Tax Return Trail Fix: Turn Your Refund Check Into Off-Road Fun With 38 New Products From SEMA 2018

Tax Return Trail Fix: Turn Your Refund Check Into Off-Road Fun With 38 New Products From SEMA 2018Posted in Features on December 27, 2018
Photographers: Courtesy of Manufacturers
Tax return season? You mean 4x4 upgrade season! What better way to put that refund check to good use than to invest it in your rig, with the help of these 38 new off-road products we discovered at the 2018 Specialty Equipment Market Association (aka SEMA) Show, held each year in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Spicer Extreme U-JointWhy it’s cool: No needle bearings, oversized trunion, full-circle snap rings, grease zerks in each cap, and available for wheel-end applications in Dana 30, 44, and 60 axles.
Info: spicerparts.com
AMSOIL Severe Gear Easy-PackWhy it’s cool: Forget a bottle—squeeze your 75W-90 and 75W-140 gear lube where it needs to go like you would a ketchup packet.
Info: amsoil.com
DynoMax Muffler Elimination Kit for JL WranglerWhy it’s cool: Say goodbye to the stock muffler and low-hanging tailpipe on your JL Wrangler, and say hello to ground clearance and a deep performance tone from the mandrel-bent stainless steel piping.
Info: dynomax.com
Rancho Crawler Short-Arm KitWhy it’s cool: With separate kits for Rubicon and non-Rubicon Unlimited JL Wranglers, the Rancho kit includes progressive-rate springs, D2 bushings, and adjustable control arms, and still maintains compatibility with the Jeep Electronic Stability Control System. The kit is said to fit a 37-inch tire.
Info: gorancho.com
Currie Digital EZ-Deflator ProWhy it’s cool: Deflate tires on even the hardest-to-reach beadlock wheels with an extended tip, digital gauge, and valve stem–illuminating light. Comes in a protective foam-lined plastic case.
Info: currieenterprises.com
Trigger 4 PlusWhy it’s cool: Control up to four 12V or 24V accessories with either a rocker panel or mobile app. Features four solid-state channels, waterproof connectors, a built-in DIN connector, and a 2018 SEMA Best New Products Award.
Info: triggercontroller.com
Dynatrac ProRock 44 for JL WranglerWhy it’s cool: This axle claims to have the brawn necessary to support up to 38-inch tires with stronger axletubes, reinforced end forgings, and the elimination of the Front-Axle Disconnect.
Info: dynatrac.com
Rigid Adapt E-Series LightbarWhy it’s cool: Built-in GPS sensors monitor vehicle speed and adjust light from wide-angle flood patterns for low speed to a precision spot pattern for high speed. Comes in 20-, 30-, 40-, and 50-inch lengths.
Info: rigidindustries.com
Dometic CFF 45 12V FridgeWhy it’s cool: The lid opens from both sides, and with fewer frills, the cost stays low, just like the temperature of the goodies you’ll be storing inside.
Info: dometic.com
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Rear Long-Travel DSSV ShocksWhy it’s cool: Add 10 percent more travel to the rear of the ’17-and-up Colorado ZR2 and drastically improve off-road performance.
Info: chevrolet.com/performance
Addictive Desert Designs ’19 Ram 1500 Stealth Fighter BumperWhy it’s cool: This bumper is slim-fitting and matches the body lines of the Ram 1500 while offering space for a 40-inch LED bar, shackle mounts, and OEM parking sensor mounts.
Info: addictivedesertdesigns.com
Mickey Thompson Baja Pro XWhy it’s cool: With a sticky-as-gum tread compound, 43-inch diameter, and ferocious-looking scooped lugs, this new rubber is “For Offroad Use Only, Not for Highway Use.”
Info: mickeythompsontires.com
Warn 8274-70Why it’s cool: A 6hp motor, 150 feet of synthetic Spydura rope, 10,000-pound pulling capacity, Warn 70th Anniversary badging, and only 999 will be made.
Info: warn.com
Dana Ultimate Dana 44 AdvanTek for Wrangler JLWhy it’s cool: The bolt-in replacement JL front axle increases ground clearance by half an inch; boasts a thicker 9.5mm axletube and upgraded 1410 U-joints; and comes in 4.56, 4.88, 5.13, and 5.38 gear ratios.
Info: spicerparts.com
Baja Designs LP6Why it’s cool: Integrated Peripheral Technology blasts 10,300 lumens into a 200-degree spread of usable lighting.
Info: bajadesigns.com
Mahle Motorsports 6.7L Cummins Forged PistonsWhy it’s cool: Crafted with Mahle’s proprietary M142 alloy forgings, and then machined with specific profile and ovality geometries, profiled pin bores, and radiused valve pockets. A Grafal skirt coating is also used to reduce drag and wear along with hard-anodized top ring grooves.
