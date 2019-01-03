Wrapped Up: 42 Ways to Dress the Wheels on Your 4x4

Wrapped Up: 42 Ways to Dress the Wheels on Your 4x4Posted in Features on January 3, 2019
Tires—they intimately handle relations between your vehicle and the ground beneath, and they are a grippy necessity. Whether your needs require a dedicated-off-road, mud-slinging, rock-hugging monster, or something black, round, and rugged that will get you to your next adventure destination, we have the answer all wrapped up in the next few pages with 42 new tires for your 4x4.
Mickey Thompson Baja BossThe Wrap: The Boss is here! Mickey Thompson’s new extreme mudder is made to up the cool factor of any 4x4—street truck to trail rig. The tire features a three-ply sidewall, deep voids, and a silica-reinforced compound.
How Big: 18 sizes for 17- to 24-inch wheels
Info: mickeythompsontires.com
Falken Wildpeak A/T3WThe Wrap: Any adventure, any weather. Falken’s tread pattern and silica compound allow the tire to excel in wear, winter, and wet performance—and have even earned the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation.
How Big: 30- to 37-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheels
Info: falkentire.com
Milestar Patagonia X/TThe Wrap: Bridging the gap between mud- and all-terrain tires is the Patagonia X/T.
The tire is built to handle rough terrain while still keeping noise to a minimum throughout the life of the tread, and it also features a three-ply sidewall; select sizes are available with an F load rating.
How Big: 20 sizes for 16- to 22-inch wheels
Info: milestartire.com
Pro Comp XMT2The Wrap: Computer modeling helped deliver this grippy, open-tread pattern, which gives you control on the highway and the trail without excessive noise. Features include sidewall protection, stone-ejecting ribs, and elliptical sipes. Available in two new sizes—37x13.5R20 and 35x12.5R17.
How Big: 31- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 22-inch wheels
Info: procompusa.com
Fury Country Hunter M/T Generation 2The Wrap: Designed with fewer center voids for improved highway handling and noise reduction, as well as aggressive shoulder tread to maximize off-road performance, Fury brought the mean looks and the muscle to back them up.
How Big: 265/70R17 and 285/70R17, with more to come
Info: furytires.com
Interco IROK NDThe Wrap: Interco’s famed IROK now gives the same bite in reverse as it does going forward. The company’s Three Stage Lug design, scooped lugs, and aggressive sidewalls excel in mud, rocks, and everything in between, while adding a menacing demeanor to any 4x4.
How Big: 31- to 37-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheels
Info: intercotire.com
Atturo Trail Blade BossThe Wrap: Cut your way through the slop with this burly, knife-wielding rubber. Large voids excel in the mud, while smaller inner tread blocks grab onto rocks.
How Big: New for 2019—40x13.5R17, LT375/45R20, LT375/40R24, LT375/45R22, LT355/40R22, and LT375/55R20
Info: atturo.com
Fuel Gripper M/TThe Wrap: Flashy and formidable, the Gripper M/T is equipped to handle the dirt as well as daily driving duties.
How Big: 33- to 40-inch tires for 17- to 28-inch wheels
Info: fueloffroad.com
Toyo Open Country A/T IIThe Wrap: Backed by a 65,000-mile treadwear warranty, the Open Country A/T II is as versatile as it is aggressive, and it will keep you happy on the road and the trail.
How Big: 100 sizes for 15- to 22-inch wheels
Info: toyotires.com
Nexen Roadian MTXThe Wrap: Nexen engineered a snazzy new rubber for the off-road sector of the tire market. With reversible three-ply sidewalls and noise-reducing tread lugs, the Roadian MTX is at home in the mud and on rocks, and still well-mannered enough for extended highway use.
How Big: 33- to 37-inch tires for 16- to 20-inch wheels
Info: nexentireusa.com
BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3The Wrap: Ten years in the making, the new generation of mudder is here and better than ever, with a Krawl-Tek compound, Terrain-Attack tread design, and Coreguard Max technology among the list of innovations.
How Big: 31- to 37-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheels
Info: bfgoodrichtires.com
Hercules Terra Trac M/TThe Wrap: In addition to good road manners, the Terra Trac M/T features scalloped tread blocks to scoop through thick mud, deep siping for wet conditions, and a camouflaged sidewall tread pattern for increased traction and head-turning good looks.
How Big: 31- to 37-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheels
Info: herculestire.com
Maxxis RAZR MTThe Wrap: With the design process for this tire including an extensive off-road racing career, Maxxis mixed up a new chip-resistant and tread life–enhancing rubber compound and built it into the RAZR MT. The tire also includes an improved casing strength and a 40,000-mile treadwear warranty.
