Wrapped Up: 42 Ways to Dress the Wheels on Your 4x4

Jered Korfhage Staff Editor - Four Wheeler

Photographers: Courtesy of Manufacturers

Tires—they intimately handle relations between your vehicle and the ground beneath, and they are a grippy necessity. Whether your needs require a dedicated-off-road, mud-slinging, rock-hugging monster, or something black, round, and rugged that will get you to your next adventure destination, we have the answer all wrapped up in the next few pages with 42 new tires for your 4x4.

Mickey Thompson Baja Boss

The Wrap: The Boss is here! Mickey Thompson’s new extreme mudder is made to up the cool factor of any 4x4—street truck to trail rig. The tire features a three-ply sidewall, deep voids, and a silica-reinforced compound.How Big: 18 sizes for 17- to 24-inch wheelsInfo: mickeythompsontires.com

Falken Wildpeak A/T3W

The Wrap: Any adventure, any weather. Falken’s tread pattern and silica compound allow the tire to excel in wear, winter, and wet performance—and have even earned the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation.How Big: 30- to 37-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheelsInfo: falkentire.com

Milestar Patagonia X/T

The Wrap: Bridging the gap between mud- and all-terrain tires is the Patagonia X/T.The tire is built to handle rough terrain while still keeping noise to a minimum throughout the life of the tread, and it also features a three-ply sidewall; select sizes are available with an F load rating.How Big: 20 sizes for 16- to 22-inch wheelsInfo: milestartire.com

Pro Comp XMT2

The Wrap: Computer modeling helped deliver this grippy, open-tread pattern, which gives you control on the highway and the trail without excessive noise. Features include sidewall protection, stone-ejecting ribs, and elliptical sipes. Available in two new sizes—37x13.5R20 and 35x12.5R17.How Big: 31- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 22-inch wheelsInfo: procompusa.com

Fury Country Hunter M/T Generation 2

The Wrap: Designed with fewer center voids for improved highway handling and noise reduction, as well as aggressive shoulder tread to maximize off-road performance, Fury brought the mean looks and the muscle to back them up.How Big: 265/70R17 and 285/70R17, with more to comeInfo: furytires.com

Interco IROK ND

The Wrap: Interco’s famed IROK now gives the same bite in reverse as it does going forward. The company’s Three Stage Lug design, scooped lugs, and aggressive sidewalls excel in mud, rocks, and everything in between, while adding a menacing demeanor to any 4x4.How Big: 31- to 37-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheelsInfo: intercotire.com

Atturo Trail Blade Boss

The Wrap: Cut your way through the slop with this burly, knife-wielding rubber. Large voids excel in the mud, while smaller inner tread blocks grab onto rocks.How Big: New for 2019—40x13.5R17, LT375/45R20, LT375/40R24, LT375/45R22, LT355/40R22, and LT375/55R20Info: atturo.com

Fuel Gripper M/T

The Wrap: Flashy and formidable, the Gripper M/T is equipped to handle the dirt as well as daily driving duties.How Big: 33- to 40-inch tires for 17- to 28-inch wheelsInfo: fueloffroad.com

Toyo Open Country A/T II

The Wrap: Backed by a 65,000-mile treadwear warranty, the Open Country A/T II is as versatile as it is aggressive, and it will keep you happy on the road and the trail.How Big: 100 sizes for 15- to 22-inch wheelsInfo: toyotires.com

Nexen Roadian MTX

The Wrap: Nexen engineered a snazzy new rubber for the off-road sector of the tire market. With reversible three-ply sidewalls and noise-reducing tread lugs, the Roadian MTX is at home in the mud and on rocks, and still well-mannered enough for extended highway use.How Big: 33- to 37-inch tires for 16- to 20-inch wheelsInfo: nexentireusa.com

BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3

The Wrap: Ten years in the making, the new generation of mudder is here and better than ever, with a Krawl-Tek compound, Terrain-Attack tread design, and Coreguard Max technology among the list of innovations.How Big: 31- to 37-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheelsInfo: bfgoodrichtires.com

Hercules Terra Trac M/T

The Wrap: In addition to good road manners, the Terra Trac M/T features scalloped tread blocks to scoop through thick mud, deep siping for wet conditions, and a camouflaged sidewall tread pattern for increased traction and head-turning good looks.How Big: 31- to 37-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheelsInfo: herculestire.com

Maxxis RAZR MT

The Wrap: With the design process for this tire including an extensive off-road racing career, Maxxis mixed up a new chip-resistant and tread life–enhancing rubber compound and built it into the RAZR MT. The tire also includes an improved casing strength and a 40,000-mile treadwear warranty.How Big: 32- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 22-inch wheelsInfo: maxxis.com

