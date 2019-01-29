Jp Reader Letters To The Editor

From the Backcountry

I enjoyed reading Steven R.’s letter (Mailbag, Jan. ’19) about the Pygmy and how it reminded him to re-read the book by Granville King that first got him interested in Jeep lore. I was a subscriber to Four Wheeler magazine in the late ’70s and early ’80s and enjoyed reading Granville’s “From the Backcountry” column. It was the first thing I read every month. You have a great magazine! Keep up the good work.Via email

Many of us have stories of growing up with 4x4 publications. Interestingly enough, our childhood 4x4 magazine heroes were just regular guys doing what they loved to do, and most of them probably would have paid more attention had they known the impact they would have on so many off-road enthusiasts’ lives. We’re glad you enjoy Jp and hope to keep you entertained and informed for years to come. Thanks for sticking with us!

Stay Insured

On April 15, 2018, a tornado dropped down in the small town of Springdale, South Carolina. My wife witnessed my neighbor’s tall pine tree fall across my shop, in which my ’48 (like me) Willys pickup was undergoing a restoration over the previous three years. Yes, the tree crushed the shop and also landed on the bed of the Willys just behind the cab. The 120-foot tree’s weight was on the Jeep. After extensive removal of debris from the shop, my Willys was pulled out with damage to the bed and the cab, but it still ran. The insurance is paying for replacement of the building and the contents, toolboxes, welder, cabinets, and so on. However, the Willys was not covered. It should have been covered under its own insurance because it was mobile (it has wheels). I just changed insurance agents and the company suggested I not put comprehensive on the Jeep until it was road ready. I’m writing this to let others know that their vehicle may not be covered under their homeowner’s policy and to check on how to cover your Jeep before something like this happens to you.

Now the good news! My rebuilt shop is complete and I’m ready to bring my Willys in to further assess the damage. I lost the doors. They were off the truck and in the line of the tree fall. I had just purchased the glass and all is good there. I was about to take it to the body shop and have it road ready by mid-summer to show it off during our Veteran’s Day parade in November and even a Christmas parade or two. Next year will be here soon enough. We’ll be ready I hope. Those of us ’48s are tough and will survive.

I also have a ’74 Blazer K-5 that I bought new. I hope to restore it and use it to transport the ’48 Willys to events that are too far to drive to.

Thank you for listening to my story and hopefully sharing it with fellow Jeep enthusiasts.

John C. Matthews

Via email

Sorry to hear about the damage to your Jeep. It’s certainly a good lesson for all of us—thanks for sharing. Typically, traditional automobile insurance doesn’t do a good enough job of covering our collectible or highly modified Jeeps. Such as in your case, you usually don’t find this out until it’s too late. We’ve recently dabbled with the Hagerty (hagerty.com) classic car insurance website. You can instantly create a quote for your classic or modified Jeep. The company offers the traditional on-road liability insurance as well as coverage for the value of your vehicle. The difference is that your quote is based on the vehicle value that you claim rather than what the insurance company says your Jeep is worth. This is usually where there is a huge discrepancy, so it’s refreshing to know companies like Hagerty and others are offering this kind of classic and modified vehicle insurance. We were pleasantly surprised to find that full coverage for our classic Jeep from Hagerty was less expensive than only liability coverage from a traditional automobile insurance company. Give it a try, its actually fun to create and modify your own quote to see what the cost differences are. What kind of insurance coverage have you had good luck with? Drop us a line at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com and let us know what has worked well for you regarding your classic or modified Jeep. We’d love to hear the horror stories too!

Fake Jeep

I was very surprised to see your marketing and testing of the Roxor fake Jeep. If you’re going to start doing stories on imported Roxor side by sides you should be fair and test the Polaris RZR, Can-Am X3, as well as Artic Cats and others. I’m sure the aftermarket guys are salivating over making the Roxor more livable off-road, and you certainly did your part by telling them what they need to improve. I’m sure this is just what Mahindra was planning on. They send over a kit for assembly of basic stuff and the aftermarket and magazines promote it. Guess who suffers? It’s going to be the real Jeeps, Jeep jobs, and real Jeep resale values. Admittedly, the Roxor is not real competition right now, however it’s as much competition to Jeep as all of the side by sides are. Here in Arizona, side by sides are street legal with a few minor add-ons like a horn and license plate light. Of course, Toyota is Jeep competition, but at least the company doesn’t try to make its vehicles look like a Jeep. Keep up the great Jeep articles. I’m currently driving a ’18 JL Wrangler Rubicon and a ’18 Polaris RZR turbo.Tucson, AZ

It’s been believed and has been feared for some time that the side-by-side market would chew into Jeep Wrangler sales. Go to any local off-road hot spot and you’ll see more side by sides than ever. However, during this same timeframe, Jeep has also been selling more Wranglers than ever before. So what is happening? Well, perhaps the side-by-side fad has simply brought more new off-roaders to the market, not necessarily to the detriment of the Jeep brand. It could be argued that more off-road enthusiasts will be good for the industry and instrumental in helping to keep recreational off-road areas accessible, and maybe even open new areas. Who knows, side-by-side enthusiasts may even gravitate to more off-road–friendly daily drivers like the Jeep Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator because of their newfound love of off-road recreation.

