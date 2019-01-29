Jeep Shots From Around the World

Traci Clark

Photographers: Readers

Thanks, Grandpa

Jayden Sotello from Phoenix, Arizona, has one awesome Grandpa. Three years ago, he gave Jayden a wonderful gift—this 1954 Willys pickup. This sweet Willys has some get-up-and-go with a 454 Chevy big-block hiding under the hood backed by an SM465 four-speed transmission and an NP205 transfer case. It sits on 36-inch Swampers and sports 4.10 gears, open front diff, and a limited-slip rear.

Big-Sky ZJ

Eastern Montana is home to Patrick Brady and his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Patrick has made a few modifications to it including a 4.5-inch lift, Nate’s 4x4 bumpers, Smittybilt XRC winch, and Falken tires. He has also completely rebuilt the differentials and added Aussie lockers front and rear.

Peach of a Jeep

Joel Coble from Waynesboro, Georgia, didn’t provide us with much information on his 1971 Jeepster Commando. He says it has a Ford 302 with Howell fuel injection under the hood, Dana 44 axles, ARB lockers, and a spring-over axle lift.

Michigan Vintage Collection

We were excited when we opened Kim Malin’s email. This Auburn Hills, Michigan, resident submitted part of his Willys collection. First up is his 1955 Willys pickup. Kim is in the process of repowering it with an AMC 258, and it has a 727 TorqueFlite transmission and a Ford 208 transfer case. It sports a Dana 44 front axle and a Ford 9-inch rear, both with 4.10 gears and Detroit Lockers. These are just a few of the modifications he has done.

Next up is his 1946 CJ-2A. Kim didn’t provide any details on this one, as it is relatively new to his herd.

Finally, his 1954 Willys Wagon—Kim says he has managed to keep this one mostly stock but did add a Ford 9-inch rearend and some aftermarket XJ leaf springs when he did the spring-over conversion. The biggest part of this project to date was getting it running; it had a stuck valve in the engine. Thanks for sharing with us, Kim.

Save the Ta-Tas

Bailey Buschelman from Omaha, Nebraska, sent in her 2017 Jeep Renegade Latitude dubbed “Betty White.” Bailey wants her Jeep to help raise awareness for breast cancer. Betty is outfitted with a 1.5-inch TeraFlex lift, Rugged Ridge spacers, Atturo Trail Blade XT tires, and Valkyrie Off Road Gear goodies. There are plans to add some new bumpers and a few other mods in the near future.

SoCal So Sweet

Stan Northington of Yucaipa, California, submitted his 1970 Jeepster Commando. It features a turnkey LS engine, 4L60 transmission, and an Atlas transfer case. Dynatrac 60 front and rear axles help make this one awesome off-road machine. Rounding it out are the 37-inch BFG Krawlers and a Warn 9.5 winch. We would love to see this beast on the trail.

Good Trade

Mendon, Michigan, is home to Jim Meyers and his 1980 Jeep CJ-5. Jim didn’t give us a lot of info on it but did say that he traded an old quad for it. It has the stock four-cylinder engine and a four-speed transmission. He did make a promise to his daughter that if she helped him fix it up, then it could be her first vehicle.

Raring and Ready to Go

This 2014 Jeep Wrangler JK belongs to Tyler Kristner of Fort Worth, Texas. She enjoys wheeling the trails in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Some of the modifications to her Jeep include a 4-inch Rough Country lift and Pro Comp shocks, Crawler Concepts front bumper, Warn winch, XRC rear bumper, and Poison Spyder rock sliders.