above what is now Sundance, Utah, with his 11-year-old brother, George, in the back seat,” explains Tom Taylor. “My dad’s uncle fought in the Army Infantry during the Battle of the Bulge, and upon his return from service purchased a surplus Jeep from Hill Field (now Hill Air Force Base) near Ogden. When asked about the Jeep, Uncle Bud would always first describe how all four tires blew out on the way back to Provo from Hill Field.” Of all the nieces and nephews yearning to drive the Jeep, Tom’s father got to drive it the most because he made the new seats. What he didn’t make were new, better brakes. “Dad has a story about driving the Jeep up in the mountains with some friends, when some sort of box slipped forward and knocked the transfer case out of four-wheel drive, causing the Jeep to go careening down the mountain with its terrible brakes. He finally figured out why it was freewheeling and managed to jam the transfer case back into gear.” The Uncle Bud’s Jeep story isn’t over: “Twenty years after this photo was taken, we were on a family vacation in Utah and my dad again borrowed the Jeep from Uncle Bud. My dad took my brother and me wheeling on the steep and rocky trails below Provo’s ‘Y’ Mountain. Uncle Bud has long passed on and the Jeep now belongs to a relative.”

The Roads Less Traveled…Are Not the Noisy Roads

Steve Wineki says this photo was taken on the Alpine Loop between Ouray and Lake City, Colorado, although he’s from Pensacola, Florida. “Due to where we live, sand, clay, and mud are what is the norm off-roading, with a tall hill about as high above sea level as you get.” So you can understand his long road trips to “other parts of the country to go off-road where the scenery and driving is obviously a lot different.” Also, Steve has a tip from all his traveling: “If you have a soft top and want to travel a lot, think carefully before the purchase of a rack, because it can be very loud at interstate speeds. I wouldn’t take mine off for anything because it’s used on a regular basis and I just live with the noise since a hardtop in Florida just doesn’t get it!”