How Big: 32- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 22-inch wheels
Info: maxxis.com
Yokohama Geolandar X-MTThe Wrap: Engineered for rockcrawlers. The high void-to-lug ratio, three-ply sidewall, and noise-reducing tread pattern demand respect on the trail, and they keep the noise down on the ride home.
How Big: 35- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheels
Info: yokohamatire.com
Linglong Crosswind M/TThe Wrap: With a name meaning “exquisite” in Chinese, the Crosswind aims to please. Directional tread blocks, wraparound shoulder lugs, and a chip-resistant rubber blend let this tire roll smoothly in traffic and on the trail.
How Big: 30- to 33-inch tires for 15- and 18-inch wheels; LT215/75R15 to LT305/70R17 sizes also available
Info: linglongtire.com
Gladiator XCOMP M/TThe Wrap: Beastly tread blocks on the footprint and shoulders dig deep into mud, sand, and snow, while layers of steel and nylon belts maintain tire structure and protect from punctures.
How Big: 31- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 26-inch wheels
Info: gladiatortires.com
Nokian Hakkapeliitta 9The Wrap: For those of us in the snowier areas of the planet, the Hakkapeliitta 9 has the double-studded tech to hang onto the road, even in the sloppy white stuff. Durable rubber compounds and deep grooves keep noise low and the confidence high in polar areas.
How Big: 175/65R14 to 275/35R20
Info: nokiantires.com
Kanati Mud HogThe Wrap: Kanati makes sure you no longer need a separate tire for your ventures off the pavement. The Mud Hog features a layered noise-canceling block design in the contact patch as well as a high void ratio for easy muck and water evacuation.
How Big: 31- to 39-inch tires for 15- to 22-inch wheels
Info: kanatitires.com
Momo M-Trail M8 ATThe Wrap: Packed with step-block edges, the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation, and a 50,000-mile limited warranty, the M8 AT is ready for any challenge you throw its way, on or off the trail.
How Big: 205/70R15 to 275/60R20
Info: momo.com
Kenda Klever R/TThe Wrap: The Klever is pinned to accept winter studs, fends off punctures with a three-ply sidewall, and does it all while maintaining composure on the highway with long-lasting treadwear and minimal road noise.
How Big: 33- to 35-inch tires for 17- to 22-inch wheels
Info: automotive.kendatire.com
Nitto Ridge GrapplerThe Wrap: Nitto used advanced sound equipment to create a tread pattern that doesn’t scream on the highway and can still dig into the trail. Staggered blocks and step-block edges give maximum area for grippy action while the dual sidewall patterns add style points.
How Big: 33- to 38-inch tires for 16- to 24-inch wheels, with P-metric sizes available
Info: nittotire.com
Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain PlusThe Wrap: Pirelli’s entrance into the all-terrain game just got a facelift and a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake. This tire is mean enough to tackle the rugged trails, tame enough for highway performance, and certified for use in snow, ice, and wet grass. Stay tuned for our long-term review.
How Big: 235/70R16 to LT285/55R20
Info: pirelli.com
Black Bear Rugged TerrainThe Wrap: Asymmetrically patterned triangular and trapezoidal tread blocks bite into the dirt while the dual sidewall designs allow for customization of your rig’s appearance.
How Big: 33- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 22-inch wheels
Info: blackbeartire.com
Tri-Ace Dakar M/T IIIThe Wrap: Proven in Lucas Oil Off-Road races, the Dakar M/T III is ready for all on- and off-road challenges from trails to trailer towing.
How Big: 31- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 26-inch wheels
Info: tri-acetireusa.com
Pit Bull PBX A/T Hardcore LT RadialThe Wrap: Combining the mud- and all-terrain worlds, this rubber from Pit Bull sacrifices not a smidgen of traction for improved on-road comfort and reduced road noise. A 40,000-mile treadwear warranty and Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake also come standard.
How Big: 35x12.50R20LT, 35x12.50R18LT, and 35x12.50R17LT
Info: pitbulltires.com
Goodyear Assurance WeatherReadyThe Wrap: Just like the name says, this tire keeps you and your rig safe on the road, in the rain, and through the snow. Asymmetric tread blocks maintain traction when the road is dry, while the sweeping grooves and zigzag edges bite into snow and ice, directing water outward.
How Big: 195/65R15 to 255/55R20
Info: goodyear.com
GroundSpeed Voyager MTThe Wrap: The Max Traction tread pattern has large self-cleaning voids to keep you churning through the mud, styled sidewalls for great looks and protection, and an exclusive rubber recipe for grippy performance.
