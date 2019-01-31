Jeep Shots From Around the World

Traci Clark

“Sonnet 1982”

17-year-old Georgia high school senior Jay Thomas had to write a sonnet for a British Literature class assignment. The subject of the sonnet was up to Jay, so being a red-blooded Jeep enthusiast, he wrote about the first thing that came to mind: his 1982 Grand Wagoneer Limited. Thank you for sharing it with us, Jay. We hope you received an “A” on this assignment!I was warned that this Jeep,Rust holes and all,Would cause me to dig deep,And spend more money than I can recall.Knowing full well the situation,I went forward with dedication,Against other’s opinion.Two blown transmissions was my destination.To the problems, I found solutions,Due to the ideas churning.Maximum pollution!Yes! The Wagoneer will return!I could be working under the bonnet,But, I’m having to sit here and write this sonnet.

BU-tiful Renegade

Ashley Carey from Upstate New York sent in her Jeep Renegade. Ashley uses it as her daily driver and hits as many trails as she can. Some of the modifications include a Daystar 1.5-inch lift and rock sliders, 235/65-17 Atturo Trailblade XT tires, Avid Essentials front and rear bumpers, desert snorkel, front skidplate, and Xprite Halos and rock lights.

Dedicated Jp Fan

Dracut, Massachusetts, is home to Brett Brownell and his 2005 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Brett tells us he has been a dedicated reader of Jp for many years. His Rubicon was purchased stock and initially got a 4.5-inch Rubicon Express lift, Tom Wood’s driveshafts, and 35-inch Goodyear MT/R tires. He has changed some things over the years, replacing most of the above components with Clayton, Currie, and JKS products. His Jeep now sports Currie RockJock 44 axles, OX Lockers and 4.88 gears, and BFG KM3 tires. He runs an Airaid air intake and Banks exhaust.

Papa Smurf

Affectionately known as “Blue Papa Smurf,” this 1979 Jeep Renegade CJ-5 belongs to Chip White of Star Valley, Wyoming. It sits on a 4-inch lift and has lockers front and rear. With only 42,000 miles on the good old 304 V-8, Chip tells us it is rust-free, but not dent-free. Chip has had eight Jeeps in his lifetime and is part of a big Jeep family; his three children have Jeeps as well—a JK, JL, and CJ-5.

Field-Find Commando

We love to hear Jeep rescue stories, and Tim Ryan from Logan, Utah, shared his with us. He found his 1967 Commando sitting in a field. It had been there for close to 15 years. He struck a deal and brought it home in early December 2017. Fast-forward 10 months and Tim had it running like a champ. He put it to the test with a 700-mile desert trip across Utah on the Novak Conversions War Hero to Trail Hero run. He has plans to start a major build/rebuild on it soon. We can’t wait to see it on the trails!

Breaker, Breaker for White Lightning

Grandma Ruby’s CB handle was “White Lightning,” according to Christie Price from Indiana. Christie loved her grandmother and wanted to pay tribute to her by naming her 1999 Jeep TJ after her. She tells us that her Jeep may not be anything spectacular to most, but it is to her. With a 4-inch lift and 35-inch BFGs, she’s built enough to “look pretty and play dirty.”

Rocks and Retirement

Jean Wibbens from Virginia sent in her 1998 Jeep Cherokee Sport. She said when her husband retired in 2017, they decided that the RV or beach house life wasn’t the direction they wanted to go, so they decided to strip and rebuild her beloved XJ instead of retiring it too. Now it’s rejuvenated with a Rubicon Express 5.5-inch long-arm kit, E-Lockers and 4.10 gears front and rear; an ARB onboard air system; a Warn 9000-pound winch; and new wheels and tires. They are ready to take retirement to the next level.

FC for Me!

Kyle Buchter of Paxinos, Pennsylvania, submitted his awesome 1961 FC170. It has the original drivetrain, a Hurricane 226 six-cylinder flathead engine, T90 transmission, and a Spicer 18 transfer case with a Spicer PTO for the custom dump flatbed. The front axle is a closed-knuckle 44, and the rear is a Dana 53. It spent part of its former life as a graveyard maintenance vehicle.