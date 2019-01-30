Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

We Want Your Photos!

•Busted trail carnage (we do like the gnarly breakage)•Family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (like, a giant-statue-of-whatever)•Vintage military Jeeps, especially when they’re old-timey with your old-timey relatives•And, of course, sunk/stuck/rolled/drowned JeepsBe sure to send us the high-resolution version of the photo and don’t forget the most important parts of all: Tell us who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and the fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo.Make sure the photo is a JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 2,000 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). No PDFs or other formats. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “Sideways.”

1.

Retiring to His Garage

Jeff Dunlap Niles took these photos at his house. Why? Because they’re his Jeeps. Also why? Because his Jeeps are in his garage at his house. “You’re seeing lots of broken parts on my Jeeps, which are ‘stuck’ in the garage and unable to participate in any road trips at the present time.” If you’re looking for Jeff when he retires in 4 years, begin the hunt in his garage, which is where he plans to be in order to get these projects done (well, started). “Am keeping all my back issues of Jp Magazine, as there’s lots of great info for us inexperienced weekend (want-to-be) builders.”

2.

You Like Jeeps? Like Them This Much?

“I’ve been driving Jeeps since I was 14 years old, way back in 1975,” explains Al Loveman. You always remember your first. His was a ’54 Willys M38A1 that “my father gave me. He said if I could get it running before I got my license, I could keep it. I did. I was the only kid in town that was driving an OD green military Jeep complete with stars and registration numbers.” The bug began. He’s since owned a CJ-2A, two CJ-3As (one of which he still owns—a 1953 that’s being restored), a Cherokee, and a Grand Cherokee. “My wife drives a Liberty, and a few days ago I bought a Renegade.” If you’re sharp-eyed, you’ve noticed none are pictured here. “I’ve always been joking when asked if Jeeps were in my blood. Now when they ask that question, I remain silent and just raise my sleeve. Shuts the jokers up quick. Yes, Jeeps are in my blood. Forever.” Well, at least on his skin. Forever.

3.

Jeeps Are Firefighters, Too

Normally our philosophy in life is: If a backstory is required, it’s a story that’s way too long, and we’ll definitely zone out at some point. Except when it comes to Jeeps. Then all story levels are glorious. Take Vinny Nava’s back, front, and post stories, for example: “In 1986, the West Alexandria Ohio Volunteer fire department purchased a new CJ-7 from the local AMC/Jeep dealership to fight cornfield fires. Although outfitted with a water tank and pump, it lived indoors at the firehouse for the next 29 years.” He notes that the Jeep was still rarely ever used, since the fire department by then had other equipment, such as a brush truck. “The owner of a Chrysler Jeep dealership heard about the fire Jeep and purchased it with 4,500 miles on the odometer.”

Enter 1986. Vinnie became a police officer for the Boca Raton Police Department in south Florida. He says, “I drove a red ’86 CJ-7 to the police academy. My Jeep was traded for a minivan when the kids came along, but I never forgot that old CJ and promised to get another one when I retired.”

Enter 2016. “After 30 years of service, I retired as a lieutenant and bought the old fire truck CJ as a gift to myself. It had just over 5,000 original miles and only comes out on clear days. I guess you can say we’re both semiretired.”

4.

2019–1962 = Lots of Years

Said Jeff Bean: “1962 Willis Jeep truck bought new. First picture is in Yosemite with my grandmother and aunt. Second picture is current. Still in the family!”