How Big: 33- and 35-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheels
Info: groundspeedtires.com
Delinte DX12 Bandit R/TThe Wrap: Off-road performance and on-road comfort are mixed in this tire with stabilized shoulder blocks, wetland-optimized grooves for water drainage, and a reinforced sidewall to resist punctures.
How Big: 33- to 37-inch tires for 14- to 24-inch wheels
Info: delintetires.com
Comforser CF3000The Wrap: The unidirectional tread pattern on this mud tire keeps it quieter on the pavement, and the sidewalls feature raised white lettering for style points.
How Big: 31- to 40-inch tires for 15- to 24-inch wheels
Info: comforser.ca
Michelin LTX A/T2The Wrap: An all-terrain tire built for light trucks and SUVs, the LTX A/T2 has a compound designed to resist chipping and tearing, excellent durability, and a 60,000-mile treadwear limited warranty.
How Big: 245/75R16 to 285/55R20
Info: michelinman.com
TreadWright Warden ATThe Wrap: TreadWright has been remolding all-terrain and mud-terrain tires for 40 years and provides a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative when choosing your next rubbers. The Warden AT is everything you expect from an all-terrain, with the clear conscience of helping to save Earth’s resources, and some dollars too.
How Big: 215/85R16 to 315/70R17; 31- to 35-inch sizes as well
Info: treadwright.com
Continental TerrainContact A/TThe Wrap: Whether your rig is an SUV, CUV, or light truck, the TerrainContact A/T from Continental will excel in dirt, gravel, and even grass.
How Big: 256/70R16 to 285/45R22
Info: continentaltire.com
General Grabber A/TXThe Wrap: For those of us whose rigs live on pavement during the week but still need to tolerate weekend adventures off the highway, General has your tire. The Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake means terrific traction in the winter months as well.
How Big: 27- to 37-inch tires for 14- to 20-inch wheels, 235/85R16 to 325/60R20 as well
Info: generaltire.com
Laufenn X Fit ATThe Wrap: Light-truck and SUV owners can now enjoy enhanced off-road traction without sacrificing braking capabilities or handling in wet conditions. This tire mixes a toughened puncture-resistant sidewall with deeply siped tread blocks for grip on all surfaces.
How Big: 235/75R15 to 275/65R18
Info: laufenn.com
Hankook Dynapro MTThe Wrap: Hankook’s mudder also offers great treadwear and performance in wet conditions.
How Big: 30- to 38-inch tires for 15- to 22-inch wheels
Info: hankooktire.com
Firestone Destination MT2The Wrap: Built for the trail, whether it’s through mud, rock, or snow. This tire includes mud and stone ejectors and a chip- and tear-resistant rubber blend to combat the roughest off-road terrain.
How Big: LT235/75R15 to LT275/65R20
Info: firestonetire.com
Bridgestone Dueler A/T REVO 3The Wrap: Traction Claw technology inspires confidence on the road and the dirt, while the REVO 3 also features a 60,000-mile limited treadwear warranty on non-LT sizes.
How Big: P225/75R16 to LT285/60R20
Info: bridgestonetire.com
Kumho Road Venture MT51The Wrap: Whether it’s off-roading, camping, mining, farming, or even the school run, this great all-around tire will exceed expectations with aggressive shoulder notches, deep siping, and angled grooves to eject stones and mud.
How Big: LT235/75R15 to LT285/70R17
Info: kumhotireusa.com
Legion Diesel Power M/TThe Wrap: Brainchild of the Diesel Brothers from the Discovery Channel hit show, these tires turn diesel torque into traction with wide lateral grooves, stone ejectors, and a tread pattern designed with big diesel power in mind.
How Big: LT285/75R16 to 37x13.50R22LT
Info: legiontires.com
Cooper Discoverer AT3 4SThe Wrap: The mix of a silica-based compound, zigzag sipes, and saw-tooth technology earn the Discoverer AT3 4S a 65,000-mile treadwear warranty, and a SEMA 2018 New Product Award.
How Big: 235/75R15 to 275/60R20
Info: us.coopertire.com
DieHard Silver Touring All-SeasonThe Wrap: You already trust the company’s batteries, now put your trust in the cross-angle sipes, circumferential grooves, and Tension Control Technology to get your rig to and through the trails with confidence.
How Big: 175/70R13 to 235/65R18
Info: diehard.com
Dick Cepek Trail Country EXPThe Wrap: The new hybrid rubber from Dick Cepek is as happy on the interstate as it is exploring the backcountry, with notched and stepped outer lugs, interlocking siping, and a silica-reinforced tread compound.
How Big: 31- to 35-inch tires for 15- to 20-inch wheels
Info: dickcepek.com