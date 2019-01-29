Jeep Shots From Around the World

Jeep Shots From Around the WorldPosted in Features on January 29, 2019
Photographers: Readers
Thanks, GrandpaJayden Sotello from Phoenix, Arizona, has one awesome Grandpa. Three years ago, he gave Jayden a wonderful gift—this 1954 Willys pickup. This sweet Willys has some get-up-and-go with a 454 Chevy big-block hiding under the hood backed by an SM465 four-speed transmission and an NP205 transfer case. It sits on 36-inch Swampers and sports 4.10 gears, open front diff, and a limited-slip rear.
Big-Sky ZJEastern Montana is home to Patrick Brady and his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Patrick has made a few modifications to it including a 4.5-inch lift, Nate’s 4x4 bumpers, Smittybilt XRC winch, and Falken tires. He has also completely rebuilt the differentials and added Aussie lockers front and rear.
Peach of a JeepJoel Coble from Waynesboro, Georgia, didn’t provide us with much information on his 1971 Jeepster Commando. He says it has a Ford 302 with Howell fuel injection under the hood, Dana 44 axles, ARB lockers, and a spring-over axle lift.
Michigan Vintage CollectionWe were excited when we opened Kim Malin’s email. This Auburn Hills, Michigan, resident submitted part of his Willys collection. First up is his 1955 Willys pickup. Kim is in the process of repowering it with an AMC 258, and it has a 727 TorqueFlite transmission and a Ford 208 transfer case. It sports a Dana 44 front axle and a Ford 9-inch rear, both with 4.10 gears and Detroit Lockers. These are just a few of the modifications he has done.
Next up is his 1946 CJ-2A. Kim didn’t provide any details on this one, as it is relatively new to his herd.
Finally, his 1954 Willys Wagon—Kim says he has managed to keep this one mostly stock but did add a Ford 9-inch rearend and some aftermarket XJ leaf springs when he did the spring-over conversion. The biggest part of this project to date was getting it running; it had a stuck valve in the engine. Thanks for sharing with us, Kim.