Info: mahlemotorsports.com
Rugged Ridge XHD Rock Sliders for Wrangler JLWhy it’s cool: The one-piece, 3mm steel-plate design protects the JL’s vulnerable pinch seam and also serves as a handy entry step while fending off trailside boulders.
Info: ruggedridge.com
Fab Fours Brake SystemWhy it’s cool: Bring your rig to a stop with an octet of 43mm pistons and what is claimed to be the largest two-piece passenger vehicle rotor on the market.
Info: fabfours.com
American Expedition Vehicles Modular JL BumperWhy it’s cool: Choose from stubby or full-width configurations with a bumper that is 20 pounds lighter than its JK counterpart—has a winch mount, skidplate, and space for two 7-inch LED lights.
Info: aev-conversions.com
Flex-A-Lite Flex-WaveWhy it’s cool: The serrated blades on this electric fan are quieter and more efficient than traditional S- and straight-blade fans. Prototyped and tested in an air tunnel to verify efficiency and airflow.
Info: flex-a-lite.com
Maxtrax Winch RingWhy it’s cool: In an effort to remove metal from vehicle recovery, Maxtrax introduced the Winch Ring to replace the traditional snatch block. Designed for synthetic rope and rated for 19,800 pounds.
Info: maxtrax.com.au
Factor55 Load Distribution PlateWhy it’s cool: This link serves as a collection point for multiple vehicle recovery loads from various directions. It’s rated to 20,000 pounds, compatible with synthetic rope, and made in the USA.
Info: factor55.com
Optima Battery TrayWhy it’s cool: Reduce the risk of your battery failing from the inherent shakes and vibrations of off-road driving with Optima’s grippy new tray.
Info: optimabatteries.com
Energy Suspension Rock-Flex Suspension SystemWhy it’s cool: Unlock suspension flex from your JL Wrangler with polyurethane components, high-performance bumpstops, and caster angle correction bushings for the lower control arms.
Info: energysuspension.com
MouseBlocker PRO Anti-Rodent DeviceWhy it’s cool: Keep rodents from feasting on your wires while your vehicle is in storage with ultrasonic pulses that sound like jackhammers to the little critters. Plugs into 110V outlets and extension cords.
Info: mouseblocker.com
Steelcraft Stubby Jeep BumperWhy it’s cool: A minimalist stubby bumper for JL Wranglers that accepts winches, 20-inch LED lightbars, shackles, and factory foglights.
Info: steelcraftautomotive.com
Westin Automotive Jeep LED GrilleWhy it’s cool: Each one-piece grille is made from 11-gauge steel and comes with a double-row LED lightbar.
Info: westinautomotive.com
Hellwig Rear Sway Bar for ’19 GM 1500Why it’s cool: Made from 4140 steel, this sway bar is said to improve stiffness and handling while adding the option to adjust the amount of body roll reduction.
Info: hellwigproducts.com
ICON Delta Joint 1-inch Uniball Retrofit KitsWhy it’s cool: Replaces standard 1-inch uniball joints with a joint that offers increased durability and performance.
Info: iconvehicledynamics.com
BFGoodrich Tire LetteringWhy it’s cool: BFGoodrich and Tire Stickers partnered up so you can customize your tires with raised, multicolor letters designed to withstand trail conditions.
Info: tirestickers.com
Locking Recovery HookWhy it’s cool: Add some security to your 7/8-inch bumper tabs, accessible with the same key that fits in your vehicle’s ignition.
Info: boltlock.com
Tuffy Model 352 LockboxWhy it’s cool: Lockable storage for ’19 GMC Sierra and ’19 Chevy Silverado. The 16-gauge, 1/8-inch steel fits under the bench seats with zero drilling.
Info: tuffyproducts.com
Ditch HitchWhy it’s cool: Specifically designed for handling shock loads that are frequently involved in vehicle recovery, the Ditch Hitch eliminates the need for unsafe chains and hooks.
Info: ditchhitch.com
Bestop CORE Doors for JK WranglerWhy it’s cool: A one-piece, cast-aluminum door for the JK Wrangler with a smooth fit and a removable center panel.
Info: bestop.com
JL/JK Dual-Rate Long-Travel Coil SpringsWhy it’s cool: Dual-rate long-travel coils offer control and stability on the trail and comfort on the highway.
Info: skyjacker.com
JL Wrangler 4-Inch Suspension KitWhy it’s cool: Superlift’s 4-inch lift kit for the JL Wrangler includes springs that are location specific—each corner is specifically tuned for the weight of the Jeep.
Info: superlift.com
Odyssey BatteriesWhy it’s cool: The powerful Performance 94R-850 battery is now available for popular Jeep and Chevy models.
Info: odysseybattery.com
ProCharger JL Wrangler HO Intercooled SystemWith no permanent modifications necessary, ProCharger offers a supercharger for ’18 JL Wranglers that claims to add more than 50 percent power to the 3.6L engine with only 7 psi of boost.
Info: procharger.com