Yokohama Geolandar X-MT

The Wrap: Engineered for rockcrawlers. The high void-to-lug ratio, three-ply sidewall, and noise-reducing tread pattern demand respect on the trail, and they keep the noise down on the ride home.How Big: 35- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheelsInfo: yokohamatire.com

Linglong Crosswind M/T

The Wrap: With a name meaning “exquisite” in Chinese, the Crosswind aims to please. Directional tread blocks, wraparound shoulder lugs, and a chip-resistant rubber blend let this tire roll smoothly in traffic and on the trail.How Big: 30- to 33-inch tires for 15- and 18-inch wheels; LT215/75R15 to LT305/70R17 sizes also availableInfo: linglongtire.com

Gladiator XCOMP M/T

The Wrap: Beastly tread blocks on the footprint and shoulders dig deep into mud, sand, and snow, while layers of steel and nylon belts maintain tire structure and protect from punctures.How Big: 31- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 26-inch wheelsInfo: gladiatortires.com

Nokian Hakkapeliitta 9

The Wrap: For those of us in the snowier areas of the planet, the Hakkapeliitta 9 has the double-studded tech to hang onto the road, even in the sloppy white stuff. Durable rubber compounds and deep grooves keep noise low and the confidence high in polar areas.How Big: 175/65R14 to 275/35R20Info: nokiantires.com

Kanati Mud Hog

The Wrap: Kanati makes sure you no longer need a separate tire for your ventures off the pavement. The Mud Hog features a layered noise-canceling block design in the contact patch as well as a high void ratio for easy muck and water evacuation.How Big: 31- to 39-inch tires for 15- to 22-inch wheelsInfo: kanatitires.com

Momo M-Trail M8 AT

The Wrap: Packed with step-block edges, the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation, and a 50,000-mile limited warranty, the M8 AT is ready for any challenge you throw its way, on or off the trail.How Big: 205/70R15 to 275/60R20Info: momo.com

Kenda Klever R/T

The Wrap: The Klever is pinned to accept winter studs, fends off punctures with a three-ply sidewall, and does it all while maintaining composure on the highway with long-lasting treadwear and minimal road noise.How Big: 33- to 35-inch tires for 17- to 22-inch wheelsInfo: automotive.kendatire.com

Nitto Ridge Grappler

The Wrap: Nitto used advanced sound equipment to create a tread pattern that doesn’t scream on the highway and can still dig into the trail. Staggered blocks and step-block edges give maximum area for grippy action while the dual sidewall patterns add style points.How Big: 33- to 38-inch tires for 16- to 24-inch wheels, with P-metric sizes availableInfo: nittotire.com

Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus

The Wrap: Pirelli’s entrance into the all-terrain game just got a facelift and a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake. This tire is mean enough to tackle the rugged trails, tame enough for highway performance, and certified for use in snow, ice, and wet grass. Stay tuned for our long-term review.How Big: 235/70R16 to LT285/55R20Info: pirelli.com

Black Bear Rugged Terrain

The Wrap: Asymmetrically patterned triangular and trapezoidal tread blocks bite into the dirt while the dual sidewall designs allow for customization of your rig’s appearance.How Big: 33- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 22-inch wheelsInfo: blackbeartire.com

Tri-Ace Dakar M/T III

The Wrap: Proven in Lucas Oil Off-Road races, the Dakar M/T III is ready for all on- and off-road challenges from trails to trailer towing.How Big: 31- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 26-inch wheelsInfo: tri-acetireusa.com

Pit Bull PBX A/T Hardcore LT Radial

The Wrap: Combining the mud- and all-terrain worlds, this rubber from Pit Bull sacrifices not a smidgen of traction for improved on-road comfort and reduced road noise. A 40,000-mile treadwear warranty and Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake also come standard.How Big: 35x12.50R20LT, 35x12.50R18LT, and 35x12.50R17LTInfo: pitbulltires.com

Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady

The Wrap: Just like the name says, this tire keeps you and your rig safe on the road, in the rain, and through the snow. Asymmetric tread blocks maintain traction when the road is dry, while the sweeping grooves and zigzag edges bite into snow and ice, directing water outward.How Big: 195/65R15 to 255/55R20Info: goodyear.com

GroundSpeed Voyager MT

The Wrap: The Max Traction tread pattern has large self-cleaning voids to keep you churning through the mud, styled sidewalls for great looks and protection, and an exclusive rubber recipe for grippy performance.How Big: 33- and 35-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheelsInfo: groundspeedtires.com