Trasborg Topper

I was looking over old articles online and I came across “Can Opener,” written in 2013 by Pete Trasborg. I miss his writing and adventures. Anyway, the article was in regards to a new top system for a Jeepster. Nowhere in the article did he state who manufactured the system. Would any of you know who made that top? I have come to own a ’67 C101 graced with a TH400 and a Dauntless V-6. Needless to say, I am a happy Jeep owner.

In regards to what makes a Jeep a Jeep, I think it is the owner. There is a kinship out on the trail and on the road that Jeep people share. It is called being neighborly. We help one another and that is something lost today. That’s my two cents on that. I do enjoy your articles, folks, and I appreciate the help on my quest for a new top for the old girl.

Mike Parker

Via email

For more info on the Jeepster top in question, the company contact info is at the bottom of the page if you scroll down. You can view the story online here: bit.ly/2UNr1Iq. Greg’s 4WD Extreme (gregs4wdxtreme.com) provided the Jeepster top for the story.

Jeep Flash?

Having recently graduated from a CJ-5 to a ’18 JK with a hard top, I am having a bit of difficulty with the Jeep wave. Cruising the highways in luxury with the hand-cranked windows up and the air conditioning on is great. However, I find it almost impossible to get the window down in time to give an effective wave to oncoming Jeeps. They mostly don’t see me if I wave through the windshield. Fortunately, the JK has a wonderful innovation not found in my CJ-5, the headlight flasher. So I have taken to flashing the headlights when I don't have time to wave. The response rate seems to be about the same, not very high. Does anyone have any thoughts about the acceptability of the Jeep flash as a supplement to the Jeep wave?Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

We think that’s a great idea! The Jeep flash seems like a completely acceptable alternative to an actual wave of the hand. Unfortunately, the success of Jeep has also been the downfall of the camaraderie that Jeep owners once enjoyed. As the creature comforts and on-road drivability of the new Jeep Wrangler models increased, so did the Wrangler popularity with regular people looking for a fun daily driver. The Wrangler has become a mainstream vehicle, even for people that never plan to use the four-wheel-drive system. Today, it’s extremely common to find Jeep owners that are not what most of us would call true Jeep enthusiasts. Most new owners have never even heard of the Jeep wave. Perhaps with time these owners will catch on and continue the Jeep wave tradition, although it’s getting to where there are so many on the road in some areas that you can’t possibly wave or even flash your lights to them all. What’s your take? Should the Jeep wave be retired or should something else take its place? Drop us a line at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com and let us know what you think!

Jp Audio Edition

Does Jp offer an audio app or have line reading set up? I became legally blind in March and I haven’t been able to read any of the magazines since. I would love to try and get them back with an e-reader or something of that sort. I miss reading them. I can’t drive my Jeep anymore, but I can still work on Jeeps. I love listening to articles about new Jeeps and old ones, so let me know if y’all have anything. I am currently building an XJ on 1-ton axles at the moment with the help of my friends on YouTube. The channel is called Wrenegade Offroad. You can follow it here: bit.ly/2A1Tgue . I am building a couple of Jeeps on the channel. I’ve always loved Jp since I was 18, so being almost 30 I still want to try to collect all my magazines. I’m sure there are other people out there in my same situation. Thanks for listening and if you have anything please let me know. Thanks again. I will send y’all some pictures as the Jeep build progresses.Via facebook.com/jpmag

Unfortunately, we don’t know of an audio subscription version of Jp. The issues are available digitally on Zinio (zinio.com), and Amazon (amazon.com) offers Jp as a Kindle subscription. Perhaps there is an app that can read the content from these options. If anyone knows of an app or outlet that offers Jp as an audio file, please drop us a line at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com and we will forward it on to our readers.

Lost Back Issue

This may be a long shot, but I have to start somewhere. My husband was featured in Jp back in 1998 or 1999. We can’t find the issue he saved over the years and wonder if it might be possible to figure out which one it is and maybe buy the issue. His name is Rob Draper, and it was his blue CJ-8 Scrambler. We were on a Jeep Jamboree. Are there archives I can look through? I will try anything. Thank you!Via facebook.com/jpmag

The story you are referring to was called ”Kentucky Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree.” It should have been in the March ’99 issue. You can find the story online here: bit.ly/2rAilIj. The available paperback issues only go back to 2016 at circsource.com. The digital back issues on Zinio (zinio.com) are only available back to 2008. Unfortunately, neither of these resources will help your cause. It’s pretty hard to locate a 20-year-old magazine, but we did recently see a March ’99 issue of Jp on eBay.com. You might try there or check in with some local forums. Many old-time Jeep enthusiasts have stacks of old magazines that they don’t have any use for, but also don’t have the heart to throw them out. Good luck with your search!