Delinte DX12 Bandit R/T

The Wrap: Off-road performance and on-road comfort are mixed in this tire with stabilized shoulder blocks, wetland-optimized grooves for water drainage, and a reinforced sidewall to resist punctures.How Big: 33- to 37-inch tires for 14- to 24-inch wheelsInfo: delintetires.com

Comforser CF3000

The Wrap: The unidirectional tread pattern on this mud tire keeps it quieter on the pavement, and the sidewalls feature raised white lettering for style points.How Big: 31- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 24-inch wheelsInfo: comforser.ca

Michelin LTX A/T2

The Wrap: An all-terrain tire built for light trucks and SUVs, the LTX A/T2 has a compound designed to resist chipping and tearing, excellent durability, and a 60,000-mile treadwear limited warranty.How Big: 245/75R16 to 285/55R20Info: michelinman.com

TreadWright Warden AT

The Wrap: TreadWright has been remolding all-terrain and mud-terrain tires for 40 years and provides a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative when choosing your next rubbers. The Warden AT is everything you expect from an all-terrain, with the clear conscience of helping to save Earth’s resources, and some dollars too.How Big: 215/85R16 to 315/70R17; 31- to 35-inch sizes as wellInfo: treadwright.com

Continental TerrainContact A/T

The Wrap: Whether your rig is an SUV, CUV, or light truck, the TerrainContact A/T from Continental will excel in dirt, gravel, and even grass.How Big: 256/70R16 to 285/45R22Info: continentaltire.com

General Grabber A/TX

The Wrap: For those of us whose rigs live on pavement during the week but still need to tolerate weekend adventures off the highway, General has your tire. The Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake means terrific traction in the winter months as well.How Big: 27- to 37-inch tires for 14- to 20-inch wheels, 235/85R16 to 325/60R20 as wellInfo: generaltire.com

Laufenn X Fit AT

The Wrap: Light-truck and SUV owners can now enjoy enhanced off-road traction without sacrificing braking capabilities or handling in wet conditions. This tire mixes a toughened puncture-resistant sidewall with deeply siped tread blocks for grip on all surfaces.How Big: 235/75R15 to 275/65R18Info: laufenn.com

Hankook Dynapro MT

The Wrap: Hankook’s mudder also offers great treadwear and performance in wet conditions.How Big: 30- to 38-inch tires for 15- to 22-inch wheelsInfo: hankooktire.com

Firestone Destination MT2

The Wrap: Built for the trail, whether it’s through mud, rock, or snow. This tire includes mud and stone ejectors and a chip- and tear-resistant rubber blend to combat the roughest off-road terrain.How Big: LT235/75R15 to LT275/65R20Info: firestonetire.com

Bridgestone Dueler A/T REVO 3

The Wrap: Traction Claw technology inspires confidence on the road and the dirt, while the REVO 3 also features a 60,000-mile limited treadwear warranty on non-LT sizes.How Big: P225/75R16 to LT285/60R20Info: bridgestonetire.com

Kumho Road Venture MT51

The Wrap: Whether it’s off-roading, camping, mining, farming, or even the school run, this great all-around tire will exceed expectations with aggressive shoulder notches, deep siping, and angled grooves to eject stones and mud.How Big: LT235/75R15 to LT285/70R17Info: kumhotireusa.com

Legion Diesel Power M/T

The Wrap: Brainchild of the Diesel Brothers from the Discovery Channel hit show, these tires turn diesel torque into traction with wide lateral grooves, stone ejectors, and a tread pattern designed with big diesel power in mind.How Big: LT285/75R16 to 37x13.50R22LTInfo: legiontires.com

Cooper Discoverer AT3 4S

The Wrap: The mix of a silica-based compound, zigzag sipes, and saw-tooth technology earn the Discoverer AT3 4S a 65,000-mile treadwear warranty, and a SEMA 2018 New Product Award.How Big: 235/75R15 to 275/60R20Info: us.coopertire.com

DieHard Silver Touring All-Season

The Wrap: You already trust the company’s batteries, now put your trust in the cross-angle sipes, circumferential grooves, and Tension Control Technology to get your rig to and through the trails with confidence.How Big: 175/70R13 to 235/65R18Info: diehard.com

Dick Cepek Trail Country EXP

The Wrap: The new hybrid rubber from Dick Cepek is as happy on the interstate as it is exploring the backcountry, with notched and stepped outer lugs, interlocking siping, and a silica-reinforced tread compound.How Big: 31- to 35-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheelsInfo: dickcepek.com

R/T Rundown

Somewhere between mud- and all-terrain tires are the seemingly new-fangled rugged terrain (R/T) tires. Sometimes described as a mud-/all-terrain hybrid, they claim to have appreciably different highway manners than other tires on the market while still maintaining some all-terrain tire qualities. Are R/Ts for you?